Big Rivers
First team
Kolton Prater, sr., Hudson; Lushi Xiong, sr., Memorial; Cole Ober, sr., Hudson; Logan Junker, sr., Memorial; Luke Rosenberger, sr., Memorial; Gage Espanet, sr., River Falls; Nick Thompson, sr., Hudson; Parker Bowman, sr., Rice Lake; Jacob Peloquin, sr., Memorial; Corey Denning, sr., Hudson; Ayden White, sr., North.
Second team
Ryder Woodworth, jr., Memorial; Kyle Siddons, jr., Chippewa Falls; Owen Wise, jr., River Falls; Tyler Albrecht, jr., North; Ben Kemp, sr., Rice Lake; Garrett Woodford, jr., Memorial; Josh Linton, jr., River Falls; Sam Ross, jr., Hudson; Shane Drazkowski, jr., Menomonie; Louis Larson, sr., Rice Lake; Jonathan Fenton, jr., Menomonie.
Honorable mention
Jared Nunez, soph., Memorial; Braeden Miller, sr., Hudson; Teig O'Kelly, jr., Hudson; Matt Gyorfi, jr., Memorial; Landon Brunke, soph., Chippewa Falls; Jake Engebritson, soph., Rice Lake; Jack Echternach, sr., North; Miles Longsdorf, soph., River Falls; Joey Grikis, jr., Hudson; Will Hartman, sr., Memorial; Ben Matheson, jr., River Falls.
Player of the Year: Lu Shi Xiong, Memorial
Defensive Player of the Year: Cole Ober, Hudson
Middle Border
First team
Dylan Thomsen, Amery; Andrew Prindle, Amery; Carson Kurtz, Barron; Aden Jerome, Barron; Awalow Bundid, Barron; Nik Nordquist, Hayward; Isaiah Heyworth, Hayward; Andrew Johnson, New Richmond; Michael Benedict, New Richmond; Jovani Perez-Sanchez, New Richmond; Ben Rybacki, Somerset; Aaron Shartin-Folkert.
Second team
Wyatt Bennis, Baldwin-Woodville; Nuradin Ahmed, Barron; Tyler Bohn, Cumberland; Ethan Sandman, Cumberland; Tyler Bratley, Hayward; Jack Burmood, New Richmond; Cohan Hare, New Richmond; Carter Melby, New Richmond; Joe Casey, New Richmond; Sean Archibald, Osceola; Parker Gebheim, Somerset; Logan Giossi, Somerset.
Honorable mention
Ben Peterson, Baldwin-Woodville; Lorenzo Meza, Barron; Kevin Koser, Cumberland; Clay Gess, New Richmond; Jack Stuedemann, New Richmond; Hahns Huebsch, Osceola.
Player of the year: Andrew Johnson, New Richmond
Coach of the year: Bill Roll, Somerset