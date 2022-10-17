101822_dr_Pfaff_3a

State Senator and nominee for Congress Brad Pfaff met with local veterans at the VFW in Eau Claire on Monday. Pfaff listened to their concerns about suicide prevention and challenges in receiving health care, while he discussed his concern about his opponent, Derek Van Orden, being in Washington D.C. during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Eric Larsen, a retired deputy police chief in Eau Claire and former city council member, said he traditionally has voted to support Republican candidates. However, Larsen said he cannot support a candidate who refuses to support the peaceful transfer of power after losing an election.

“I think it’s the most important issue, the continuation of a respresentative democracy,” Larsen said Monday. “It cuts to the core of who we are as a people.”

