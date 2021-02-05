ARCADIA — A pickup truck driver was injured and a school bus overturned during a Friday morning crash in Trempealeau County.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the pickup truck driver, but noted in a news release that it was the lone injury reported in the head-on collision between the two vehicles.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, the pickup truck was traveling south at about 7 a.m. on Highway 93 near Lewis Valley Road in the town of Arcadia. The driver lost control, the truck crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the school bus.
The collision caused the bus, which did not have children on board at the time, to overturn.
The crash remains under investigation, according to the news release issued Friday morning.