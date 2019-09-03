A man was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the neck and shoulder area early Monday morning in the 1100 block of First Avenue.
According to Eau Claire police:
Police and EMS personnel were sent to the location at 12:44 a.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing that had just occurred.
Officers located the victim, who was given first aid and transported to an Eau Claire hospital.
Officers learned from witnesses that the man had gotten into a physical fight with Michael Alexander, 28, earlier in the evening.
Witnesses said that after the fight, Alexander left the area and returned a short time later with a knife.
A witness saw Alexander stab the man several times.
Officers found Alexander and arrested him.
The incident remains under investigation.
Alexander is expected to be formally charged today in Eau Claire County Court.
The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.