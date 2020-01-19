Boys
Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
Chippewa Falls;4-1;8-3
EC North;4-1;9-1
Hudson;4-1;9-1
River Falls;3-2;8-3
EC Memorial;2-3;3-8
Menomonie;1-5;5-7
Rice Lake;0-5;1-10
Western Cloverbelt
Altoona;6-0;8-1
McDonell;5-1;10-2
Regis;4-2;7-3
Thorp;4-2;7-4
Fall Creek;2-4;5-5
Osseo-Fairchild;2-4;5-6
Stanley-Boyd;1-5;2-8
Cadott;0-6;2-7
Dunn-St. Croix
Durand;5-0;9-1
Colfax;4-1;6-4
Elk Mound;3-2;4-6
Spring Valley;3-2;8-3
Mondovi;2-3;5-6
Elmwood/Plum City;2-3;4-6
Boyceville;1-4;1-8
Glenwood City;0-5;0-10
Dairyland Large
Alma Center Lincoln;7-0;12-2
Melrose-Mindoro;5-1;5-6
Whitehall;3-3;5-5
Eleva-Strum;3-4;3-8
Augusta;1-5;4-8
Coch.-Fountain City;1-6;3-9
Dairyland Small
Blair-Taylor;6-0;8-1
EC Immanuel Lutheran;4-1;5-2
Gilmanton;2-4;6-6
Independence;1-4;2-7
Alma/Pepin;0-5;1-7
Heart O' North
Northwestern;6-1;8-3
Ladysmith;5-2;9-3
Cumberland;5-2;7-2
Bloomer;4-3;5-4
Cameron;4-3;6-4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;3-4;5-5
Barron;2-5;3-6
Hayward;1-5;3-7
Spooner;1-6;2-8
East Lakeland
Birchwood;5-0;8-2
New Auburn;4-1;7-3
Lake Holcombe;4-2;7-2
Bruce;4-2;7-5
Flambeau;2-4;3-6
Winter;1-5;2-8
Cornell;0-6;0-10
Middle Border
New Richmond;5-0;9-1
Prescott;4-1;7-3
Somerset;4-1;8-3
St. Croix Central;3-2;7-3
Baldwin-Woodville;2-3;6-6
Ellsworth;1-4;5-5
Osceola;1-4;2-7
Amery;0-5;0-11
Girls
Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
River Falls;5-0;11-2
Hudson;5-1;10-4
EC Memorial;3-2;7-2
Chippewa Falls;3-2;7-6
EC North;2-4;2-9
Menomonie;1-5;4-9
Rice Lake;1-6;5-9
Western Cloverbelt
Fall Creek;7-0;9-3
McDonell;6-1;8-4
Osseo-Fairchild;5-2;7-4
Cadott;3-4;8-5
Stanley-Boyd;3-4;7-6
Thorp;2-5;3-6
Altoona;1-6;2-8
Regis;1-6;2-9
Dunn-St. Croix
Colfax;6-0;10-2
Durand;5-2;7-4
Mondovi;4-2;6-7
Elk Mound;4-2;7-2
Elmwood/Plum City;3-4;5-6
Boyceville;1-5;3-7
Glenwood City;1-5;3-8
Spring Valley;1-5;2-9
Dairyland Large
Melrose-Mindoro;6-0;11-1
Eleva-Strum;6-1;9-3
Coch.-Fountain City;5-2;6-6
Augusta;4-3;6-6
Alma Center Lincoln;3-4;6-5
Whitehall;0-6;1-8
Dairyland Small
Blair-Taylor;5-1;7-2
EC Immanuel Lutheran;3-2;4-2
Independence;2-4;6-6
Gilmanton;1-5;4-8
Alma/Pepin;0-7;1-7
Heart O' North
Bloomer;8-0;11-2
Northwestern;6-1;9-2
Ladysmith;5-2;8-3
Cameron;4-3;5-6
Hayward;4-3;4-7
Barron;3-4;5-8
Cumberland;1-5;1-8
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-6;1-10
Spooner;0-7;1-11
East Lakeland
Flambeau;6-0;7-4
Birchwood;4-1;4-6
Bruce;3-3;5-7
Cornell;3-3;3-8
Lake Holcombe;3-3;5-5
New Auburn;1-4;3-9
Winter;0-6;0-10
Middle Border
New Richmond;6-0;9-2
Prescott;5-0;8-1
Somerset;4-3;6-6
Amery;4-3;7-4
Baldwin-Woodville;3-4;5-9
Ellsworth;1-4;3-7
Osceola;1-4;4-7
St. Croix Central;0-6;0-12