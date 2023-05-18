EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire police have identified Tammy Jarecki, 56, as the victim in last week's fatal two-vehicle crash at East Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street.
The other driver, Kenneth Van Meter, 40, was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, authorities say.
According to police:
The crash occurred at 10:47 p.m. on Friday, May 12.
Jarecki's Dodge Charger was stopped eastbound at the traffic lights on Clairemont Avenue at Fairfax Street.
The Charger was struck from behind by Van Meter's Ford Escape, which was described by witnesses as traveling at a high rate of speed.
Jarecki's vehicle was pushed across the intersection and struck a traffic post. Witnesses said the vehicle became engulfed in flames after coming to a stop.
Based on the initial investigation, speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash.
Jarecki died at the scene.
Van Meter was treated at an Eau Claire hospital for his injuries related to the crash.
The State Patrol is completing a reconstruction of the crash, which is still under investigation.
