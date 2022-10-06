EAU CLAIRE — Democratic congressional candidate Brad Pfaff returned to Eau Claire this week to meet with small business owners, tour area college campuses, and urge support in his race against Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community, and the last few years haven’t been easy,” Pfaff said Thursday during a stop at the Eau Claire Downtown Coffee shop. “They take the risks. They are resilient. We talked about their challenges, and the importance of the supply chain. We talked about the importance of workers. This is the job of a member of Congress.”
Pfaff, a state senator from Onalaska, is facing Van Orden, a retired military SEAL, for the vacant Third Congressional District seat. Incumbent Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is retiring. Nationally, the Republican Party considers this a seat they can pick up in their goal of retaking control of the House of Representatives.
Pfaff was joined on the tour of businesses and universities by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat who represents the Madison area. Pfaff said he was excited about doing the tour with Pocan.
“He’s a real leader when it comes to issues here in Wisconsin,” Pfaff said. “He focuses on important issues like higher education and health care. We’re meeting with voters; we’re not hiding from voters. It’s important we get out and hear from the voters directly.”
It remains unlikely that there will be a debate between the two candidates. Van Orden had requested a town hall-style debate with questions coming from the public; Pfaff countered by offering three town hall debates, but with a moderator. So far, Van Orden hasn’t accepted the proposal.
“I’ve made every offer I can,” Pfaff said. “And he rejected it. I think the voters are losing here by not meeting the candidates. He’s not doing the basic thing; he’s not interviewing for the job he wants. He won’t share with us his vision for the district. It’s very disappointing.”
Van Orden’s campaign released a statement Thursday touting the endorsements he’s received.
“Brad Pfaff is a career politician who knows he can’t run on his support for Joe Biden’s failed policies, so he’s resorted to a smear campaign,” the campaign spokesperson wrote. “Derrick Van Orden has been endorsed by the NFIB, 16 Sheriffs in the 3rd District, and law enforcement across the state because he supports solutions to keep our communities safe and reduce the inflation caused by policies Pfaff has lauded.”
Pocan praised Pfaff for his background, including his tenure as secretary of agriculture.
“There are few people who know agriculture as well as Brad does,” Pocan said.
Pocan joined Pfaff in criticizing Van Orden for attending the Jan. 6, 2021, speech in Washington D.C. While there is no evidence that Van Orden entered the capitol, there are questions if he crossed police lines, and also if he improperly used campaign dollars to pay for the trip.
“This is a guy who clearly has no respect for the law, attending Jan. 6 and lying about it,” Pocan said.
Pfaff noted there are six college campuses in the Third Congressional District. After leaving Eau Claire, they headed to UW-Stout, then UW-Stevens Point. Pfaff said it has been great to meet with young people who will be first-time-ever voters. He said it has been fun because people are closely following the race because it is seen as so pivotal in which party gains control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Nationally-renowned political website fivethirtyeight.com continues to show that Van Orden is leading in all polls, and their computer model indicates Van Orden has a 75% chance of winning. Their computer model projects Van Orden will receive 52.3%, to Pfaff’s 47.7%. That lead has narrowed, however. The computer model on June 18 showed Van Orden with a lead of 54.6% to 45.4%.
The Third Congressional District is considered by major poll-tracking websites as the only congressional seat in Wisconsin that is a toss-up.