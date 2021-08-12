Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire's outdoor public pool will slightly limit its hours and features available to users this weekend due to being short-staffed.
Fairfax Park Pool will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday — an hour earlier than the usual 7 p.m. closing time.
The diving well at the pool will also be closed this weekend.
A news release from the city announced the temporary changes and also cautioned that there may also be capacity limits this weekend due to being short-staffed.
