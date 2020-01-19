Boys

Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

Chippewa Falls;4-1;8-3

EC North;4-1;9-1

Hudson;4-1;9-1

River Falls;3-2;8-3

EC Memorial;2-3;3-8

Menomonie;1-5;5-7

Rice Lake;0-5;1-10

Western Cloverbelt

Altoona;6-0;8-1

McDonell;5-1;10-2

Regis;4-2;7-3

Thorp;4-2;7-4

Fall Creek;2-4;5-5

Osseo-Fairchild;2-4;5-6

Stanley-Boyd;1-5;2-8

Cadott;0-6;2-7

Dunn-St. Croix

Durand;5-0;9-1

Colfax;4-1;6-4

Elk Mound;3-2;4-6

Spring Valley;3-2;8-3

Mondovi;2-3;5-6

Elmwood/Plum City;2-3;4-6

Boyceville;1-4;1-8

Glenwood City;0-5;0-10

Dairyland Large

Alma Center Lincoln;7-0;12-2

Melrose-Mindoro;5-1;5-6

Whitehall;3-3;5-5

Eleva-Strum;3-4;3-8

Augusta;1-5;4-8

Coch.-Fountain City;1-6;3-9

Dairyland Small

Blair-Taylor;6-0;8-1

EC Immanuel Lutheran;4-1;5-2

Gilmanton;2-4;6-6

Independence;1-4;2-7

Alma/Pepin;0-5;1-7

Heart O' North

Northwestern;6-1;8-3

Ladysmith;5-2;9-3

Cumberland;5-2;7-2

Bloomer;4-3;5-4

Cameron;4-3;6-4

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;3-4;5-5

Barron;2-5;3-6

Hayward;1-5;3-7

Spooner;1-6;2-8

East Lakeland

Birchwood;5-0;8-2

New Auburn;4-1;7-3

Lake Holcombe;4-2;7-2

Bruce;4-2;7-5

Flambeau;2-4;3-6

Winter;1-5;2-8

Cornell;0-6;0-10

Middle Border

New Richmond;5-0;9-1

Prescott;4-1;7-3

Somerset;4-1;8-3

St. Croix Central;3-2;7-3

Baldwin-Woodville;2-3;6-6

Ellsworth;1-4;5-5

Osceola;1-4;2-7

Amery;0-5;0-11

Girls

Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

River Falls;5-0;11-2

Hudson;5-1;10-4

EC Memorial;3-2;7-2

Chippewa Falls;3-2;7-6

EC North;2-4;2-9

Menomonie;1-5;4-9

Rice Lake;1-6;5-9

Western Cloverbelt

Fall Creek;7-0;9-3

McDonell;6-1;8-4

Osseo-Fairchild;5-2;7-4

Cadott;3-4;8-5

Stanley-Boyd;3-4;7-6

Thorp;2-5;3-6

Altoona;1-6;2-8

Regis;1-6;2-9

Dunn-St. Croix

Colfax;6-0;10-2

Durand;5-2;7-4

Mondovi;4-2;6-7

Elk Mound;4-2;7-2

Elmwood/Plum City;3-4;5-6

Boyceville;1-5;3-7

Glenwood City;1-5;3-8

Spring Valley;1-5;2-9

Dairyland Large

Melrose-Mindoro;6-0;11-1

Eleva-Strum;6-1;9-3

Coch.-Fountain City;5-2;6-6

Augusta;4-3;6-6

Alma Center Lincoln;3-4;6-5

Whitehall;0-6;1-8

Dairyland Small

Blair-Taylor;5-1;7-2

EC Immanuel Lutheran;3-2;4-2

Independence;2-4;6-6

Gilmanton;1-5;4-8

Alma/Pepin;0-7;1-7

Heart O' North

Bloomer;8-0;11-2

Northwestern;6-1;9-2

Ladysmith;5-2;8-3

Cameron;4-3;5-6

Hayward;4-3;4-7

Barron;3-4;5-8

Cumberland;1-5;1-8

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-6;1-10

Spooner;0-7;1-11

East Lakeland

Flambeau;6-0;7-4

Birchwood;4-1;4-6

Bruce;3-3;5-7

Cornell;3-3;3-8

Lake Holcombe;3-3;5-5

New Auburn;1-4;3-9

Winter;0-6;0-10

Middle Border

New Richmond;6-0;9-2

Prescott;5-0;8-1

Somerset;4-3;6-6

Amery;4-3;7-4

Baldwin-Woodville;3-4;5-9

Ellsworth;1-4;3-7

Osceola;1-4;4-7

St. Croix Central;0-6;0-12