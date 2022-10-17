State Senator and nominee for Congress Brad Pfaff met with local veterans at the VFW in Eau Claire on Monday. Pfaff listened to their concerns about suicide prevention and challenges in receiving health care, while he discussed his concern about his opponent, Derek Van Orden, being in Washington D.C. during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
EAU CLAIRE — Eric Larsen, a retired deputy police chief in Eau Claire and former city council member, said he traditionally has voted to support Republican candidates. However, Larsen said he cannot support a candidate who refuses to support the peaceful transfer of power after losing an election.
“I think it’s the most important issue, the continuation of a respresentative democracy,” Larsen said Monday. “It cuts to the core of who we are as a people.”
Larsen, a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, said he will support candidates who can truthfully admit the outcome of elections.
“I think Derek Van Orden stands against all these principles,” Larsen said.
Larsen was among a dozen veterans who attended a roundtable discussion Monday with State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, who is running for the vacant Third Congressional Seat. His challenger is Van Orden, a Republican who is a retired Navy SEAL. Incumbent Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is retiring. Nationally, the Republican Party considers this a seat they can pick up in their goal of retaking control of the House of Representatives.
The roundtable was held at VFW Post 305 on Starr Avenue. The veterans shared concerns that more funding is needed for suicide prevention for veterans, and they shared their challenges on access to health care.
Will Pooley of Eau Claire liked what he saw of Pfaff.
“I’m impressed with his notion of inclusiveness,” Pooley said. “He’s practical, and I like his analogy on (debates are) a job interview.”
Pooley said he has concerns that Van Orden is too tied to former President Donald Trump.
“Donald Trump is not to be trusted, and he contradicts the oath to protect and defend, and Derek Van Orden sounds like a mouthpiece,” Pooley said.
Veteran John Urice of Eau Claire said he was disappointed that Van Orden isn’t answering more questions about both his role in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, and his military record. Urice said Van Orden should publicly release his discharge papers to prove he had a distinguished military career.
Pfaff leaned into his criticisms of Van Orden’s appearance in Washington D.C., and his unwillingness to answer questions about what he did that day. At a Lake Hallie visit last week, Van Orden declined to answer media questions pertaning to January 6.
“It’s all about his values, in participating and being involved that day,” Pfaff said. “He doesn’t answer questions on how he is going to legislate, how he is going to lead. You don’t get to pick-and-choose what topics are brought up when you are a member of Congress.”
Pfaff added: “What we saw January 6 is a window into someone’s soul.”
Deb McGrath, a retired CIA officer who ran against Pfaff for the Democratic nomination, said the Janury 6 issue matters to veterans.
“Veterans care about elections, and the stature of those who we elect,” McGrath said.
Van Orden’s office released a statement Monday afternoon, questioning Pfaff’s role in aiding veterans.
“Brad Pfaff has strung together a series of half truths in an effort to smear my reputation,” Van Orden said in the press release. “Pfaff was working for the Congressman that represented Tomah when the worst scandal in the history of the Veterans Administration took place. Veterans were overdosing on opioids and committing suicide in the parking lot and he said nothing. Pfaff’s conduct proves once again he’s willing to say anything to gain personal political power and that should be disqualifying for public office.”
The Third Congressional District is considered by major poll-tracking websites as the only congressional seat in Wisconsin that is a toss-up. Van Orden has led in every poll at the nationally-renowned politics website fivethirtyeight.com, and the site’s computer model now shows Van Orden has a 79% chance of winning. The computer model projects that Van Orden would beat Pfaff 52.6% to 47.4%, and that lead has slightly expanded in the past two weeks.