Chris Kapsner, an emergency room physician who lives in Dunn County, is running for the 67th Assembly District seat.
According to a news release announcing his run:
“The COVID-19 pandemic is another blow to our already stressed region," said Kapsner, a Boyceville Democrat. "As an ER doctor, I have a front row seat to the pandemic and have watched the devastation this virus has on both our physical and mental health, as well as on our economy. Republican legislative leadership in Madison have not prepared us for this crisis; nor have they prepared us for the future.”
The district's Assembly seat currently is held by Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer.
The general election for the seat is scheduled for Nov. 3. If needed, a primary is scheduled for Aug. 11. The filing deadline is June 1.
In 2018, Kapsner ran for the state's 23rd Senate District seat, an election won by Republican Kathy Bernier.
Kapsner is a leading member of a group of doctors who provide emergency services to hospitals in western Wisconsin and Minnesota. The organization serves numerous hospitals and employs hundreds in the region. He works as a medical director for a major hospital.
Kapsner said he is passionate about improving health care and rural emergency services. He has been an instrumental leader in taking a small hospital practice and transforming it into a large corporation.
Kapsner and his wife, Molly, have owned their farm in the town of Sheridan for over 20 years.