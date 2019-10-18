River Falls 41, Eau Claire North 6
River Falls 7 21 13 0 – 41
North 0 0 0 6 — 6
First Quarter
RF: Michael Krueger 15 run (Stefan Klechefski kick), 7:07
Second Quarter
RF: Joe Stoffel 44 pass from Pete Noreen (Klechefski kick), 10:42
RF: Noreen 11 pass (Klechefski kick), 6:56
RF: Krueger 46 pass from Noreen (Klechefski kick), 3:50
Third Quarter
RF: Krueger 4 run (kick blocked), 8:45
RF: Cole Evavold 5 run (Klechefski kick), 3:05
Fourth Quarter
N: Charlie Wolter 9 run (kick failed), 3:50
Stat;RF;ECN
First downs;22;9
Net yards;466;143
by rushing (att-yds);35-309;32-118
by passing;157;25
Passes (comp-att-int);4-6-0;4-6-0
Punts-average;0-0;6-29
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-yards;7-64;4-37
Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): RF: Krueger 10-85, Evavold 9-83, Marcus Vitt 2-54, Jaden Schwantz 3-31, James Westhoff 2-30, Tyler Haydon 2-20, Logan Zyduck 2-4, Noreen 2-3, Vito Massa 1-(-10). ECN: Wolter 11-53, Dane Zimmerman 5-43, Sammy Barby 9-18, Kyle Greenlund 7-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): RF: Noreen 4-4-0, 157 yds; Masasa 0-2-0. ECN: Greenlund 4-6-0, 25 yds.
RECEIVING: RF: Stoffel 2-65, Krueger 1-46, Schwantz 1-25, Payton Flood 1-10, No. 86 1-11. ECN: Matthew Johnson 4-25.
INTERCEPTIONS (tot-yds): None.
SACKS (tot-yds): RF: Connor Cardell 1-7, Austin Mueller 1-6. ECN; Dean Nash\Blaze Tody 1-10.
Menomonie 28, Eau Claire Memorial 14
EC Memorial 7 0 0 7 — 14
Menomonie 0 14 0 14 — 28
First Quarter
E: Bryson Johnson 2 run (Tyler Kent kick), 4:08
Second Quarter
M: Davis Barthen 25 from Tyler Werner (Thomas Poplawski kick), 6:40
M: Barthen 61 from Werner (Popalwski kick), 4:11
Fourth Quarter
M: Poplawski 2 run (Polowski kick), 11:56
M: Dylan Boecker 10 from Werner (Poplawski kick), 8:04
E: 1:33 Easton Tok 3 run (Kent kick), 1:33
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Eau Claire Memorial (35-159): Bryson Johnson 16-77, Ethan Van Grunsven 8-20, Calvin Tanner 5-32, Ethan Tot 6-30. Menomonie: (26-148): Devauntaye Parker3-36, Thomas Poplawlski 13-63, Zach Demarce 6-18, Will Ockler 4-31.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Eau Claire Memorial: (6-22-1-42): Bryson Johnson 6-22-1-42. Menomonie (6-10-0-134): Tyler Werner 6-10-0-134.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Eau Claire Memorial: Calvin Tanner 1-9, Hesse 2-36. Menomonie: Barthen 2-86, Boeckler, 2-33, Thornton 1-6.
Mondovi 38, Durand 8
Mondovi 14 12 12 0 — 38
Durand 0 0 0 8 — 8
First Quarter
M: Owen Schultz 14 return (Raith Bauer kick), 11:12
M: Tanner Marsh 41 (Bauer kick), 4:00
Second Quarter
M: Carter Johnson 1 run (Bauer kick), 10:41
M: Schultz 17 yards from Johnson (Bauer kick), 3:37
Third Quarter
M: Marsh 4 run (Bauer kick), 8:59
M: Johnson 7 run (run failed), 3:28
Fourth Quarter
D: Simon Bauer 4 run (Caden Berger run), 9:03
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Mondovi (32-253): Marsh 17-186, Johnson 10-56, Tommy Bahr 2-14. Durand (31-101): Bauer 20-94, Lucas Zeilinger 5-18.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Mondovi (11-22-1-110): Carter Johnson 11-22-1-110. Durand (11-21-3-138): Joey Biesterveld 9-18-2-122, Bauer 2-2-0-16.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Mondovi: Nolan Seipel 4-42, Owen Schultz 4-35, Brandon Wagner 2-20. Durand: Kadin O’keefe 4-70, Berger 4-35, Bauer 1-28.
Phillips 52, McDonell 20
McDonell 6 6 0 8 — 20
Phillips 24 8 20 0 — 52
First Quarter
PHI: Brady Boganovic 1 pass from Ethan Mudgett (Nate Haskins run).
MCD: Landon Moulton 4 run (2-point failed).
PHI: Hunter Bruhn 60 return (Will Knaack pass from Mudgett).
Second Quarter
MCD: Noah Hanson 25 pass from Tanner Opsal (2-point failed).
PHI: Haskins 2 run (Haskins run).
Third Quarter
PHI: Haskins 15 run (2-point failed).
PHI: Hunter Bruhn interception (Haskins run).
PHI: Owen Roe interception (2-point failed).
Fourth Quarter
MCD: Kendren Gullo 21 pass from Opsal (2-point failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): McDonell (27-106): Opsal 21-84, Moulton 3-20, Adam Thalacker 1-5, Ben Biskupski 1-1, Andrew Bauer 1-(-4). Phillips (48-326): Mudgett 22-153, Haskins 14-107, Boganovic 4-34, Knaack 3-32, James Bruhn 3-1, John Felch 2-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): McDonell (15-38-4-186): Ethan Goulet 1-4-1-62, Opsal 11-30-3-99. Phillips (1-6-1-1): Mudgett 1-6-1-1.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): McDonell: Brady Rubenzer 1-62, Hanson 1-25, Gullo 4-35, Biskupski 1-7, Dal Tetrault 3-6. Phillips: Boganovic 1-1.
Bloomer 35, Cameron 0
Bloomer 20 15 0 0 — 35
Cameron 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
B: Leif Iverson 16 run (Iverson run)
B: Carl Lueck 74 fumble return (kick failed)
B: Isaiah LaGesse 11 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
B: Carter Rubenzer 32 run (LaGesse kick)
B: Colton Buchli 34 run (Iverson run)
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (18-194): Buchl 3-50, Rubenzer 3-38 Cameron (41-115): Dylan Duxbury 12-47, Mark Daniels 8-28
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Bloomer (7-10-0-63): LaGesse 7-10-0-63; Cameron (6-20-1-48): Daniels.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: Rubenzer 2-22, Iverson 3-20. Cameron: Dylan Foss 3-24.
Osseo-Farchild 36, Fall Creek 8
Fall Creek 0 0 0 8 — 8
Osseo-Farchild 8 13 15 0 — 36
First Quarter
OF: Ryan Myhers 23 pass from Jackson Johnson (Coltan Dahl run), 7:13
Second Quarter
OF: Dayne Vojtik 33 run (run failed) 11:40
OF: Garrett Koxlien 6 pass from Johnson (Bret Kostka kick), 5:01
Third Quarter
OF: Kostka 59 run (Johnson run), 11:01
OF: Vojik 5 run (Kostka kick), 6:14
Fourth Quarter
FC: Ryan Whittlinger 5 (Cole Myers run), 1:45
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Fall Creek (33-86): Whittlinger 15-49. Osseo-Farchild (29-224): Vojtik 17-131, Kostka 3-75
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Fall Creek (5-21-1-42): Brock Laube 5-20-1-42. Osseo-Farchild (11-17-0-111): Johnson 11-17-0-111.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Fall Creek: Whittlinger 3-19, Riley Wathke 9-22 Osseo-Farchild: Myhers 4-69.
Colby 33 Stanley-Boyd 6
Colby 7 14 12 0 — 33
Stanley-Boyd 6 0 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
C: Tyler Klement 72 run (Harley Schmelzer kick) 7:31
SB: Cooper Nichols 8 run (run failed) 9:16
Second Quarter
C: Klement 5 run (Schmelzer kick) 6:54
C: Joe Hawthorne 42 pass from Roman Schmidt (Schmelzer kick) :09
Third Quarter
C: Klement 4 run (kick failed) 9:58
C: Hawthorne 21 pass from Schmidt (kick failed) :00
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Colby (37-230): Klement 19–103; Stanley-Boyd (42-145): Michael Karlen 13-66.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colby (7-10-0-149): Schmidt 7-10-0-149; Stanley-Boyd (19-32-2-149): Carson Hause 19-32-2-149
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Colby: Hawthorne 2-63 Stanley-Boyd: Nichols 7-47, Karlen 6-30.
Spring Valley 42, Colfax 0
Colfax 0 0 0 0 — 0
Spring Valley 14 21 7 0 — 42
First Quarter
SPR: Brenden Williams 55 run (Aaron Borgerding kick), 10:44.
SPR: Brayden Wolf 8 run (Borgerding kick), 4:23.
Second Quarter
SPR: Nathan Fesenmaier 2 run (Borgerding kick), 9:40.
SPR: Borgerding 33 run (Borgerding kick), 5:58.
SPR: Wolf 21 pass from Borgerding (Borgerding kick), 0:13.
Third Quarter
SPR: Borgeriding 49 run (Borgerding kick), 10:31.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Colfax (19-16): Mitchell Harmon 7-22, Trey Hovde 8-6, Cole Kiekhafer 1-0, Noah Albricht 2-(-12). Spring Valley (37-289): Fesenmaier 14-11, Borgerding 8-104, Williams 2-57, Wolf 2-15, Tristan Neisinger 2-7, Jackson Stein 3-6, Brady Bednarek 1-3, Connor Ducklow 4-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colfax (7-20-4-96): Albricht 7-19-3-96, Harmon 0-1-1-0. Spring Valley (5-7-0-104): Borgerding 3-4-0-84, Ducklow 2-3-0-20.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Colfax: Kiekhafer 1-7, Hunter Rebak 1-4, Mitchell Harmon 1-4. Spring Valley: Ducklow 1-44, Wolf 1-21, Williams 1-19, Bednarek 1-10, Tyler Bowman 1-10.
Northwestern 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
C-W 0 0 0 7 — 7
Northwestern 35 7 14 0 — 56
First Quarter
NW: Bryson Mazur 51 pass from Jake Brill (Isaac Nichols kick), 11:12.
NW: Brill 62 run (Nichols kick), 9:51.
NW: Colin Trautt 11 run (Nichols kick), 9:11.
NW: Dan Evanson 56 return (Nichols kick), 6:42.
NW: Brennan Werner 8 run (Nichols kick), 2:53.
Second Quarter
NW: Evanson 14 pass from Brill (Nichols kick), 6:06.
Third Quarter
NW: Greg Ohman 14 run (Dawson Kriske kick), 9:01.
NW: Cam Benesch 26 run (Kriske kick), 1:50.
Fourth Quarter
CHE: Ashton Kummet 66 pass from Dakota Herrmann (Carter Hanson kick), 8:02.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (22-46): Hanson 5-35, Carter Kummet 8-11, Herrmann 8-(-4), Darien Traczyk 1-4. Northwestern (33-298): Mazur 5-27, Colin Trautt 6-54, Brill 2-73, Nichols 1-18, Braden Trautt 2-(-4), Harrison Nelson 1-1, Benesch 3-32m Werner 2-15, Austin Schlies 4-30, Ohman 7-52.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (4-12-1-106): Herrmann 4-12-1-106. Northwestern (3-9-0-79): Brill 3-9-0-79.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Ashton Kummet 2-88, Hanson 2-18. Nothwestern: Mazur 1-51, Evanson 1-14, Ohman 1-14.
Blair-Taylor 48, Pepin/Alma 6
Pepin/Alma 6 0 0 0 — 6
Blair-Taylor 13 21 14 0 — 48
First Quarter
B: Matthew Bradenburg 71 run (kick failed), 11:45
B: Kyle Steien 27 from Cain Fremsrad (Rafael DaCosta kick), 6:17
P: Bryce Quinton 10 run (run failed), 0:45
Second Quarter
B: Logan Shramek 3 run (DaCosta kick), 11:13
B: Bradenburg 37 run (DaCosta kick), 4:15
B: Steien 30 from Fremsrad (DaCosta kick), 0:13
Third Quarter
B: Bradenburg 76 run (DaCosta kick), 6:34
B: Bradenburg 48 run (DaCosta kick), 2:27
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Pepin/Alma (53-238): Lane Wieczorek 27-127, Quinton 16-49, Afton Sterry 3-46. Blair-Taylor (21-321): Bradenburg 14-266, Shramek 7-55.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Pepin/Alma (4-12-1-25): Jordan Pearson 4-11-0-25. Blair-Taylor (4-6-0-123): Fremsrad 4-6-0-123.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Pepin/Alma: Isaac Norman 1-13, Thomas Milton 2-13.. Blair-Taylor: Kyle Steien 4-123.
Melrose-Mindoro 42, Independence/Gilmanton 6
M-M 7 14 21 0 — 42
I/G 0 0 0 6 — 6
First Quarter
MM: Tucker Sbraggia 1 run (Blake Christianson kick), 6:10.
Second Quarter
MM: Jaden Sacia 27 pass from Sbraggia (Christianson kick), 10:33.
MM: Sbraggia 2 run (Christianson kick), 7:55.
Third Quarter
MM: Jason Arzt interception (Christianson kick), 11:06.
MM: Arzt 3 run (Christianson kick), 4:10.
MM: Sbraggia 45 run (Christianson kick), 0:28.
Fourth Quarter
IG: Ben Pyka 38 run (2-point failed), 1:23.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Melrose-Mindoro (39-274): Raef Radcliffe 9-95, Sbraggia 7-79, Seth Peterson 9-60, Elijah Miller 5-31, Arzt 5-16, Carter Sacia 1-3, Hayden Fry 1-(-2), Sam Jennings 1-(-4), Bryan Gasch 1-(-4). Independence-Gilmanton (27-96): Pyka 9-85, Chris Killian 12-18, Connor Smieja 2-2, Wyatt Kuerschner 2-(-1), John Halama 2-(-8).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Melrose-Mindoro (4-8-0-108): Sbraggia 4-8-0-108. Independence-Gilmanton (5-14-1-54): Halama 3-5-1-35, Chris Killian 2-9-0-19.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Melrose-Mindoro: Radcliffe 2-62, Jaden Sacia 1027, Peterson 1-19. Independence-Gilmanton: Pyka 3-44, Smieja 2-10.
Unity 42, Elmwood/Plum City 6
Unity 14 20 8 0 — 42
Elmwood/Plum City 6 0 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
U: Luke Flaherty 50 pass from Jake Bloom (pass failed), 10:26
EPC: Dalton Binkowski 1 run (run failed), 3:39
U: Flaherty 29 pass from Bloom (Bloom run), 1:34
Second Quarter
U: Jack Nelson 54 run (run failed), 10:56
U:Adam Welhe 12 run (pass failed), 1:26
U: Andrew Krone 3 run (Flaherty from Bloom), :33
Third Quarter
Welhe 3 run (Bloom run), 10:28
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Unity (28-225): Jack Nelson 3-103, Bloom 4-40 Elmwood/Plum City (48-120): Dalton Binkowski 34-129
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Unity (2-4-0-79): Bloom 2-40-0-79; Elmwood/Plum City (2-7-0-11): Zach Phillips 2-7-0-11.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Unity: Flaherty 2-79; Elmwood/Plum City: Ethan Rupakas 1-14.
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Somerset 15
Somerset 0 6 0 8 — 15
B-W 8 14 22 6 — 50
First Quarter
BW: Jacob Lindquist 47 run (Ross Roemhild run), 10:47
Second Quarter
S: Beaude Smith 1 run (run failed), 11:37
BW: Ty Margelofsky 40 pass from Roemhild (Brent Paulson from Roemhild), 10:43
BW: Lindquist 58 run (run failed), 8:44
BW: Isaiah Randall 35 run (Roemhild run), 8:13
BW: Carlos Lee 14 run (Zach Nilssen from Roemhild), 6:02
BW: Randell 24 run (run failed), 5:33
Fourth Quarter
BW: Branden Lagrander 47 run (kick failed), 1:47
S: Ryan Kelley 63 run (Smith run), :06
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Somerset (55-245): Kell 21-102; Baldwin-Woodville (20-321): Lindquist 3-107. Lagrander 1-68, Roemhild 3-58.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Somerset (1-6-0-24): Bailey Mullen 1-1-0-24, Kelly 0-5-0-0. Baldwin-Woodville (1-7-1-40): Roemhild 1-7-1-40.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Somerset: Jackson Cook 1-24. Baldwin-Woodville: Margelofsky 1-40.