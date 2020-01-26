Boys
Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
Hudson;5-1;10-1
Chippewa Falls;5-1;9-4
Eau Claire North;4-2;9-2
River Falls;3-2;9-3
Eau Claire Memorial;2-4;3-9
Menomonie;2-5;7-7
Rice Lake;0-6;1-12
Western Cloverbelt
Altoona;8-0;10-1
McDonell;7-1;12-2
Thorp;5-3;8-5
Regis;5-3;9-4
Fall Creek;3-5;6-6
Osseo-Fairchild;2-6;6-8
Stanley-Boyd;2-6;3-9
Cadott;0-8;2-9
Dunn-St. Croix
Durand;6-1;10-2
Colfax;6-1;8-5
Elk Mound;5-2;6-6
Spring Valley;4-3;9-4
Mondovi;4-3;7-6
Elmwood/Plum City;2-5;5-8
Boyceville;1-6;1-10
Glenwood City;0-7;0-12
Dairyland Large
Alma Center Lincoln;8-1;13-3
Melrose-Mindoro;7-1;7-6
Whitehall;4-3;7-5
Eleva-Strum;4-4;4-9
Augusta;2-6;5-9
Coch.-Fountain City;1-8;3-11
Dairyland Small
Blair-Taylor;8-0;10-1
EC Immanuel Lutheran;5-2;6-3
Independence;3-5;4-8
Gilmanton;2-6;6-8
Alma/Pepin;0-8;1-11
Heart O'North
Cumberland;6-2;8-2
Northwestern;6-2;9-4
Ladysmith;6-4;10-5
Cameron;5-3;7-4
Bloomer;5-4;7-5
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;5-4;8-5
Barron;3-6;4-7
Hayward;2-6;4-8
Spooner;1-8;2-10
East Lakeland
Birchwood;7-1;10-3
Lake Holcombe;6-2;10-2
New Auburn;5-2;8-4
Bruce;5-3;8-6
Flambeau;2-5;4-8
Winter;1-6;2-9
Cornell;0-7;1-11
Middle Border
New Richmond;7-0;11-1
Prescott;6-1;9-3
Somerset;5-2;9-4
St. Croix Central;4-3;8-4
Baldwin-Woodville;3-4;7-7
Ellsworth;2-5;6-7
Osceola;1-6;2-9
Amery;0-7;0-13
Girls
Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
Hudson;7-1;12-4
River Falls;5-0;12-2
Chippewa Falls;4-2;9-6
Eau Claire Memorial;3-3;7-4
Eau Claire North;2-5;3-10
Menomonie;2-6;6-10
Rice Lake;1-7;5-11
Western Cloverbelt
Fall Creek;7-1;9-4
McDonell;7-1;10-4
Osseo-Fairchild;6-2;10-4
Stanley-Boyd;4-4;9-6
Cadott;4-5;9-6
Thorp;2-6;3-7
Altoona;2-6;3-9
Regis;1-8;2-12
Dunn-St. Croix
Colfax;8-0;12-2
Durand;6-2;9-5
Mondovi;6-2;8-7
Elk Mound;5-3;8-4
Elmwood/Plum City;3-5;6-7
Boyceville;2-7;5-9
Glenwood City;1-6;3-9
Spring Valley;1-7;2-11
Dairyland Large
Melrose-Mindoro;8-0;13-1
Eleva-Strum;7-1;10-4
Coch.-Fountain City;6-2;7-7
Augusta;4-4;6-9
Alma Center Lincoln;3-5;8-6
Whitehall;0-7;1-10
Dairyland Small
Blair-Taylor;6-1;8-3
EC Immanuel Lutheran;4-2;6-2
Independence;3-5;7-8
Gilmanton;1-7;4-10
Alma/Pepin;0-8;1-10
Heart O'North
Bloomer;9-1;13-3
Northwestern;7-1;10-3
Ladysmith;7-2;10-3
Cameron;6-3;7-6
Hayward;5-3;5-7
Barron;3-5;5-9
Cumberland;2-7;2-10
Spooner;0-8;1-12
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-9;1-13
East Lakeland
Flambeau;7-0;8-4
Birchwood;5-3;5-8
Bruce;5-3;7-7
Cornell;3-4;4-9
New Auburn;3-4;5-9
Lake Holcombe;3-5;5-7
Winter;0-7;0-12
Middle Border
New Richmond;7-0;12-2
Prescott;6-0;9-2
Amery;5-3;9-4
Ellsworth;4-4;6-7
Somerset;4-4;6-7
Baldwin-Woodville;3-5;5-10
Osceola;1-6;4-9
St. Croix Central;0-8;0-15