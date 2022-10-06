100722_dr_Pfaff_6a

State Sen. Brad Pfaff, left, and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan campaigned Thursday in Eau Claire. They were visiting small businesses and heading to area colleges like UW-Stout and UW-Stevens Point.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Democratic congressional candidate Brad Pfaff returned to Eau Claire this week to meet with small business owners, tour area college campuses, and urge support in his race against Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community, and the last few years haven’t been easy,” Pfaff said Thursday during a stop at the Eau Claire Downtown Coffee shop. “They take the risks. They are resilient. We talked about their challenges, and the importance of the supply chain. We talked about the importance of workers. This is the job of a member of Congress.”

