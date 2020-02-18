A threat sent electronically to a student in the Stanley-Boyd school district may be linked to a threat of bodily harm sent to a resident of a downtown Eau Claire shelter, Eau Claire authorities said Tuesday afternoon.
The threat sent to the Stanley-Boyd student is “not credible,” Stanley Police Chief Lance Weiland and district administrator Jeff Koenig said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
Eau Claire police suspect that the Stanley-Boyd threat is linked to another threat, reported Monday around noon, made to a person staying at Bolton Refuge House shelter in downtown Eau Claire, said Eau Claire Police Department public information officer Josh Miller.
Eau Claire police alerted Stanley-Boyd authorities to the Eau Claire threat, which was likely also an electronic message referencing bodily harm, Miller said.
Eau Claire authorities have not taken anyone into custody as of Tuesday afternoon, Miller said.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident in Eau Claire.
The Stanley-Boyd district held schools on a “soft hold” Tuesday and limited foot traffic in and out of its buildings, Koenig said in the statement. In a soft hold, access to and from the school campus was restricted, recess wasn’t held outside and business in the buildings continued as usual, according to a Facebook post from the Stanley Police Department.
The Stanley Police Department informed the school of the threat Tuesday morning.
“You may notice an increased law enforcement presence at and within the school and that is simply as a proactive precaution. At this time we are not considering the threat as actively credible and will update everyone (as will the school district) if anything changes,” the department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning.
Weiland and Koenig stated: “We are thankful for the collaborative effort between the Stanley Police Department and our district to help respond appropriately.”