EAU CLAIRE — A Chicago man was arrested by state troopers for operating under the influence with six children under age 16 in the vehicle.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol:
A state trooper stopped a vehicle for driving 90 mph in a 70 mph zone at 2:32 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 94 in Jackson County.
The driver was identified as Roosevelt O. Sims, 49, who showed signs of impairment.
A subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed Sims was operating a motor vehicle while impaired.
Six children were inside the vehicle.
Sims was arrested and taken to an area hospital for an evidentiary chemical test of his blood.