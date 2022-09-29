EAU CLAIRE — With just more than five weeks remaining until the November election, it is looking unlikely that there will be a debate between the top two candidates for the Third Congressional District seat.
State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, is running against Republican Derrick Van Orden for the open seat. Incumbent Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is retiring. Nationally, the Republican Party considers this a seat they can pick up in their goal of retaking control of the House of Representatives.
A proposed debate in La Crosse was rejected by Van Orden, who said he wanted a town hall-style forum, with questions asked by the general public, rather than questions generated by the media and academia. So, Pfaff challenged Van Orden to a series of three town halls: one each in La Crosse, Eau Claire and Stevens Point. So far, Van Orden has declined the offer.
“It’s just really disappointing,” Pfaff told the Leader-Telegram on Thursday. “I don’t like words like ‘chickening out,’ but I don’t know how else to describe it. He’s going AWOL on the voters in this district.”
Pfaff said western Wisconsin has a longstanding tradition of holding debates, and he sees a great value in them.
“Anyone who is running for office needs to face the voters and answer unscripted questions,” Pfaff said.
Voters need to hear from the candidates to learn how they will lead and how they can build a consensus, he added.
Pfaff released the letter this week that was sent to Van Orden’s office, offering multiple debates.
“Mr. Van Orden has demanded a town-hall style format, and the Pfaff campaign was quick to accept that request. A moderated town-hall style debate would be in keeping with the norms and traditions of electoral procedure in Wisconsin’s third congressional district while also giving voters the opportunity to directly ask questions of candidates for federal office,” the letter states. “Given that Mr. Van Orden was more than willing to debate Congressman Ron Kind two years ago, I cannot fathom why Mr. Van Orden would pass up on an opportunity to put his 26 years of military service against State Senator Pfaff’s career of public service on a town-hall debate stage.”
Van Orden’s campaign released a statement saying Pfaff has engaged in a “media manipulation campaign” before finally contacting his team.
“Our conditions were made clear in a published response: we look forward to negotiating with any media partners willing to put forth a town hall style debate,” Van Orden’s statement reads. “That has not changed. Brad Pfaff has proven he will not act in good faith and will do anything to continue manipulating the media for his personal political gain. You will know that the Pfaff campaign and certain media outlets are neither acting in good faith nor are they serious about allowing members of the public to ask the questions in the debate when they release this letter that was billed to us as private correspondence from one campaign to another.”
Pfaff contends that Van Orden doesn’t want to debate because he doesn’t want to answer questions about why he was in Washington DC on Jan. 6, 2021, and what he did there. Pfaff also points to instances where Van Orden was caught trying to bring a loaded gun onto a plane, or reportedly berated a teenage library employee over an LGBTQ book display.
“His conduct is unbecoming,” Pfaff said. “He doesn’t have the temperament to serve in office.”
Nationally-renowned political website fivethirtyeight.com continues to show that Van Orden is leading in all polls, and their computer model indicates Van Orden has a 75% chance of winning. Their computer model projects Van Orden will receive 52.3%, to Pfaff’s 47.7%. That lead has narrowed, however. The computer model on June 18 showed Van Orden with a lead of 54.6% to 45.4%.
The Third Congressional District is considered by major poll-tracking websites as the only congressional seat in Wisconsin that is a toss-up.
Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Tim Michels have agreed to one debate, while U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, has agreed to two debates with Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes.