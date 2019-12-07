BOYS SOCCER HUDSON AT MEMORIAL

Eau Claire Memorial's Jacob Peloquin runs alongside Hudson's Kolton Prater during the teams' matchup Thursday, Oct. 10, at Memorial.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Big Rivers

First team

Kolton Prater, sr., Hudson; Lushi Xiong, sr., Memorial; Cole Ober, sr., Hudson; Logan Junker, sr., Memorial; Luke Rosenberger, sr., Memorial; Gage Espanet, sr., River Falls; Nick Thompson, sr., Hudson; Parker Bowman, sr., Rice Lake; Jacob Peloquin, sr., Memorial; Corey Denning, sr., Hudson; Ayden White, sr., North.

Second team

Ryder Woodworth, jr., Memorial; Kyle Siddons, jr., Chippewa Falls; Owen Wise, jr., River Falls; Tyler Albrecht, jr., North; Ben Kemp, sr., Rice Lake; Garrett Woodford, jr., Memorial; Josh Linton, jr., River Falls; Sam Ross, jr., Hudson; Shane Drazkowski, jr., Menomonie; Louis Larson, sr., Rice Lake; Jonathan Fenton, jr., Menomonie.

Honorable mention

Jared Nunez, soph., Memorial; Braeden Miller, sr., Hudson; Teig O'Kelly, jr., Hudson; Matt Gyorfi, jr., Memorial; Landon Brunke, soph., Chippewa Falls; Jake Engebritson, soph., Rice Lake; Jack Echternach, sr., North; Miles Longsdorf, soph., River Falls; Joey Grikis, jr., Hudson; Will Hartman, sr., Memorial; Ben Matheson, jr., River Falls.

Player of the Year: Lu Shi Xiong, Memorial

Defensive Player of the Year: Cole Ober, Hudson

Middle Border

First team

Dylan Thomsen, Amery; Andrew Prindle, Amery; Carson Kurtz, Barron; Aden Jerome, Barron; Awalow Bundid, Barron; Nik Nordquist, Hayward; Isaiah Heyworth, Hayward; Andrew Johnson, New Richmond; Michael Benedict, New Richmond; Jovani Perez-Sanchez, New Richmond; Ben Rybacki, Somerset; Aaron Shartin-Folkert.

Second team

Wyatt Bennis, Baldwin-Woodville; Nuradin Ahmed, Barron; Tyler Bohn, Cumberland; Ethan Sandman, Cumberland; Tyler Bratley, Hayward; Jack Burmood, New Richmond; Cohan Hare, New Richmond; Carter Melby, New Richmond; Joe Casey, New Richmond; Sean Archibald, Osceola; Parker Gebheim, Somerset; Logan Giossi, Somerset.

Honorable mention

Ben Peterson, Baldwin-Woodville; Lorenzo Meza, Barron; Kevin Koser, Cumberland; Clay Gess, New Richmond; Jack Stuedemann, New Richmond; Hahns Huebsch, Osceola.

Player of the year: Andrew Johnson, New Richmond

Coach of the year: Bill Roll, Somerset