An Eau Claire teen was accidently shot with an assault rifle after he and a man were trying to photograph themselves with the weapon, police said.
Drugs and alcohol were involved in the incident, police said.
According to Eau Claire police:
Officers responded to the 3600 block of Riverview Drive at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a man who had been shot.
Officers found Atreyu Ortiz, 19, who had received a non-life threatening injury. Ortiz was taken to a local hospital.
An investigation showed drug and alcohol use by the occupants of the house, including Ortiz.
Ortiz and another resident, Quentin Taylor, 20, were highly intoxicated and handling an AR-15 rifle.
Ortiz and Taylor were attempting to photograph themselves with the rifle when the gun accidently discharged, injuring Ortiz.
Ortiz was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drugs and recklessly endangering safety by intoxicated use of a firearm.
Taylor was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and intoxicated use of a firearm.