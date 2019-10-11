Elk Mound 50, Altoona 14
Elk Mound 29 14 7 0 — 50
Altoona 14 0 0 0 — 14
First Quarter
ALT: Paxton Gluch 62 run (Nate McMahon pass to Keyshawn Harris) 11:43.
EM: Blaze Todd 16 run (Todd run), 8:04.
ALT: Harris 44 run (pass failed), 5:14.
EM: Todd 64 run (Gaelan Young kick), 4:55.
EM: Logan Schultz 40 return (Young kick), 1:54.
EM: Todd 3 run (Young kick), 0:16.
Second Quarter
EM: Todd 2 run (Young kick), 5:04.
EM: Todd 48 run (Young kick), 0:47.
Third Quarter
EM: Todd 2 run (Young kick), 6:43.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): EM (34-371): Todd 28-314, chase rhude 2-34, Nate Lew 1-23. Altoona (286-44): Gluch 22-150, Harris 6-78, McMahon 11-46.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elk Mound (1-1-0-15): Rhude 1-1-0-15. Altoona (0-3-0-(-19)): McMahon 0-2-0-0, Glueck 0-1-0-(-19).
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elk Mound: Carson Steinhorst 1-15.
Loyal 22, Thorp 18
Thorp 0 12 0 6 — 18
Loyal 6 0 0 16 — 22
First Quarter
L: Matt Szymanski 35 run (run failed), 8:36.
Second Quarter
T: Zander Rockow 79 run (run failed), 9:30.
T: Rockow (run failed), :32.
Fourth Quarter
L: Nathan Buchanan 11 run (Buchanan run), 7:36.
L: Szymanski 37 run (Wyatt Dietsche run), 1:31.
T: Isaac Soumis 9 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (pass failed), :34.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Thorp (27-202): Rockow 23-211. Loyal (58-374): Buchanan 31-213, Szymanski 25-155.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Thorp (7-13-1-161): Rosemeyer 7-13-1-161. Loyal (0-1-0-0): Szymanski 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Thorp: Soumis 5-110, Aidan Reis 1-26, Rockow 1-25.
Durand 43, Boyceville 2
Durand 29 14 0 0 — 0
Boyceville 0 0 2 0 — 0
First Quarter
D: Lucas Zeilinger 45 run (Simon Bauer run), 10:09.
D: Bauer 47 run (Joey Biesterveld run), 6:37.
D: Bauer 4 run (run failed), 4:37.
D: Zeilinger 29 run (Caden Berger kick), 2:04.
Second Quarter
D: Bauer 6 run (Berger kick), 9:31.
D: Bauer 5 run (Berger kick), 5:04.
Third Quarter
B: Nathan Stewart safety, 6:58
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Durand (29-224): Zeilinger 5-119, Bauer 9-86; Boyceville (20-41): Josiah Berg 2-26.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Durand (1-1-0-43): Biesterveld 1-1-0-43. Boyceville (8-19-0-103): Connor Sempf 8-19-0-103.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Durand: Kadin O’Keefe 1-43. Boyceville: Brendan Sempf 4-72, Jacob Granley 4-57
Stanley-Boyd 33, Fall Creek 0
S-B 0 14 6 13 — 33
Fall Creek 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
SB: Michael Karlen 5 run (2-point failed), 8:23.
SB: Cooper Nichols 5 run (Brady Potaczek run), 1:28.
Third Quarter
SB: Karlen 0 pass from Carsen Hause (2-point failed), 4:38.
Fourth Quarter
SB: Nichols 3 run (2-point failed), 11:55.
SB: Joey McDermond 20 run (Karlen kick), 5:48.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Stanley-Boyd (55-361): Nichols 22-197, Karlen 14-62, McDermond 3-45, Jared Fitzl 4-31, Potaczek 7-26, Jake Nesterick 2-5, Carter Vait 3-(-5). Fall Creek (27-13): Tegan Yoder 8-18, Riley Wathke 7-5, Teigen Ploeckelman 2-1, Laube 9-(-4), Sebastian Maher 1-(-7).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Stanley-Boyd (2-5-1-10): Hause 2-5-1-10. Fall Creek (9-16-0-56): Laube 9-16-0-56.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Stanley-Boyd: Nichols 1-10, Karlen 1-0. Fall Creek: Luke Olson 6-27, Wathke 1-19, Maher 2-10.
Colfax 34, Glenwood City 0
GC 0 0 0 0 — 0
Colfax 14 14 7 0 — 34
First Quarter
C: Trey Hovde 70 kickoff return (Mitch Harmon run).
C: Hovde 7 run (Hovde run), 2:06.
Second Quarter
C: Hovde 10 run (run failed) 6:04.
C: Mitchell Harmon 1 run (Harmon run), 3:39.
Third Quarter
C: Zach Rindy 18 pass from Albright (run failed) 10:12
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Glenwood City (21-119). Colfax (41-321): Harmon 23-139, Hovde 10-69, Cole Kiekhafer 6-91.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Glenwood City (2-4-0-33): Bryce Wickman 2-4-0-33. Colfax (2-4-0-30): Albright 2-4-0-30.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Brandyn Hallquist 1-25. Colfax: Hovde 2-30.
Neillsville/Granton 55, Osseo-Fairchild 30
O-F 16 8 12 0 — 36
N/G 14 13 0 28 — 55
First Quarter
N/G: Braden Trunkel 35 run (Hunter Roenz kick), 9:33.
O-F: Bret Kostka 96 return (Dayne Voktik run), 9:18.
N/G: Trunkel 7 run (Roenz kick), 6:06.
O-F: Vojtik 1 run (Jackson Johnson run), 1:49.
Second Quarter
N/G: Carrson Mohr fumble (run failed), 11:44.
N/G: Jonah Zoschke 66 run (Roenz kick), 8:04.
O-F: Johnson 1 run (Johnson run), 2:18.
Third Quarter
O-F: Garrett Koxlien 14 pass from Johnson (run failed), 8:13.
O-F: Vojtik 5 run (run failed), 3:39.
Fourth Quarter
N/G: Mohr 14 pass from Trunkel (run failed), 6:37.
N/G: Trunkel 20 run (run failed), 4:56.
N/G: Trunkel 5 run (Roenz kick), 1:45.
N/G: Matthew Ladd 10 run (Roenz kick), :25.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Osseo-Fairchild (35-178): Vojtik 21-109, Johnson 9-46, Kostka 5-23. Neillsville/Granton (53-388): Zoschke 24-197, Trunkel 10-77, Tommy Friemoth 13-75, Ladd 3-26.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Osseo-Fairchild (12-23-0-185): Johnson 12-23-1-185. Neillsville/Granton (4-7-0-94): Trunkel 4-7-0-94.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Kostka 5-80, Ben Jacobson 4-61, Koxlien 3-44. Neillsville/Granton: Zoschke 1-45, Friemoth 2-35, Mohr 1-14.
Northwestern 42, Bloomer 18
Northwestern 0 28 0 14 — 24
Bloomer 6 6 0 6 — 18
First Quarter
BLO: Dalton Cook 2 run (2-point failed).
Second Quarter
NW: Brennen Werner 2 run (Isaac Nichols kick).
NW: Werner 1 run (Nichols kick).
NW: Werner 1 run (Nichols kick).
BLO: Cook 1 run (2-point failed).
NW: Gunnar Olson 40 run (Nichols kick).
Fourth Quarter
NW: Olson 40 run (Nichols kick).
BLO: Cook 2 run (2-point failed).
NW: Dayne Evanson 9 pass from Jake Brill (Nichols kick).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Northwestern (57-345): Olson 28-186, Bryson Mazur 9-78, Werner 13-45, Brill 5-22, Evanson 1-15, Evan Mereau 1-7, Nichols 4-(-8). Bloomer (41-181): Leif Iverson 19-85, Carter Rubenzer 13-65, Cook 8-21, Ethan Rothbauer 1-10.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Northwestern (3-8-0-28): Brill 3-8-0-28. Bloomer (8-11-2-98): Isaiah LaGesse 8-11-2-98.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Northwestern: Olson 1-15, Evanson 2-13. Bloomer: Rubenzer 3-38, Iverson 21-37, Rothbauer 2-19, Charlie Herrick 1-4.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Barron 6
Barron 6 0 0 0 — 6
C-W 7 0 7 14 — 28
First Quarter
CW: Sam Grotberg 16 from Dakota Herrmann (Carter Hanson kick).
B: Gavin Gordon 3 pass from Andrew Williams (kick failed).
Third Quarter
CW: Ashton Kummet 55 run (Hanson run).
Fourth Quarter
CW: Kummet 60 pass from Herrmann (Hanson kick).
CW: Herrmann 2 run (Hanson kick).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Barron (36-108): Wyatt Boe 15-75. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (31-184): Herrmann 22-106, Kummet 7-80
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Barron (8-17-3-1118): Williams 7-16-3-95, Boe 1-1-0-23 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (5-9-0-112): Herrmann.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Barron Aaron William 2-33, Austin Williams 2=32 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Kummett 1-60, Grotberg 2-27.
Blair-Taylor 21, Augusta 9
Blair-Taylor 0 0 14 7 — 21
Augusta 0 3 6 0 — 9
Second Quarter
AUG: Marcus Livingston 30 field goal, 11:00.
Third Quarter
BT: Matthew Brandenburg 16 run (Rafael DaCosta kick), 9:22.
AUG: Ethan White 47 pass from Traven Fabian (2-point failed), 8:38.
BT: Kyle Steien 24 pass from Cain Fremsrad (DaCosta kick), 6:04.
Fourth Quarter
BT: Brandenberg 5 run (DaCosta kick), 6:43.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Blair-Taylor (49-165): Brandenburg 30-122, Logan Shramek 12-29, Fremsrad 6-13, Nick Shepher 1-1. Augusta (31-99): Camron Stensen 10-73, Fabian 11-34, Gavin Schintgen 6-8, White 1-0, Livingston 2-(-17).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor (6-19-0-122): Fremsrad 6-17, Shepherd 0-2. Augusta (4-13-1-52): Fabian 4-13-1-52.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Blair-Taylor: Logan Smith 2-39, Matthew Waldera 2-38, Kyle Steien 1-24, Brandenburg 1-21. Augusta: White 1-47, Cole Stensen 1-9, Schintgen 1-1.
Elmwood/Plum City 20, Flambeau 18
Elmwood/Plum City 0 6 6 0 8 — 20
Flambeau 12 0 0 0 6 — 18
First Quarter
F: Riley Ewer 44 run (run failed), 10:43.
F: Dakota Miller 82 run (run failed), 7:32
Second Quarter
E/PC: Dalton Binkowski 9 run (pass failed), 1:47
Third Quarter
E/PC: Eli Gansluckner 7 run (run failed), 2:47.
OT
F: Riley Ewer 11 run (run failed).
E/PC: Gansluckner 13 run (Gansluckner run).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Elmwood/Plum City (59-238): Binkowski 44-176, Gansluckner 8-49 Flambeau (41-261): Dakota Miller 10-120, Ewer 14-89
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elmwood/Plum City (4-9-1-58): Zack Phillips 4-8-0-58. Flambeau (1-10-1-15): Josh Bechtel 1-7-0-15.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elmwood/Plum City: Levi Burch 2-51