The victim and the three men accused in connection with the March 20 shooting at a south side residence are members of the same street gang, Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said Thursday.
The victim, Edwin J. Garcia-Smith, 29, of Eau Claire had ties to Chicago and "was selling large quantities of marijuana at the time he was killed," Rokus said during a news conference.
Juan A Olivarez, 23, and Joe A. Moya, 27, both of Chicago, were arrested Wednesday and are being held in the Cook County, Ill., Jail pending extradition to Eau Claire.
A third suspect, Ian J. Kearns, 22, of Sandwich, Ill., is still at large. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
All three men are charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
Rokus said additional arrests could follow.
"The investigation is active and ongoing," he said. "We certainly are looking to see if others were involved in this incident."
Olivarez and Moya will face an extradition hearing in Illinois in the next two weeks. If they waive extradition, they will be brought to Eau Claire in about a month. If they fight extradition, it will be 60 to 90 days before they arrive in Eau Claire to face their murder charges, Rokus said.
The COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on the investigation, Rokus said.
"It was an extreme challenge," he said. "Our (law enforcement) partners were less available. Things did slow down."
According to the criminal complaint and Eau Claire police:
Police were called to a report of a shooting at 8:40 p.m. Friday, March 20, at a residence in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive.
Police arrived to find a 32-year-old woman sitting in an entryway corridor between two apartments. She had a gunshot wound in one of her legs.
Garcia-Smith was lying nearby, face up.
Garcia-Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to an Eau Claire hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers saw large amounts of blood, broken glass and shell casings inside the couple's apartment.
Officers were informed that two suspects, wearing all black, were headed on foot toward Golf Road.
Police conducted several interviews with the woman both the night of the shooting and the following two days.
The woman said she, Garcia-Smith and their family were in their apartment when two males kicked in the back door, confronted Garcia-Smith and pointed a gun at him.
The woman wrestled one of the intruders to the ground and held him in a headlock. Suddenly she heard shots and realized that both she and Garcia-Smith were shot.
The woman was holding her 3-week-old child when she was shot. Her 3- and 5-year-old children were also in the residence at the time of the shooting.
The woman said she did not know the intruders. She said she knew a lot of people did not like Garcia-Smith.
She later admitted that Garcia-Smith was a gang member and was involved in drug sales.
The woman said neither intruder said a word during the incident. She said she told them they could take whatever they wanted.
After five or six shots were fired in quick succession, the two intruders ran out the same door they entered.
The woman sustained a fractured right femur as a result of her gunshot wound.
An autopsy showed Garcia-Smith was shot three times in the back.
A gun and several shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Using the FBI database, police determined a fingerprint and palm print found on the gun belonged to Kearns.
Based on witness accounts, police were able to identify a dark-colored sport utility vehicle as the supects' vehicle.
Using public space video, police were able to identify the vehicle traveling on Golf Road several times between 11:02 a.m. and 8:41 p.m. on the day of the shooting.
Police were also able to capture facial pictures of the suspects when they learned the trio made purchases at the Kwik Trip on Golf Road and the Eau Claire Walmart on the day of the shooting.
Video footage from the various locations allowed police to get a license plate number of the vehicle. The vehicle's registered owner is Olivarez.
Police learned the vehicle was involved in several toll violations in Illinois the day before the shooting.
Video from the toll plazas, along with video from the various Eau Claire locations, allowed police to identify the three men in the SUV as Kearns, Olivarez and Moya.
In the toll plaza videos, Kearns and Olivarez were displaying hand gestures that were known as street gang signs.
Moya also displayed similar hand gestures in his Facebook profiles.
If convicted, the three men could be sentenced to life in prison.