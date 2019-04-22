Rice Lake, ranked No. 4 in Division 2 the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin rankings, leads a group of five local schools in their respective top 10's Monday.
Fellow Big Rivers member Eau Claire Memorial comes in at No. 9 in Division 1, while Division 3 features Eleva-Strum (5), Cochrane-Fountain City (7) and Osseo-Fairchild (8).
Durand and Spring Valley each received votes in D3.
DIVISION 1
(voting points in parenthesis)
1. Milwaukee Marquette (110), 2. tie, Kaukauna and Wauwatosa East/West (80), 4. tie, Hartland Arrowhead and Middleton (77), 6. Menomonee Falls (65), 7. Mequon Homestead (60), 8. Waunakee (28), 9. Eau Claire Memorial (21), 10. Fond du Lac (13).
Others receiving votes: Lake Geneva Badger (10), Brookfield Central (9), Mukwonago (9), Verona (7), Germantown (7), Sheboygan North (5), Holmen (1), Mount Horeb (1).
DIVISION 2
1. Madison Edgewood (59), 2. tie, Edgerton and Kewaskum 49. 4. Rice Lake (32), 5. Appleton Xavier (29), 6. Platteville (26), 7. Minocqua Lakeland Union (23), 8. Peshtigo (21), 9. Northwestern (9), 10. tie, Winneconne and Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7).
Others receiving votes: Columbus (6), Waupun (4), University School of Milwaukee (3), Brookfield Academy (2), Lodi (2), Kettle Moraine Lutheran (1), Greendale Martin Luther (1).
DIVISION 3
1. Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day (67), 2. Fond du Lac Saint Mary’s Springs (60), 3. Luck/Frederic (48), 4. New Glarus (39), 5. tie, Eleva-Strum and Cambridge (38), 7. Cochrane-Fountain City (25), 8. Osseo-Fairchild (19), 9. tie, Sheboygan Area Lutheran and Markesan 12.
Others receiving votes: Mineral Point (5), Sheboygan County Christian (4), Stevens Point Pacelli (3), Palmyra-Eagle (3), Durand 3, Princeton/Green Lake (3), Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (2), Spring Valley (2), Argyle/Pecatonica (1), Central Wisconsin Christian (1).