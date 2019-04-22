Fall Creek is the top-ranked area team in the latest Prep Baseball Report-Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state rankings, which were released Monday.
The Crickets, who have started the year 7-0, stayed at No. 4 in the second edition of the poll. The team ahead of Fall Creek last week, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, dropped to No. 9 but Prescott's jump from No. 7 to 3 kept the Crickets stagnant.
Three other schools in the Chippewa Valley earned honorable mentions: Mondovi and Boyceville in D3 and Augusta in D4.
DIVISION 1
1. Waunakee (9-0), 2. Kenosha Bradford (9-1), 3. Kimberly (5-1), 4. Burlington (7-1), 5. Janesville Craig (7-1), 6. West De Pere (7-1), 7. Green Bay Preble (4-1), 8. Hortonville (6-1), 9. De Pere (5-1), 10. Kenosha Indian Trail (8-2).
Honorable Mention: Oak Creek (6-3), Franklin (7-2), Muskego (3-1), West Bend West (6-2), West Bend East (8-1), Wauwatosa East (5-1).
DIVISION 2
1. Waupun (7-0), 2. Beloit Turner (9-0), 3. West De Pere (7-1), 4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (5-3), 5. Greendale (5-1), 6. Whitefish Bay (5-1), 7. Ripon (10-0), 8. Pewaukee (9-4), 9. Adams-Friendship (6-1), 10. Jefferson (8-2).
Honorable Mention: Grafton (6-1), Plymouth (7-1), Mount Horeb (7-2), Madison Edgewood (9-2), New Richmond (5-4), River Falls (4-2), Freedom (4-3), Antigo (2-1), Whitewater (6-4).
DIVISION 3
1. Saint Mary Catholic (6-1), 2. Prairie du Chien (8-1), 3. Prescott (7-1), 4. Fall Creek (7-0), 5. Coleman (6-1), 6. Markesan (7-1), 7. Palmyra-Eagle (7-1), 8. Sturgeon Bay (7-1), 9. Lake Country Lutheran (4-2), 10. Random Lake (4-2).
Honorable Mention: Mondovi (5-0), Marathon (3-0), Saint Mary's Springs (6-2), Iola-Scandinavia (5-1), Wisconsin Heights (6-2), Boyceville (4-0), Stratford (4-1), Stevens Point Pacelli (4-2), Valders (5-2), Columbus (4-2).
DIVISION 4
1. Webster (6-0), 2. Mineral Point (10-1), 3. Pecatonica (9-1), 4. Johnson Creek (9-1), 5. Athens (3-0), 6. Shullsburg-Benton (9-1), 7. Living Word Lutheran (4-0), 8. Green Lake-Princeton (6-1), 9. Hillsboro (4-1), 10. Wausaukee (3-1).
Honorable Mention: Crivitz (6-3), Barneveld (6-3), Pittsville (6-3), Augusta (3-0), Almond-Bancroft (6-3), Wauzeka-Steuben (5-2), De Soto (5-3).