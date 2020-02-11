MENOMONIE — An investigation has turned up nothing suspicious about an incident of a man found unresponsive Saturday on top of the ice on Lake Menomin.
The Menomonie police and fire departments responded to the incident at about 8 a.m. Saturday after a fisherman found the man near the bank of the lake and called 911.
Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor and nobody else is believed to have been involved, the Menomonie Police Department reported Tuesday.
The man is still receiving medical care, police said.