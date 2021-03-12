EAU CLAIRE — A Mondovi man is accused by authorities of sexually assaulting a girl over a two-year period, beginning when she was seven years old.
Roger E. Sahs, 72, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child.
Sahs is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on April 13.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl, now age 20, told Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies the sexual assaults occurred at Sahs' town of Brunswick residence.
The girl said the assaults consisted of touching.
The girl said the assaults occurred between May 2008 and November 2010.
Sahs told authorities he has never done anything sexually inappropriate with the girl or any juvenile.
If convicted, Sahs could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.