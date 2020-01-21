Medical device manufacturer Phillips-Medisize will close its production facility on Eau Claire's southwest side by the end of this year, according to a company statement.
The closure of the plant located at 1233 International Drive in the city's Sky Park Industrial Center will impact about 230 employees.
Phillips-Medisize noted there are 200 openings at its other Wisconsin facilities and it will help Eau Claire workers find job opportunities at them. Severance packages and employee assistance also will be offered in the coming months, the company stated.
The decision to close the Eau Claire plant came after careful consideration and analysis of Phillips-Medisize's global footprint and capacity, stated the company. Production currently done at the Eau Claire plant will be shifted to other sites with the capacity to handle the additional work.
