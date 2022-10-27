EAU CLAIRE — With incumbent Ron Kind retiring after decades in Congress, it has created a vacancy for the Third Congressional Seat, which covers most of the southwest corner of the state, including Eau Claire, Menomonie, La Crosse and Stevens Point, and parts of Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie and Lafayette. 

Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden, who narrowly lost to Kind in 2020, is the Republican candidate. He is being challenged by State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska. Nationally, the Republican Party considers this a seat they can pick up in their goal of retaking control of the House of Representatives.

