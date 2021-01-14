EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire police are seeking the suspect in a Thursday morning stabbing at a Whipple Street residence.
According to Eau Claire police:
Officers responded to an Eau Claire hospital at 1:22 a.m. Thursday for a report of a stabbing.
The victim was inside of a residence in the 1600 block of Whipple Street when Tony L. Carothers, 46, entered unexpectedly.
After Carothers was repeatedly asked to leave, a physical altercation ensued, resulting in the victim being stabbed.
The condition of the victim is unknown.
Carothers fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown.
Anyone with information regarding Carothers' location is asked to contact the Eau Claire Communication Center at 715-839-4972.
Callers can remain anonymous.