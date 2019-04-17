Stacy Winsand cited mainly family reasons for stepping down as head basketball coach at Altoona on Wednesday.
“I’ve been passionate about the game and kids and want the best for them,” he said. “But it’s a large commitment with four kids 9 and under.
“You try to balance family, teaching and coaching and all are so important, it’s hard to balance.”
Winsand took over the position six years ago from Andy Reichers and went on to post an 83-62 record with five straight winning seasons until this year when the Rails went 10-14 and 7-7 in Cloverbelt Conference play.
“Our conference is such a high-achieving conference,” he said. “We’ve had teams at state or making long tournament runs. And the non-conference games have been against large and strong teams.”
As an example, last season’s schedule included games with Menomonie and Rice Lake of the Big Rivers and La Crosse Logan of the Mississippi Valley.
Winsand’s best season record-wise came in 2018 when the Rails posted a 17-8 record and placed second in the conference.
“It’s a great game and I’m going to miss it,” he said. “You get to know so many people and fans and players and opponents. Those are the relationship’s I’ll miss.”
Winsand started in the program as an assistant to Bill Perry for three years and then worked under Reichers from 2002 to 2011.
“Andy had a great program and Altoona has always had a great tradition,” he said. “I was just very fortunate to be a part of it.”
Winsand said he is done coaching for the time being.
“The passion will never go away,” he said. “I told the kids that they have a lot of potential and I will be their biggest fan.”