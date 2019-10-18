River Falls 41, Eau Claire North 6

River Falls 7 21 13 0 – 41

North 0 0 0 6 — 6

First Quarter

RF: Michael Krueger 15 run (Stefan Klechefski kick), 7:07

Second Quarter

RF: Joe Stoffel 44 pass from Pete Noreen (Klechefski kick), 10:42

RF: Noreen 11 pass (Klechefski kick), 6:56

RF: Krueger 46 pass from Noreen (Klechefski kick), 3:50

Third Quarter

RF: Krueger 4 run (kick blocked), 8:45

RF: Cole Evavold 5 run (Klechefski kick), 3:05

Fourth Quarter

N: Charlie Wolter 9 run (kick failed), 3:50

Stat;RF;ECN

First downs;22;9

Net yards;466;143

by rushing (att-yds);35-309;32-118

by passing;157;25

Passes (comp-att-int);4-6-0;4-6-0

Punts-average;0-0;6-29

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-yards;7-64;4-37

Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): RF: Krueger 10-85, Evavold 9-83, Marcus Vitt 2-54, Jaden Schwantz 3-31, James Westhoff 2-30, Tyler Haydon 2-20, Logan Zyduck 2-4, Noreen 2-3, Vito Massa 1-(-10). ECN: Wolter 11-53, Dane Zimmerman 5-43, Sammy Barby 9-18, Kyle Greenlund 7-(-1).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): RF: Noreen 4-4-0, 157 yds; Masasa 0-2-0. ECN: Greenlund 4-6-0, 25 yds.

RECEIVING: RF: Stoffel 2-65, Krueger 1-46, Schwantz 1-25, Payton Flood 1-10, No. 86 1-11. ECN: Matthew Johnson 4-25.

INTERCEPTIONS (tot-yds): None.

SACKS (tot-yds): RF: Connor Cardell 1-7, Austin Mueller 1-6. ECN; Dean Nash\Blaze Tody 1-10.

Menomonie 28, Eau Claire Memorial 14

EC Memorial 7 0 0 7 — 14

Menomonie 0 14 0 14 — 28

First Quarter

E: Bryson Johnson 2 run (Tyler Kent kick), 4:08

Second Quarter

M: Davis Barthen 25 from Tyler Werner (Thomas Poplawski kick), 6:40

M: Barthen 61 from Werner (Popalwski kick), 4:11

Fourth Quarter

M: Poplawski 2 run (Polowski kick), 11:56

M: Dylan Boecker 10 from Werner (Poplawski kick), 8:04

E: 1:33 Easton Tok 3 run (Kent kick), 1:33

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Eau Claire Memorial (35-159): Bryson Johnson 16-77, Ethan Van Grunsven 8-20, Calvin Tanner 5-32, Ethan Tot 6-30. Menomonie: (26-148): Devauntaye Parker3-36, Thomas Poplawlski 13-63, Zach Demarce 6-18, Will Ockler 4-31.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Eau Claire Memorial: (6-22-1-42): Bryson Johnson 6-22-1-42. Menomonie (6-10-0-134): Tyler Werner 6-10-0-134.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Eau Claire Memorial: Calvin Tanner 1-9, Hesse 2-36. Menomonie: Barthen 2-86, Boeckler, 2-33, Thornton 1-6.

Mondovi 38, Durand 8

Mondovi 14 12 12 0 — 38

Durand 0 0 0 8 — 8

First Quarter

M: Owen Schultz 14 return (Raith Bauer kick), 11:12

M: Tanner Marsh 41 (Bauer kick), 4:00

Second Quarter

M: Carter Johnson 1 run (Bauer kick), 10:41

M: Schultz 17 yards from Johnson (Bauer kick), 3:37

Third Quarter

M: Marsh 4 run (Bauer kick), 8:59

M: Johnson 7 run (run failed), 3:28

Fourth Quarter

D: Simon Bauer 4 run (Caden Berger run), 9:03

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Mondovi (32-253): Marsh 17-186, Johnson 10-56, Tommy Bahr 2-14. Durand (31-101): Bauer 20-94, Lucas Zeilinger 5-18.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Mondovi (11-22-1-110): Carter Johnson 11-22-1-110. Durand (11-21-3-138): Joey Biesterveld 9-18-2-122, Bauer 2-2-0-16.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Mondovi: Nolan Seipel 4-42, Owen Schultz 4-35, Brandon Wagner 2-20. Durand: Kadin O’keefe 4-70, Berger 4-35, Bauer 1-28.

Phillips 52, McDonell 20

McDonell 6 6 0 8 — 20

Phillips 24 8 20 0 — 52

First Quarter

PHI: Brady Boganovic 1 pass from Ethan Mudgett (Nate Haskins run).

MCD: Landon Moulton 4 run (2-point failed).

PHI: Hunter Bruhn 60 return (Will Knaack pass from Mudgett).

Second Quarter

MCD: Noah Hanson 25 pass from Tanner Opsal (2-point failed).

PHI: Haskins 2 run (Haskins run).

Third Quarter

PHI: Haskins 15 run (2-point failed).

PHI: Hunter Bruhn interception (Haskins run).

PHI: Owen Roe interception (2-point failed).

Fourth Quarter

MCD: Kendren Gullo 21 pass from Opsal (2-point failed).

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): McDonell (27-106): Opsal 21-84, Moulton 3-20, Adam Thalacker 1-5, Ben Biskupski 1-1, Andrew Bauer 1-(-4). Phillips (48-326): Mudgett 22-153, Haskins 14-107, Boganovic 4-34, Knaack 3-32, James Bruhn 3-1, John Felch 2-(-1).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): McDonell (15-38-4-186): Ethan Goulet 1-4-1-62, Opsal 11-30-3-99. Phillips (1-6-1-1): Mudgett 1-6-1-1.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): McDonell: Brady Rubenzer 1-62, Hanson 1-25, Gullo 4-35, Biskupski 1-7, Dal Tetrault 3-6. Phillips: Boganovic 1-1.

Bloomer 35, Cameron 0

Bloomer 20 15 0 0 — 35

Cameron 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

B: Leif Iverson 16 run (Iverson run)

B: Carl Lueck 74 fumble return (kick failed)

B: Isaiah LaGesse 11 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

B: Carter Rubenzer 32 run (LaGesse kick)

B: Colton Buchli 34 run (Iverson run)

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (18-194): Buchl 3-50, Rubenzer 3-38 Cameron (41-115): Dylan Duxbury 12-47, Mark Daniels 8-28

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Bloomer (7-10-0-63): LaGesse 7-10-0-63; Cameron (6-20-1-48): Daniels.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: Rubenzer 2-22, Iverson 3-20. Cameron: Dylan Foss 3-24.

Osseo-Farchild 36, Fall Creek 8

Fall Creek 0 0 0 8 — 8

Osseo-Farchild 8 13 15 0 — 36

First Quarter

OF: Ryan Myhers 23 pass from Jackson Johnson (Coltan Dahl run), 7:13

Second Quarter

OF: Dayne Vojtik 33 run (run failed) 11:40

OF: Garrett Koxlien 6 pass from Johnson (Bret Kostka kick), 5:01

Third Quarter

OF: Kostka 59 run (Johnson run), 11:01

OF: Vojik 5 run (Kostka kick), 6:14

Fourth Quarter

FC: Ryan Whittlinger 5 (Cole Myers run), 1:45

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Fall Creek (33-86): Whittlinger 15-49. Osseo-Farchild (29-224): Vojtik 17-131, Kostka 3-75

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Fall Creek (5-21-1-42): Brock Laube 5-20-1-42. Osseo-Farchild (11-17-0-111): Johnson 11-17-0-111.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Fall Creek: Whittlinger 3-19, Riley Wathke 9-22 Osseo-Farchild: Myhers 4-69.

Colby 33 Stanley-Boyd 6

Colby 7 14 12 0 — 33

Stanley-Boyd 6 0 0 0 — 6

First Quarter

C: Tyler Klement 72 run (Harley Schmelzer kick) 7:31

SB: Cooper Nichols 8 run (run failed) 9:16

Second Quarter

C: Klement 5 run (Schmelzer kick) 6:54

C: Joe Hawthorne 42 pass from Roman Schmidt (Schmelzer kick) :09

Third Quarter

C: Klement 4 run (kick failed) 9:58

C: Hawthorne 21 pass from Schmidt (kick failed) :00

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Colby (37-230): Klement 19–103; Stanley-Boyd (42-145): Michael Karlen 13-66.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colby (7-10-0-149): Schmidt 7-10-0-149; Stanley-Boyd (19-32-2-149): Carson Hause 19-32-2-149

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Colby: Hawthorne 2-63 Stanley-Boyd: Nichols 7-47, Karlen 6-30.

Spring Valley 42, Colfax 0

Colfax 0 0 0 0 — 0

Spring Valley 14 21 7 0 — 42

First Quarter

SPR: Brenden Williams 55 run (Aaron Borgerding kick), 10:44.

SPR: Brayden Wolf 8 run (Borgerding kick), 4:23.

Second Quarter

SPR: Nathan Fesenmaier 2 run (Borgerding kick), 9:40.

SPR: Borgerding 33 run (Borgerding kick), 5:58.

SPR: Wolf 21 pass from Borgerding (Borgerding kick), 0:13.

Third Quarter

SPR: Borgeriding 49 run (Borgerding kick), 10:31.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Colfax (19-16): Mitchell Harmon 7-22, Trey Hovde 8-6, Cole Kiekhafer 1-0, Noah Albricht 2-(-12). Spring Valley (37-289): Fesenmaier 14-11, Borgerding 8-104, Williams 2-57, Wolf 2-15, Tristan Neisinger 2-7, Jackson Stein 3-6, Brady Bednarek 1-3, Connor Ducklow 4-3.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colfax (7-20-4-96): Albricht 7-19-3-96, Harmon 0-1-1-0. Spring Valley (5-7-0-104): Borgerding 3-4-0-84, Ducklow 2-3-0-20.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Colfax: Kiekhafer 1-7, Hunter Rebak 1-4, Mitchell Harmon 1-4. Spring Valley: Ducklow 1-44, Wolf 1-21, Williams 1-19, Bednarek 1-10, Tyler Bowman 1-10.

Northwestern 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

C-W 0 0 0 7 — 7

Northwestern 35 7 14 0 — 56

First Quarter

NW: Bryson Mazur 51 pass from Jake Brill (Isaac Nichols kick), 11:12.

NW: Brill 62 run (Nichols kick), 9:51.

NW: Colin Trautt 11 run (Nichols kick), 9:11.

NW: Dan Evanson 56 return (Nichols kick), 6:42.

NW: Brennan Werner 8 run (Nichols kick), 2:53.

Second Quarter

NW: Evanson 14 pass from Brill (Nichols kick), 6:06.

Third Quarter

NW: Greg Ohman 14 run (Dawson Kriske kick), 9:01.

NW: Cam Benesch 26 run (Kriske kick), 1:50.

Fourth Quarter

CHE: Ashton Kummet 66 pass from Dakota Herrmann (Carter Hanson kick), 8:02.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (22-46): Hanson 5-35, Carter Kummet 8-11, Herrmann 8-(-4), Darien Traczyk 1-4. Northwestern (33-298): Mazur 5-27, Colin Trautt 6-54, Brill 2-73, Nichols 1-18, Braden Trautt 2-(-4), Harrison Nelson 1-1, Benesch 3-32m Werner 2-15, Austin Schlies 4-30, Ohman 7-52.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (4-12-1-106): Herrmann 4-12-1-106. Northwestern (3-9-0-79): Brill 3-9-0-79.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Ashton Kummet 2-88, Hanson 2-18. Nothwestern: Mazur 1-51, Evanson 1-14, Ohman 1-14.

Blair-Taylor 48, Pepin/Alma 6

Pepin/Alma 6 0 0 0 — 6

Blair-Taylor 13 21 14 0 — 48

First Quarter

B: Matthew Bradenburg 71 run (kick failed), 11:45

B: Kyle Steien 27 from Cain Fremsrad (Rafael DaCosta kick), 6:17

P: Bryce Quinton 10 run (run failed), 0:45

Second Quarter

B: Logan Shramek 3 run (DaCosta kick), 11:13

B: Bradenburg 37 run (DaCosta kick), 4:15

B: Steien 30 from Fremsrad (DaCosta kick), 0:13

Third Quarter

B: Bradenburg 76 run (DaCosta kick), 6:34

B: Bradenburg 48 run (DaCosta kick), 2:27

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Pepin/Alma (53-238): Lane Wieczorek 27-127, Quinton 16-49, Afton Sterry 3-46. Blair-Taylor (21-321): Bradenburg 14-266, Shramek 7-55.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Pepin/Alma (4-12-1-25): Jordan Pearson 4-11-0-25. Blair-Taylor (4-6-0-123): Fremsrad 4-6-0-123.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Pepin/Alma: Isaac Norman 1-13, Thomas Milton 2-13.. Blair-Taylor: Kyle Steien 4-123.

Melrose-Mindoro 42, Independence/Gilmanton 6

M-M 7 14 21 0 — 42

I/G 0 0 0 6 — 6

First Quarter

MM: Tucker Sbraggia 1 run (Blake Christianson kick), 6:10.

Second Quarter

MM: Jaden Sacia 27 pass from Sbraggia (Christianson kick), 10:33.

MM: Sbraggia 2 run (Christianson kick), 7:55.

Third Quarter

MM: Jason Arzt interception (Christianson kick), 11:06.

MM: Arzt 3 run (Christianson kick), 4:10.

MM: Sbraggia 45 run (Christianson kick), 0:28.

Fourth Quarter

IG: Ben Pyka 38 run (2-point failed), 1:23.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Melrose-Mindoro (39-274): Raef Radcliffe 9-95, Sbraggia 7-79, Seth Peterson 9-60, Elijah Miller 5-31, Arzt 5-16, Carter Sacia 1-3, Hayden Fry 1-(-2), Sam Jennings 1-(-4), Bryan Gasch 1-(-4). Independence-Gilmanton (27-96): Pyka 9-85, Chris Killian 12-18, Connor Smieja 2-2, Wyatt Kuerschner 2-(-1), John Halama 2-(-8).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Melrose-Mindoro (4-8-0-108): Sbraggia 4-8-0-108. Independence-Gilmanton (5-14-1-54): Halama 3-5-1-35, Chris Killian 2-9-0-19.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Melrose-Mindoro: Radcliffe 2-62, Jaden Sacia 1027, Peterson 1-19. Independence-Gilmanton: Pyka 3-44, Smieja 2-10.

Unity 42, Elmwood/Plum City 6

Unity 14 20 8 0 — 42

Elmwood/Plum City 6 0 0 0 — 6

First Quarter

U: Luke Flaherty 50 pass from Jake Bloom (pass failed), 10:26

EPC: Dalton Binkowski 1 run (run failed), 3:39

U: Flaherty 29 pass from Bloom (Bloom run), 1:34

Second Quarter

U: Jack Nelson 54 run (run failed), 10:56

U:Adam Welhe 12 run (pass failed), 1:26

U: Andrew Krone 3 run (Flaherty from Bloom), :33

Third Quarter

Welhe 3 run (Bloom run), 10:28

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Unity (28-225): Jack Nelson 3-103, Bloom 4-40 Elmwood/Plum City (48-120): Dalton Binkowski 34-129

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Unity (2-4-0-79): Bloom 2-40-0-79; Elmwood/Plum City (2-7-0-11): Zach Phillips 2-7-0-11.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Unity: Flaherty 2-79; Elmwood/Plum City: Ethan Rupakas 1-14.

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Somerset 15

Somerset 0 6 0 8 — 15

B-W 8 14 22 6 — 50

First Quarter

BW: Jacob Lindquist 47 run (Ross Roemhild run), 10:47

Second Quarter

S: Beaude Smith 1 run (run failed), 11:37

BW: Ty Margelofsky 40 pass from Roemhild (Brent Paulson from Roemhild), 10:43

BW: Lindquist 58 run (run failed), 8:44

BW: Isaiah Randall 35 run (Roemhild run), 8:13

BW: Carlos Lee 14 run (Zach Nilssen from Roemhild), 6:02

BW: Randell 24 run (run failed), 5:33

Fourth Quarter

BW: Branden Lagrander 47 run (kick failed), 1:47

S: Ryan Kelley 63 run (Smith run), :06

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Somerset (55-245): Kell 21-102; Baldwin-Woodville (20-321): Lindquist 3-107. Lagrander 1-68, Roemhild 3-58.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Somerset (1-6-0-24): Bailey Mullen 1-1-0-24, Kelly 0-5-0-0. Baldwin-Woodville (1-7-1-40): Roemhild 1-7-1-40.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Somerset: Jackson Cook 1-24. Baldwin-Woodville: Margelofsky 1-40.