A person led police officers on a car chase Monday evening in Black River Falls and then tried to enter several homes before being arrested.
Officers from the Black River Falls Police Department and State Patrol chased a vehicle, which had been reported stolen, at about 5:30 p.m. on city streets.
The driver crashed the vehicle and fled on foot while carrying a firearm, according to a news release from the Jackson County sheriff's office.
The suspect attempted to get into several homes and vehicles before a second confrontation with officers, which ended in an arrest.
Law enforcement was working on several crime scenes tied to the chase on Monday night, but assured the public there is no threat at this time.