EAU CLAIRE — An online panel featuring a political expert and journalists from the Chippewa Valley will discuss campaign coverage at 7 tonight.
"Covering Political Campaigns: Do Facts Still Matter?" will be presented via Zoom and available for the public to watch.
The panel is Professor Geoff Peterson, chairman of UW-Eau Claire's Political Science Department; WQOW-TV news director Kristen Shill, UpNorth News reporter Julian Emerson and Wisconsin Public Radio reporter Rich Kremer.
Professor Jan Larson, chairwoman of UW-Eau Claire's Communication and Journalism Department, will moderate the discussion.
During the final 30 minutes of the program, audience members will be able to ask questions of the panel.
A link to the online panel will be posted today at cvpost.org and WPR.org/western.