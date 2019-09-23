An Eau Claire woman was the victim of an armed robbery after giving a teen a ride early Monday morning, police say.

According to Eau Claire police:

The woman was cleaning off her windshield at Richard Drive and Augusta Street at 5:40 a.m. when she was approached by a male believed to be in his late teens.

The male asked the woman for a ride. While she was giving him a ride, the male displayed a weapon.

The male then grabbed items from the vehicle, got out and fled on foot.

The woman was uninjured.

The suspect has not been identified and the incident remains under investigation.   

