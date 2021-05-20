DUNN COUNTY — Police investigators arrested a man who had struck another person with a hatchet on Wednesday at a known drug house in Dunn County.
John Jeffrey Rose, 50, of Eau Claire is in Dunn County Jail and faces multiple criminal charges for the attack that injured a man inside a residence in the town of Dunn.
The man hit by the hatchet suffered severe pain and abrasions to his neck due to two strikes from the weapon, according to the criminal complaint.
Rose faces a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and lesser charges related to the incident. Dunn County Judge Rod Smeltzer set Rose's bond at $10,000 cash during the case's initial appearance in court on Thursday.
Rose's girlfriend, Rebecca S. Davis, 44, also of Eau Claire, faces four misdemeanor charges for the fight over an old drug debt that motivated the attack. Smeltzer set her bond at $500 cash.
According to the criminal complaint, two investigators with the West Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force were doing regular drive-by surveillance on Wednesday afternoon of known drug trafficking locations in Dunn County.
During their patrol they saw Rose run to his pickup truck, retrieve a hatchet, hold it above his head and sprint into the house.
The investigators got out of their car, drew their weapons and one entered the house while the other provided cover and called for backup.
Upon entering the house, the investigator saw Rose standing and holding the hatchet above his head, ready to swing it down in the direction of people below him on the floor.
The investigator had his handgun drawn on Rose and shouted to the man. Rose turned, still holding the hatchet, and took a couple steps toward the investigator before his facial expression softened and he dropped the weapon. Rose complied with the investigator's commands to lay on the floor while others in the residence were accounted for and checked for weapons.
Based on interviews conducted by investigators, a couple visiting the house had owed money to Rose and Davis for drugs in 2017.
A woman claimed Davis had hit her multiple times with a stick before her husband rushed over to defend her. Then Rose came into the house and went after the man with the hatchet, according to the couple.
Davis told police she was attacked by the couple that owed her money, and Rose came to defend her.