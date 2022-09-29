EAU CLAIRE — With just more than five weeks remaining until the November election, it is looking unlikely that there will be a debate between the top two candidates for the Third Congressional District seat.

State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, is running against Republican Derrick Van Orden for the open seat. Incumbent Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is retiring. Nationally, the Republican Party considers this a seat they can pick up in their goal of retaking control of the House of Representatives.

