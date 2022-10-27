EAU CLAIRE — With incumbent Ron Kind retiring after decades in Congress, it has created a vacancy for the Third Congressional Seat, which covers most of the southwest corner of the state, including Eau Claire, Menomonie, La Crosse and Stevens Point, and parts of Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie and Lafayette.
Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden, who narrowly lost to Kind in 2020, is the Republican candidate. He is being challenged by State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska. Nationally, the Republican Party considers this a seat they can pick up in their goal of retaking control of the House of Representatives.
Each candidate was presented with an identical questionnaire.
1. What unique skills do you have that make you best suited to be U.S. representative? Why should the public vote for you?
Pfaff: I was born and raised in this district on a dairy farm in northern La Crosse County, and I’ve used homegrown values to inform a career of public service. As Secretary of Agriculture in Wisconsin and as a State Senator, I’ve been a champion for working families and commonsense solutions. Now, I’m running for Congress because working families in this district are facing real challenges, and they need western Wisconsin values in Washington to bring real results home. While my out-of-state opponent is hiding with his track record of insurrection, probation, and sexual and verbal harassment of women, I’m on the campaign trail every day, and as Congressman I’ll never stop fighting for the district that is my home.
Van Orden: As a SEAL, I dedicated my life to defending America, losing many friends in both training and in combat so I understand that weak leadership and bad policy translates into bad outcomes for our country. As a nation, we can never have another Afghanistan or Benghazi as these abject failures only embolden our adversaries and put our country at risk. Sara Jane and I raised our four children on a single enlisted man’s salary and that means we know how to live on a budget. Washington, D.C., has no idea how to spell budget, let alone stick to one which is why I will do everything I can to bring fiscal responsibility to D.C.
2. What proposals do you have to assist small business owners and farmers in the Third Congressional District?
Pfaff: Wisconsin farmers and small business owners need a stronger voice in Congress and I’m the best candidate to elevate their voices in Washington. As the former Secretary of Agriculture and having been raised on a family dairy farm, I know the struggles that our Wisconsin farmers go through and I’ve never stopped fighting for them. It’s why I’ve issued an agriculture plan to ensure that we take care of our family farmers and make it easier for them to get by and get ahead. But more than anything else, working families need real solutions to address high costs, and I have a plan to invest in domestic manufacturing, fix our broken supply chains, and drive down costs.
Van Orden: I am the only candidate in this race who has signed the front of a check as a small business owner, and I am proud of that experience. We need to reduce input costs for our farmers and small businesses. Planting seeds, growing, harvesting and processing crops takes diesel, which the Biden Administration's policies has made prohibitively expensive for farmers. Seventy-five percent of family farms that were open when my opponent started “helping farmers” are now out of business, and we have to reverse that trend.
3. Do you believe Joe Biden won a fair-and-free election in Wisconsin, and in the United States? Would you have voted for the final approval of the election results on Jan. 6, 2021? Why or why not?
Pfaff: Whether you voted for him or not, Joe Biden was the fair and square winner of the 2020 election — just as Donald Trump was the winner in 2016. And yes, I would have voted to affirm the election results in 2020 for President Biden, just as I would have in 2016 for President Trump. If you think that the Jan. 6 insurrection was a peaceful protest, or that it was okay for Derrick Van Orden to be an active participant in the attack, then I’m not your candidate. But if you want someone who was born and raised in the same communities as you, who is committed to protecting and strengthening our democracy instead of burning it down, then I’m your candidate.
Van Orden: Joe Biden is the President of the United States, and all you have to look at to know that’s true are the prices at the pump, your grocery bills, your home heating bills. Two years ago, the United States was a net energy exporter, now Joe Biden is groveling to OPEC for more production. Their response? Reduce production and continue the upward trend of energy costs Biden himself started with his energy killing policies.
4. If elected, what will be the first legislative measures you want to sponsor?
Pfaff: I would immediately sign onto the pieces of legislation that would quicken the return of domestic manufacturing. Bills like Tammy Baldwin’s Buy America legislation that would ensure that taxpayer dollars would be spent on domestically made products are simple ways that we can begin to reopen shuttered factories and make way for the economy of tomorrow. Economic policies of the 1990’s that gutted small town mills and factories hurt Wisconsin. We have an opportunity to get those jobs back and we ought to seize the opportunity.
Van Orden: Inflation is the biggest issue facing our families right now. Folks are having difficulty filling their gas tank and their grocery cart on the same day. Heating costs are skyrocketing with winter approaching, and inflation is making all of these challenges tougher. I would sponsor a balanced budget amendment because getting inflation under control starts with getting our spending under control.
5. What committees would you ask to serve on? What are your priorities on that committee?
Pfaff: Wisconsin farmers have no voice on either the House or Senate Agriculture Committee in Congress, and with the 2023 Farm Bill on the horizon, we are on the verge of being left behind once again. I was raised on a dairy farm and I worked my way up to lead our state’s agriculture department — I know exactly what Wisconsin farmers are facing right now and how to help them capture more of the consumer dollar, lead the charge in combating the climate crisis, and protect family farms, and that’s what I’ll do on the House Agriculture Committee. I’m also hoping to serve on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to be a strong advocate for continuing to fix our roads, bridges, and broadband while making sure those jobs are sourced here locally, from Wisconsin.
Van Orden: The only committee I have been focused on joining is the Agriculture Committee. We are an agricultural district and it is about two decades late for our Congressional Representative to be on that committee. Career politicians have been campaigning on getting internet, particularly broadband, into the district for years but have not done much to actually make that happen. Rural development is the purview of the Agriculture Committee, and I plan on getting there to actually fix problems, not just campaign on them.
6. What is your final pitch to undecided voters? Why are you the best person to represent western Wisconsin in Congress?
Pfaff: For decades you have been represented by Congressmen who put people before politics, but my opponent wants to change that. We need real solutions in Washington, not Derrick Van Orden’s disqualifying track record. Unlike him, my life hasn’t been defined by my ego, but by my service to the people of the state of Wisconsin. I ask for your vote because I think we need a Representative who understands the challenges of our area and is ready to fight for every single resident here — Republican or Democrat — and I believe I’m that person.
Van Orden: When I joined the Navy at 18, I took an oath to serve and defend the Constitution of the United States, and oaths don’t expire. I have committed my life to service of this country, first in more than 26 years in the U.S. Navy, 21 of those as a SEAL with five combat deployments, and now as a citizen running to represent the incredible people of Wisconsin’s 3rd District. I humbly ask for your vote because we need to try something different after decades of career politicians putting their personal political gain ahead of the welfare of the people of this district. I’m not a politician and I’m running to get things done for you, not for myself.