EAU CLAIRE — Medical device company Phillips-Medisize will begin laying off employees in October as it closes an Eau Claire manufacturing plant.
The company announced in January that it will close its 1233 International Drive facility this year, but released more details recently about the timing of employee layoffs.
About 55 employees will be laid off starting Oct. 15, according to a notice the company sent last week to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Phased layoffs will result in the remaining 43 employees at the plant losing their jobs by Dec. 15.
Those employees will continue to get pay and benefits for at least two months after they receive their layoff notices, according to a letter signed by plant manager Jeff Ambourn.
The number of layoffs in last week's notice was significantly smaller than the figure cited by Phillips-Medisize earlier this year — indicating some employees have found jobs elsewhere in the company or left since hearing of the impending closure.
When the Hudson-based company first announced it would be closing the Eau Claire production facility, the initial job loss figure was 230 employees. At the time, Phillips-Medisize said it would help workers displaced by the Eau Claire closing to be placed at jobs in the company's other locations in Wisconsin.
The company cited changing market conditions as the reason for closing the International Drive location and shifting production from there to other Phillips-Medisize facilities.