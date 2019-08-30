Football
New Richmond 14, Rice Lake 13
Rice Lake;7;0;0;6 — 13
New Richmond;0;0;14;0 — 14
First Quarter
RL — Tyson Tomesh 1 run (Tomesh kick)
Third Quarter
NR — Tim Salmon 3 run (Kennan Stowers); NR —Joey Kidder 13 pass from Tim Salmon (Stowers kick).
Fourth Quarter
RL —22 pass from Tyson Tomesh (failed two-point conversion)
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Rice Lake (23-129): Tristan Scheurer 6-19; New Richmond (34-78): Joe Powers 23-60.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Rice Lake (5-10-1-110): Tomesh 5-10-1-110. New Richmond (12-24-3-27): Tim Salmon 12-3-151.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — New Richmond: Joey Kidder 5-85, Caleb Eastep 1-27.
Augusta 18, Athens 6
Athens;0;6;0;0 — 6
Augusta;6;0;0;12 — 18
First Quarter
Au — Ethan White 22 pass from Taven Fabian (run failed) 4:21
Second Quarter
Ath — Denzine 25 pass from Cooper Diedrich (pass failed) 10:15
Fourth Quarter
Aug — Camron Stensen 75 run (pass failed) 11:34; Aug — Fabian 10 run (pass failed) 6:12
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Athens (26-47): Caleb Borchardt 1-24, Diethelm 13-18 Augusta (32-237): Stensen 14-155.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Athens (13-22-2-137): Diedrich 13-21-2-137, Dayne Diethelm 0-0-0-0 Augusta (4-9-0-98): Fabian 8-66.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Athens: Denzine 6-74, Cobie Ellenbecker 2-33. Augusta: Marcus Livingston 1-44
Osseo-Fairchild 38, Spencer/Columbus 37
SC 13 12 0 12 — 37
OF 0 18 6 14 27 — 38
First Quarter
SC – Austin Bacon 7 run (kick good), 9:54.
SC – Bacon 5 run (kick failed), 2:24.
Second Quarter
OF – Brice Shimon 1 run (pass failed), 9:40
SC – Andres Rodriguez 56 pass from Gage Stratman (pass failed), 9:25.
OF – Brett Kostka 49 pass from Jackson Johnson (pass failed), 8:31.
SC – Bacon 35 run (kick failed), 1:23.
OF – Ryan Myhers 49 pass from Garrett Koxlien (pass failed), :16.
Third Quarter
OF – Kostka 28 pass from Johnson (pass failed), 1:31.
Fourth Quarter
SC – Eden Jacobson 5 run (run failed), 9:37.
OF – Kostka 42 pass from Johnson (pass failed), 7:23.
SC – Jacobson 25 run (run failed), 3:46,
OF – Kostka 25 pass from Johnson (Kostka from Johnson), 1:31.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — SC (46-351): Jacobson 24-201. OF (29-108): Shimon 23-78.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — SC (2-5-0-70): Stratman 2-5-0-70. OF (16-25-1-319): Jackson Johnson 16-24-1-270, Koxlein 1-1-0-49.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — SC: Isaac Iverson 1-56. OF: Kostka 4-144.
Cumberland 20, St. Croix Falls 18
Cumberland;6;0;0;14 — 20
St. Croix Falls;6;0;6;6 — 18
First Quarter
SCF — Calan Leahy 7 run (kick failed) 4:12; Cumber — Martens 84 pass from Allen (run failed) 3:27.
Third Quarter
SCF — Leahy 25 run (run failed) :58
Fourth Quarter
Cumber — Monchilonich 1 run (Ames pass from Allen) 11:56; Cumber Monchilonich 43 run (pass failed) 8:49; SCF— Derek Fisk 2 run (run failed) 3:37
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Cumberland (24-81): Monchilonich 7-58, Martens 9-15; St. Croix Falls (58-266): Leahy 24-116, McKinley Erickson 18-75
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Cumberland (11-21-1-277): Allen 10-20-1-216, Martens 1-1-0-61; St. Croix Falls (6-15-1-66): Zach Clark 6-15-1-66.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Cumberland: Ames 3-119, Martens 6-107 St. Croix Falls: Caleb Steffen 2-32, Alex Mysicka 2-32.
Cadott 29, Altoona 14
Cadott;7;0;15;7 — 29
Altoona;0;8;6;0 — 14
First Quarter
C — Brady Spaeth 8 run (Peter Weir kick) 11:26
Second Quarter
A — Nate McMahon 6 run (Jake Varsho pass from McMahon 2:58
Third Quarter
C — Jacob Ackley 26 pass to Nelson Wahl (Speath run) 5:20; A — McMahon 75 to Marsten Salsbury-Parks (pass failed) 4:24; C — Wahl 16 run (Weir) 2:46
Fourth Quarter
C — Spaeth 2 run (Weir kick) 4:04.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Cadott (40-148): Spaeth 20-87, Wahl 16-71; Altoona (35-118): McMahon 16-53, Donovan Adrian 4-23.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Cadott (5-7-0-51): Jacob Ackley 5-7-0-51; Altoona (2-9-0-61): McMahon 2-8-0-69, Adrian 0-0-0-0
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Cadott: Wahl 1-27, Speath 4-24; Altoona: Salsburth-Parks 1-75.
Durand 46, Prescott 13
Prescott;7;0;0;6 — 13
Durand;16;16;7;7 — 46
First Quarter
DUR — Simon Bauer 1 run (Caden Berger pass from Bauer), 10:46.
PRE — Aiden Russell 20 pass to Kyle Holman(Ayden Veranth kick), 6:46.
DUR— Bauer 27 run (Bauer run), 0:31.
Second Quarter
DUR — Bauer 1 run (Joey Biesterveld run), 7:27.
DUR — Berger 22 pass from Bauer (Biesterveld run), 0:53.
Third Quarter
DUR — Biesterveld 5 run (Berger kick), 2:47.
Fourth Quarter
DUR — Bauer 6 run (Berger kick), 11:11.
PRE — Lane Budworth 2 run (2-point failed), 1:53.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Prescott (36-127): Gabe Valentine 9-39, Lane Budworth 7-30, Holman 6-24, Josh Gergen 6-24, Gabe Stubbe 1-6, Wyatt Holum 2-3, Grant Stanton 5-1. Durand (33-138): Bauer 15-61, Lucas Zeilinger 7-39, Biesterveld 5-29, Eli Whitwam 1-6, Ethan Anibas 1-5, Spencer Sabelko 3-1, Cody Weiland 1- (-3).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Prescott (5-11-2-32): Holman 5-11-2-32. Durand (13-22-0-172): Biesterveld 12-21-0-150, Bauer 1-1-0-22.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Prescott: Russell 2-25, Budworth 1-9, Stanton 1-0, Valentine 1- (-2) Durand: Sabelko 7-83, Berger 2-49, Kadin O’keef 2-35, Zeilinger 1-4, Bauer 1-1.
Eleva-Strum 21, Colfax 14
Colfax;7;7;0;0 — 14
Eleva-Strum;0;7;7;7 — 21
First Quarter
C —Cole Kiekhafer 98 pass from Noah Albricht to Cole Kiehafer (run failed) 1:55
Second Quarter
C — Trey Hovde 49 pass from Albricht (N. Albricht to Ryan Albricht) 11:14; E-S— Andrew Schoen 74 run (Matthew Higley kick) 5:48
Third Quarter
E-S — Higley 32 run (Higley kick) 2:32
Fourth Quarter
E-S — Schoen 18 run (Higley kick) 6:22
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Colfax (24-108): Mitchell Harmon 23-85. Eleva-Strum (35-202): Schoen 25-135, Higley 7-62.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Colfax (9-21-3-215): N. Albricht 9-21-3-215. Eleva-Strum (6-14-x163): 6-14-1-163.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Colfax: Hovde 3-79, R. Albricht 3-27 Eleva-Strum: Cade McSorley 6-74,
Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 8
SV 21 21 6 6 — 54
EPC 0 0 8 0 — 8
First Quarter
SV – Aaron Borgerding 42 run (Borgerding kick), 11:16.
SV – Nathan Fesenmaier 5 run (Borgerding kick), 5:04.
SV – Braydon Wolf 3 run (Borgerding kick), :17.
Second Quarter
SV – Borgerding 71 run (Borgerding kick), 8:13.
SV – Connor Ducklow 22 pass from Borgerding (Borgerding kick), 5:13.
SV – Fesenmeier 1 run (Borgerding kick), 2:31.
Third Quarter
SV – Wolf 36 run (Kick failed), 8:16.
EPC – Dalton Binkowski 7 run (Levi Burch pass from Zack Phillips), 2:31.
Fourth Quarter
SV – Connor Ducklow 16 run (kick failed), 9:24
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — SV (38-441): Borgerding 10-208, Brenden Williams 3-61. Elmwood/Plum City (33-111): Binkowski 13-39.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Spring Valley (2-4-0-37): Borgerding 2-4-0-37. Elmwood/Plum City (3-7-1-20): Phillips 3-7-1-20.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Spring Valley: Ducklow 1-22, Williams 1-15. Elmwood/Plum City: Luke Webb 2-20.
Clear Lake 34, Boyceville 14
Clear Lake 8 6 10 10 — 34
Boyceville 0 6 0 8 — 14
First Quarter
CL – Ryan Hayden 0 fumble (Jackson Fuller run), 9:49.
Second Quarter
CL – Angel Guillen 4 run (2-point failed), 10:49.
B – Connor Sempf 4 run (kick failled), :02.
Third Quarter
CL – Safety, 3:59.
CL – Ivan Ruble 5 run (Ruble run), :32.
Fourth Quarter
B – Sebastian Nielson 4 run (Connor Sempf run), 4:51.
CL – Safety, 4:33.
CL – Angel Guillen 5 run (Jackson Steinberger run), 1:12.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Clear Lake (52-213): Ruble 26-125, Guillen 9-44. Boyceville (30-62): Nielson 2-10, Connor Sempf 11-12.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Clear Lake (0-1-1-(-13): Angel Guillen 0-1-1. Boyceville (9-16-0-97): Connor Sempf 9-16-0-97.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Boyceville: Tyler Dormanen 2-42, Brendan Sempf 2-32.
Alma Center Lincoln 60, Mercer/Buttnut 26
M/B 0 6 6 14 — 26
ACL 20 24 16 0 — 60
First Quarter
ACL – Justin Rowekamp 42 run (pass failed).
ACL – Ethan Breheim 39 pass from Jack Anderson (Jake Ross pass from Anderson).
ACL – Rowekamp 29 pass from Anderson (run failed).
Second Quarter
M/B – Jacob Schmidt 6 run (2-point failed).
ACL – Rowekamp 60 pass from Anderson (Ross run).
ACL – Trent Tondola 18 pass from Anderson (Ross run).
ACL – Tondola 3 pass from Anderson (run failed).
Third Quarter
ACL – Rowekamp 65 kick return (Tondola pass from Anderson).
ACL – Blake Hanson 67 run (Ross run).
M/B – Schmidt 9 run (2-point failed).
Fourth Quarter
M/B – Schmidt 9 run (Pass completed).
M/B – Kobe Hiller 8 run (failed run).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — M/B (34-189). ACL (23-160): Anderson 7-7, Austin Calkins 1-1, Rowekamp 4-41, Ross 6-37, Tondola 1-0, Hanson 3-73, Noah Dawley 1-(-3).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — M/B (3-14-1-29): Baylie Huybrect 3-14-1-29. Home (14-17-0-180): Anderson 14-17-0-180.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Alma Center Lincoln: Rowekamp 2-89, Breheim 2-47.
Late Thursday
Memorial 62, La Crosse Central 44
Central 8 14 6 16 – 44
Memorial 11 16 22 13 — 62
First Quarter
C – Terrance Thompson 49 pass from Johnny Davis (Davis run), 10:02
M – Bryson Johnson 4 run (Duncan McKinley from Johnson), 5:55
M – Tyler Kent 25 field goal, 2:14
Second Quarter
C — Johnny Davis 1 run (Davis run), 11:09
M – Calvin Tanner 77 kickoff return (Loyal Crawford run), 10:57
C – Johnny Davis 2 run (run failed), 8:35
M – Ethan Van Grunsven 64 run (Crawford run), 8:16
Third Quarter
M – Crawford 3 run (Kent kick), 8:39
C – Jordan Davis 54 pass from Johnny Davis (pass failed), 7:05
M – Crawford 4 run (Crawford run), 5:58
M – Crawford 1 run (Kent kick), 2:20
Fourth Quarter
C — Johnny Davis 3 run (Jordan Davis from Johnny Davis), 10:43
M – Crawford 76 run (Kent kick), 4:59
C – Jordan Davis 42 pass from Johnny Davis (Peter Fleming run), 3:37
M – Crawford 14 run (kick failed), 0:38
LCC;ECM
First downs;27;22
Net yards;564;600
by rushing (att-yds);30-219;51-446
by passing;345;154
Passes (comp-att-int);21-47-0;10-16-0
Punts-average;4-37;1-22
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-0
Penalties-yards;9-67;8-84
Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Central: Johnny Davis 14-131, Mason Herlitzke 8-61, Fleming 5-16, DJ Thomas 3-11. Memorial: Crawford 36-338, Van Grunsven 6-70, Jack Piper 3-29, Will Hesse 1-6, Johnson 5-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Central: Johnny Davis 31-47-0, 345 yds. Memorial: Johnson 10-16-0, 154 yds.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Central: Jordan Davis 13-243, Thompson 3-70, Cole Lapp 1-16, Russell Heise 1-13, Drew Johnson 1-(-1). Memorial: Piper 3-58, McKinley 3-41, Hesse 1-48, Van Grunsven 1-7.
Regis 55, Fall Creek 16
Regis;34;14;0;7 - 55
Fall Creek;0;0;0;16 - 16
First Quarter
R - Aaron Haselwander 45 run (Hayden Reinders run), 11:37.
R - Tristan Root 9 run (kick failed), 8:19.
R - Luke Rooney 27 pass from JT Koestler (Root kick), 6:13.
R - Reinders 15 blocked kick return (kick failed), 4:47.
R - David Haselwander 4 pass from Kendon Krogman (Root kick), 1:14.
Second Quarter
R - D. Haselwander 3 blocked kick return (Root kick), 10:54.
R - Gus Theisen 18 run (Root kick), 4:13.
Fourth Quarter
FC - Jack Monnier 8 pass from Brock Laube (Tiegan Ploekleman pass from Laube), 10:02.
R - Josh Brickner 12 run (Root kick), 3:38.
FC - Luke Olson 19 pass from Laube (Monnier pass from Laube), 2:06.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds) - Regis (22-167): A. Haselwander 1-55, Root 2-33, Theisen 1-18, Alex Picco 1-14, Brickner 2-12, Peter Albert 1-11, Colton Mohr 1-9, Jack Weisenberger 1-8, Brooks Wahl 1-7, Drew Goettl 1-5, Jude Multhauf 1-5, Caden Weber 1-4, Peyton Mayer 3-2, Alex Nunez 1-(-2), Bennett Seelen 1-(-6), Krogman 3-(-8). Fall Creek (41-120): Monnier 18-70, Laube 9-22, Caleb VanDong 6-14, Ploekleman 2-11, Ben Kelly 6-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) - Regis (3-5-0-73): Seelen 1-2-0-42, Koestler 1-1-0-27, Krogman 1-2-0-4. Fall Creek (4-8-1-79): Laube 4-4-0-79, Kelly 0-4-1-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) - Regis: Gabe Chenal 1-42, Rooney 1-27, D. Haselwander 1-4. Fall Creek: Olson 3-75, Monnier 1-4.