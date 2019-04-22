Eau Claire Memorial boys tennis remained at No. 3 in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings, which were released Sunday night.
Regis earned an honorable mention selection in Division 2.
DIVISION 1
1. Milwaukee Marquette, 2. Brookfield East, 3. Eau Claire Memorial, 4. Hartland Arrowhead, 5. Verona, 6. Middleton (8), 7. Green Bay Southwest, 8. Sun Prairie, 9. Whitefish Bay, 10. Madison West.
Honorable mention: Madison Memorial, De Pere, Menomonee Falls, Glendale Nicolet, Mequon Homestead.
DIVISION 2
(Only top six were selected last week)
1. Green Bay Notre Dame, 2. Brookfield Academy, 3. University School of Milwaukee, 4. Madison Edgewood, 5. Kohler, 6. Shorewood, 7. Racine Prairie, 8. Ashland, 9. Edgerton, 10. East Troy.
Honorable mention: Eau Claire Regis.