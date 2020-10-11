Deb Berg of Chippewa Falls enjoys the warm weather and fall colors as she walks her dog Spot over historic Rumble Bridge on Friday in Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls. Those who want to see the beautiful scenery may have to do so in cooler and for one day, wet weather. According to AccuWeather, today's forecast calls for morning rain along with cloudy skies and a high of 63 degrees. The rest of the workweek is expected to be dry, with highs ranging from 63 on Tuesday to 46 on Friday. For more weather information, see Page 10A. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.