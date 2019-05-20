Eau Claire police confirmed that a body pulled out of the Chippewa River last week was that of a 17-year-old Eau Claire boy.
Williamefipanio G. Hessel, who was last seen swimming last month in the river, was recovered on Friday afternoon, according to a news release the police department issued mid-day Monday.
An Xcel Energy employee spotted his body in the water close to a hydroelectric dam on the river in Eau Claire.
Hessel was a senior at Eau Claire County Off-Campus High School, which is housed at Chippewa Valley Technical College. He would've graduated later this month, according to the Eau Claire school district.
Grief counselors are available today at that school and at both North and Memorial high schools.
"This is an extremely difficult time for our entire school district community," Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Will's family and friends."
According to police, Hessel and his friends had been jumping off the cliffs at Mount Simon Park and into the Chippewa River on April 23. Hessel went farther into the river and got caught up in the current, struggling to swim and calling out for help. Police were called at 7:28 p.m. on a report of a person seen in the river near Domer Park. The river and nearby area was searched, but rescue personnel were unable to find Hessel that evening or on subsequent days.