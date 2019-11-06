All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Division 1

(2) Appleton North at (1) Kimberly

(2) Marquette at (1) Bay Port

(6) Sun Prairie at (1) Madison Memorial

(2) Franklin at (1) Muskego

Division 2

(4) Superior vs. (3) Kaukauna, 2 p.m. Saturday at D.C. Everest

(4) Brookfield East at (2) Menomonee Falls

(2) Waunakee at (1) Hartford

(4) Burlington at (3) Waukesha West

Division 3

(2) Medford at (1) Menomonie

(2) Menasha at (1) West De Pere

(7) Monroe at (1) DeForest

(2) Plymouth at (1) New Berlin Eisenhower

Division 4

(3) Wrightstown at (1) Freedom

(3) Berlin at (1) Kiel

(5) Lakeside Lutheran at (2) River Valley

(2) Lake Mills at (1) Catholic Memorial

Division 5

(2) Stratford at (1) Northwestern

(3) Chilton at (1) Amherst

(2) Prairie du Chien at (1) Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

(2) Racine St. Catherine's at (1) Lake Country Lutheran

Division 6

(2) Spring Valley at (1) Regis

(6) Coleman at (1) Abbotsford

(2) Mineral Point at (1) Mondovi, 6 p.m. Friday

(2) St. Mary's Springs at (1) Racine Lutheran

Division 7

(3) Turtle Lake at (1) Bangor

(3) Gilman at (1) Edgar

(3) River Ridge at (1) Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.)

(2) Lourdes Academy at (1) Hilbert

8-Man

(1) Luck vs. (1) Shell Lake at Cumberland

(1) Belmont vs. (1) Newman Catholic at Middleton