EAU CLAIRE — The bouncer doubted the authenticity of his ID, so a man thought he'd get a second opinion on it ... from a nearby Eau Claire police officer.
At 11:37 p.m. on Saturday night, Jonah N. Gibson, 19, of Stevens Point approached Officer Gregory Weber, who was on patrol in front of taverns along Water Street, according to a police report.
Gibson had been turned away by staff at The Pickle, 341 Water St., who had inspected the Ohio drivers license he'd provided to try and get into the bar.
In an attempt to verify the ID card, Gibson asked the officer to scan the drivers license. Suspecting the bouncer had good reason to doubt the card's validity, Weber shone an ultraviolet flashlight on the license and observed features revealing it was indeed fake.
At this point, the officer said told Gibson the ID is fake. The underage man admitted to that and then showed his real Wisconsin drivers license to the officer.
While most of the fake ID matched Gibson's real information, the birth year had been altered to make him appear to be old enough to buy alcohol. In his report, Weber noted the fake ID appeared to be purchased through the internet, based on his experience seeing similar ones.
The fake ID was confiscated. Gibson also admitted that he'd already been drinking that night, according to the police report.
The officer fined him for first-offense underage drinking and for possession of a fake ID. Combined the two citations come to a total of $968, according to online court records.