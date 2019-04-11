A 64-year-old Pepin man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Pierce County.
According to the Pierce County sheriff's office:
Deputies were notified of a crash at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 35 two-tenths of a mile north of 375th Avenue in the town of Diamond Bluff.
They determined that Allen Mitchell was operating a sport-utility vehicle south on Highway 35 when he lost control, and the SUV entered a private driveway and struck a large rock.
Lifesaving efforts were attempted at the scene, but Mitchell was pronounced dead by Pierce County Medical Examiner John Worsing.
Personnel from the Ellsworth Fire Department and Red Wing Ambulance Service provided assistance.