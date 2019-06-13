A pair of local baseball seniors earned the highest honor in the state on Thursday, as Eau Claire North’s Sam Stange was named Wisconsin’s Division 1 player of the year and Fall Creek’s Marcus Cline the Division 3 player of the year.
Stange, the Big Rivers player of the year, was hitting .538 heading into Thursday’s state title game against Sun Prairie. On the mound, he went 7-1 this season with a 2.03 ERA.
This is Stange’s second state player of the year honor, as he took home the award in hockey this winter. He’s commited to play college hockey at the University of Wisconsin.
Cline, a UW-Milwaukee baseball commit, hit .534 while notching a 1.28 ERA and 7-1 record on the mound.
Both were named to the WBCA All-State first team on Saturday as well. Menomonie’s Jace Kressin was the North West nominee for the Division 2 player of the year and a third-team WBCA selection.
North’s Anthony Pogodzinski, Eau Claire Memorial’s Mitchel Voller, Regis’ Cade Osborn and River Falls’ Joe Stoffel and Jaden Schwantz were all-state honorable mentions.