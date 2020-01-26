Boys

Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

Hudson;5-1;10-1

Chippewa Falls;5-1;9-4

Eau Claire North;4-2;9-2

River Falls;3-2;9-3

Eau Claire Memorial;2-4;3-9

Menomonie;2-5;7-7

Rice Lake;0-6;1-12

Western Cloverbelt

Altoona;8-0;10-1

McDonell;7-1;12-2

Thorp;5-3;8-5

Regis;5-3;9-4

Fall Creek;3-5;6-6

Osseo-Fairchild;2-6;6-8

Stanley-Boyd;2-6;3-9

Cadott;0-8;2-9

Dunn-St. Croix

Durand;6-1;10-2

Colfax;6-1;8-5

Elk Mound;5-2;6-6

Spring Valley;4-3;9-4

Mondovi;4-3;7-6

Elmwood/Plum City;2-5;5-8

Boyceville;1-6;1-10

Glenwood City;0-7;0-12

Dairyland Large

Alma Center Lincoln;8-1;13-3

Melrose-Mindoro;7-1;7-6

Whitehall;4-3;7-5

Eleva-Strum;4-4;4-9

Augusta;2-6;5-9

Coch.-Fountain City;1-8;3-11

Dairyland Small

Blair-Taylor;8-0;10-1

EC Immanuel Lutheran;5-2;6-3

Independence;3-5;4-8

Gilmanton;2-6;6-8

Alma/Pepin;0-8;1-11

Heart O'North

Cumberland;6-2;8-2

Northwestern;6-2;9-4

Ladysmith;6-4;10-5

Cameron;5-3;7-4

Bloomer;5-4;7-5

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;5-4;8-5

Barron;3-6;4-7

Hayward;2-6;4-8

Spooner;1-8;2-10

East Lakeland

Birchwood;7-1;10-3

Lake Holcombe;6-2;10-2

New Auburn;5-2;8-4

Bruce;5-3;8-6

Flambeau;2-5;4-8

Winter;1-6;2-9

Cornell;0-7;1-11

Middle Border

New Richmond;7-0;11-1

Prescott;6-1;9-3

Somerset;5-2;9-4

St. Croix Central;4-3;8-4

Baldwin-Woodville;3-4;7-7

Ellsworth;2-5;6-7

Osceola;1-6;2-9

Amery;0-7;0-13

Girls

Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

Hudson;7-1;12-4

River Falls;5-0;12-2

Chippewa Falls;4-2;9-6

Eau Claire Memorial;3-3;7-4

Eau Claire North;2-5;3-10

Menomonie;2-6;6-10

Rice Lake;1-7;5-11

Western Cloverbelt

Fall Creek;7-1;9-4

McDonell;7-1;10-4

Osseo-Fairchild;6-2;10-4

Stanley-Boyd;4-4;9-6

Cadott;4-5;9-6

Thorp;2-6;3-7

Altoona;2-6;3-9

Regis;1-8;2-12

Dunn-St. Croix

Colfax;8-0;12-2

Durand;6-2;9-5

Mondovi;6-2;8-7

Elk Mound;5-3;8-4

Elmwood/Plum City;3-5;6-7

Boyceville;2-7;5-9

Glenwood City;1-6;3-9

Spring Valley;1-7;2-11

Dairyland Large

Melrose-Mindoro;8-0;13-1

Eleva-Strum;7-1;10-4

Coch.-Fountain City;6-2;7-7

Augusta;4-4;6-9

Alma Center Lincoln;3-5;8-6

Whitehall;0-7;1-10

Dairyland Small

Blair-Taylor;6-1;8-3

EC Immanuel Lutheran;4-2;6-2

Independence;3-5;7-8

Gilmanton;1-7;4-10

Alma/Pepin;0-8;1-10

Heart O'North

Bloomer;9-1;13-3

Northwestern;7-1;10-3

Ladysmith;7-2;10-3

Cameron;6-3;7-6

Hayward;5-3;5-7

Barron;3-5;5-9

Cumberland;2-7;2-10

Spooner;0-8;1-12

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;0-9;1-13

East Lakeland

Flambeau;7-0;8-4

Birchwood;5-3;5-8

Bruce;5-3;7-7

Cornell;3-4;4-9

New Auburn;3-4;5-9

Lake Holcombe;3-5;5-7

Winter;0-7;0-12

Middle Border

New Richmond;7-0;12-2

Prescott;6-0;9-2

Amery;5-3;9-4

Ellsworth;4-4;6-7

Somerset;4-4;6-7

Baldwin-Woodville;3-5;5-10

Osceola;1-6;4-9

St. Croix Central;0-8;0-15