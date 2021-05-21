EAU CLAIRE — A woman who fell asleep in a dumpster at an Eau Claire restaurant escaped injury after being placed in a compactor, police say.
According to the Eau Claire Police Department:
The woman, who was carrying a guitar, had been sleeping in the dumpster at McDonald's, 2702 Craig Road, and was accidentally loaded into a Waste Management compactor just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
The driver of the truck heard screams and helped the woman out of the compactor.
The woman said she was unharmed and left after asking for a cigarette.
No law enforcement action was taken.