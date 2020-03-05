DURAND — A person who allegedly made a threat toward the Durand-Arkansaw School District was arrested Wednesday night.
The school district was placed in a lockdown at 3 p.m. Wednesday "after being notified by the Durand Police Department of a credible threat directed at a non-specific school," the police agency said in a press release.
By tracking the individual’s cell phone, it was determined that the person was within the city of Durand, the police report states. Law enforcement determined the threat was credible. Following the school district's crisis plan, school officials communicated with parents using the Skylert messaging system and allowed students to be picked up by their families.
At 4:15 p.m. law enforcement determined the suspect was no longer in the area and that the lockdown could be lifted at 4:45 p.m. At approximately 4:50 p.m., the individual was apprehended by the Pepin Police Department in the village of Pepin. Law enforcement was present at Caddie Woodlawn Elementary School, Durand Middle/High School, and the St. Mary’s and Lima Catholic Schools throughout the incident.
The person's name has not been released, but is described as a "non-Pepin County resident" who has no ties to the county.
"We appreciate the patience of our parents as we implemented our reunification process at each of our school buildings," the police report states. "The school district also appreciates the communication and quick response of the Durand Police Department, Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Pepin Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol."
School staff will be available to assist students Thursday.