All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Division 1
(2) Appleton North at (1) Kimberly
(2) Marquette at (1) Bay Port
(6) Sun Prairie at (1) Madison Memorial
(2) Franklin at (1) Muskego
Division 2
(4) Superior vs. (3) Kaukauna, 2 p.m. Saturday at D.C. Everest
(4) Brookfield East at (2) Menomonee Falls
(2) Waunakee at (1) Hartford
(4) Burlington at (3) Waukesha West
Division 3
(2) Medford at (1) Menomonie
(2) Menasha at (1) West De Pere
(7) Monroe at (1) DeForest
(2) Plymouth at (1) New Berlin Eisenhower
Division 4
(3) Wrightstown at (1) Freedom
(3) Berlin at (1) Kiel
(5) Lakeside Lutheran at (2) River Valley
(2) Lake Mills at (1) Catholic Memorial
Division 5
(2) Stratford at (1) Northwestern
(3) Chilton at (1) Amherst
(2) Prairie du Chien at (1) Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
(2) Racine St. Catherine's at (1) Lake Country Lutheran
Division 6
(2) Spring Valley at (1) Regis
(6) Coleman at (1) Abbotsford
(2) Mineral Point at (1) Mondovi, 6 p.m. Friday
(2) St. Mary's Springs at (1) Racine Lutheran
Division 7
(3) Turtle Lake at (1) Bangor
(3) Gilman at (1) Edgar
(3) River Ridge at (1) Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.)
(2) Lourdes Academy at (1) Hilbert
8-Man
(1) Luck vs. (1) Shell Lake at Cumberland
(1) Belmont vs. (1) Newman Catholic at Middleton