The man who died in a weekend fire on Congress Street in Eau Claire apparently was an intruder and unknown to others at the residence, according to police.
"We're looking for the motive as to why he was inside the residence," Eau Claire Police Lt. Derek Thomas said Monday.
The fire victim has been identified as Jaime Thayer-Vega, 21.
A preliminary autopsy report shows Thayer-Vega died of smoke inhalation.
According to Eau Claire police:
The fire at the residence in the 600 block of Congress Street was reported at 4:12 a.m. Saturday.
While on the way to the scene, police and firefighters learned a person was inside the residence.
Police tried to enter the residence but were unable to because of the amount of smoke.
Firefighters arrived and entered the residence, where they located a deceased man.
The initial investigation determined police were called to the residence for the report of an intruder while firefighters were called because the house was on fire.
A tenant saw an intruder in the residence and a physical confrontation ensued.
The tenant then notified the other residents of the fire and they made it out safely.
Thayer-Vega was identified as the intruder and was not known to any of the tenants.
An autopsy was conducted Sunday at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Further autopsy results and information are pending. The investigation of the incident is ongoing.
The cause of the fire is unknown. "We don't know when, where or why it was started," Thomas said.
The American Red Cross is assisting the tenants of the residence.