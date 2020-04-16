The homicide victim in the March 20 shooting at a south side residence and the three suspects in the shooting are all members of the same street gang, police say.
The victim, James Garcia-Smith, 29, of Eau Claire, was involved in the sale of drugs, which were shipped to him from a dispensary, police said.
Three Illinois residents, Ian J. Kearns, 22, of Sandwich, and Juan A. Olivarez, 23, and Joe A. Moya, 27, both of Chicago, are charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
Olivarez and Moya were arrested Wednesday and are being held in the Cook County, Ill., jail pending extradition to Eau Claire.
A warrant has been issued for Kearns' arrest, Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were called to a report of a shooting at 8:40 p.m. Friday, March 20, at a residence in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive.
Police arrived to find a 32-year-old woman sitting in an entryway corridor between two apartments. She had a gunshot wound in one of her legs.
Garcia-Smith was laying nearby, face up.
Garcia-Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to an Eau Claire hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers saw large amounts of blood, broken glass and shell casings inside the couple's apartment.
Officers were informed that two suspects, wearing all black, were headed on foot toward Golf Road.
Police conducted several interviews with the woman both the night of the shooting and the following two days.
The woman said she, Garcia-Smith and their family were in their apartment when two males kicked in the back door, confronted Garcia-Smith and pointed a gun at him.
The woman wrestled one of the intruders to the ground and held him in a headlock. Suddenly she heard shots and realized that both she and Garcia-Smith were shot.
The woman said she did not know the intruders. She said she knew a lot of people did not like Garcia-Smith.
She later admitted that Garcia-Smith was a gang member and was involved in drug sales.
The woman said neither intruder said a word during the incident. She said she told them they could take whatever they wanted.
After five or six shots were fired in quick succession, the two intruders ran out the same door they entered.
The woman sustained a fractured right femur as a result of her gunshot wound.
An autopsy showed Garcia-Smith was shot three times in the back.
A gun and several shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Using the FBI database, police determined a finger print and palm print found on the gun belonged to Kearns.
Based on witness accounts, police were able to identify a dark-colored sport utility vehicle as the supects' vehicle.
Using public space video, police were able to identify the vehicle traveling on Golf Road several times between 11:02 a.m. and 8:41 p.m. on the day of the shooting.
Police were also able to capture facial pictures of the suspects when they learned the trio made purchases at the Kwik Trip on Golf Road and the Eau Claire Walmart on the day of the shooting.
Video footage from the various locations allowed police to get a license plate number of the vehicle. The vehicle's registered owner is Olivarez.
Police learned the vehicle was involved in several toll violations in Illinois the day before the shooting.
Video from the toll plazas, along with video from the various Eau Claire locations, allowed police to identify the three men in the SUV as Kearns, Olivarez and Moya.
In the toll plaza videos, Kearns and Olivarez were displaying hand gestures that were known as street gang signs.
Moya also displayed similar hand gestures in his Facebook profiles.
If convicted, the three men could be sentenced to life in prison.