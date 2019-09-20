Elk Mound 41, Durand 14
Elk Mound 14 21 0 6 — 41
Durand 0 0 6 8 — 14
First Quarter
EM: Blaze Todd 63 run (Galen Young kick) 11:07.
EM: Todd 1 run (Young kick) 7:26.
Second Quarter
EM: Todd 2 run (Young kick) 7:26.
EM: Avery Kaanta 35 run (Young kick) 5:32.
EM: Todd 34 run (Young kick)
Third Quarter
D: Kadin O’Keefe 17 pass from Joey Biesterveld (kick failed) 8:32
Fourth Quarter
EM: Todd 3 run (kick failed), 9:37.
D: O’Keefe 61 pass from Biesterveld (Spencer Sabelko pass from Biesterveld) 8:01
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Elk Mound (46-359): Todd 26-248, Kaanta 13-107 Durand (16-26): Simon Bauer 9-28.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elk Mound (1-4-0-0): Chase Rhude 1-4-0-0. Durand (10-18-0-171): Biesterveld 10-17-0-171.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elk Mound: Michael Jenson 1-0. Durand: O’Keefe 4-90, Caden Berger 1-40, Spencer Sabelko 4-33.
Spring Valley 45, Glenwood City 8
Glenwood City 0 0 8 0 — 8
Spring Valley 28 10 7 0 — 48
First Quarter
SV: Aaron Borgerding 31 run (Borgerding kick) 8:24
SV: Brenden Williams 50 yards from Borgerding (Borgerding kick) 1:54
SV: Borgerding 8 run (Borgerding kick) ) 1:54
SV: Williams 70 return (Borgerding kick) 0:16
Second Quarter
SV: Borgerding 27 kick 5:16
SV: Borgerding 4 run (Borgerding kick) 0:26
SV: Carter Deppa 87 return (Borgerding kick): 0:00
Third Quarter
GC: Brady Klatt 4 run(Cole Logghe run) 6:35
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Glenwood City (34-132): Maxwell Janson 8-76, Brady McCarthy 6-31, Justin Moe 6-9 Cole Logghe 3-8. Spring Valley (34-228): Nathan Fesenmaier 12-68, Borgerding 5-54, Steven Mikla 4-35, 3-26, Jackson Stein 5-20.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Glenwood City (3-10-3-19): Gavin Janson (3-8-2-19). Spring Valley (4-5-0-95): Borgerding (3-4-0-90) Connor Ducklow (1-1-0-5)
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Glenwood City: Brandyn Hallquist 3-19. Spring Valley: Williams 1-50, Ducklow 1-29, Brayden Wolf 1-11.
Bloomer 42, Ladysmith 12
Bloomer 21 8 13 0 — 42
Ladysmith 0 6 0 6 — 12
First Quarter
B: Leif Iverson 4 run (Dave Tallman run).
B: Isaiah LaGesse 14 run (failed conversion).
B: Dalton Grambo 13 pass from LaGesse (LaGesse kick).
Second Quarter
B: LaGesse 1 run (Grambo run).
L: Dylan Abbiehl 2 run (kick failed).
Third Quarter
B: Ethan Rothbauer 52 pass from LaGesse (LaGesse kick).
B: Carter Rubenzer 13 pass from LaGesse.
Fourth Quarter
L: 13 pass from Peyton Rogers (kick failed)
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (30-99): C Buchli 14-65. Ladysmith (33-184): Carter Closs 12-79, Dylan Abbiehl 13-56.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Bloomer (13-19-0-63): LaGesse 13-19-0-63. Ladysmith (5-19-0-62): Payton Rogers 5-19-0-62.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: Iverson 3-111, Rothbauer 3-107, Rubenzer 5-84 Ladysmith: Grant Rydlund 3-30, Tru DuPee 1-23
Colfax 34, Boyceville 14
Colfax 8 12 8 6 — 34
Boyceville 0 6 0 8 — 14
First Quarter
COL : Hunter Rebak 26 pass from Noah Albright (Mitchell Harmon run), 5:59.
Second Quarter
COL : Trey Hovde 38 pass from Albright (2-point failed), 2:03.
COL : Zach Rindy 1 run (2-point failed), 7:34.
BOY : Brendan Sempf 6 run (2-point failed), 0:36.
Third Quarter
COL : Hovde 35 run (Rindy pass from Albright), 11:18.
Fourth Quarter
COL: Harmon 1 run (2-point fail), 7:07.
BOY: B. Sempf 7 run (Jacob Granley 2 pass from B. Sempf), 7:00.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Colfax (37-238): Hovde 8-129, Harmon 24-91. Boyceville: (27-75): B. Sempf 14-68.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colfax (10-19-0-108): Albright 10-19-0-108. Boyceville: (13-21-0-189): Connor Sempf 10-19-0-194.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Colfax: Hovde 2-39. Boyceville: Tyler Dormanen 2-64.
Augusta 8, Melrose-Mindoro 6
Melrose-Mindoro 0 0 6 0 — 6
Augusta 8 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
A: Traver Fabian 1 run (Fabian Run) 5:23
Third Quarter
MM: Ethan Stanton 89 return (run failed) 11:45
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Melrose-Mindoro (28-111): Seth Peterson 11-43, Bryce Blake 7-34, Elijah Miller 4-19, Jason Arzt 5-11. Augusta (48-192): Camron Stenson 17-76, Fabian 17-61, Gavin Schintgen 10-50.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Melrose-Mindoro (4-17-2-55): Bryan Gasch 4-17-2-55. Augusta (0-2-0-0): Fabian 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Augusta: Arzt 2-25, Peterson 1-24, Jaden Anderson 1-6.
Abbotsford 36, Thorp 20
Thorp 0 8 0 12 — 20
Abbotsford 6 18 6 6 — 36
First Quarter
ABB : Dalton Feddick 1 run (kick failed), 7:32.
Second Quarter
THO : Zander Rockow 52 return (Issac Soumis pass from Aiden Rosemeyer), 11:40.
ABB : Cade Faber 49 run (kick failed), 9:49.
ABB : Faber 1 run (2-point failed), 4:45.
ABB : Faber 40 pass from Feddick (2-point failed), 0:08.
Third Quarter
ABB : Ty Falteisek 3 run (2-point failed).
Fourth Quarter
THO : Rockow 58 run (2-point failed), 10:45.
ABB : Feddick 1 run (2-point failed), 1:26.
THO : Rockow 50 pass from Rosemeyer (2-point failed), 0:17.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Thorp (21-80): Rockow 10-95, Aidan Reis 2-1, Rosemeyer 8-(-10). Abbotsford (56-421): Feddick 22-135, Ty Falteisek 21-133, Faber 9-93, Jake Hirsch 1-59, Mason Wellman 3-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Thorp (7-19-2-148): Rosemeyer 7-19-2-148. Abbotsford (3-4-0-62): Feddick 2-3-0-52, Faber 1-1-0-10.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Thorp: Rockow 3-100, Reis 2-20, Logan Kroeplin 1-15, Soumis 1-13. Abbotsford: Faber 1-40, Blake Draper 1-12, Feddick 1-10.
Colby 59, Fall Creek 0
Colby 43 0 8 8 — 59
FC 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
COL: #24 10 run (#24 run), 11:32.
COL: Tyler Klement 15 run (Klement run), 9:03.
COL: Roman Schmitt 24 run (2-point failed), 7:35.
COL: Klement 7 run (Tucker Brost kick), 5:03.
COL: Joe Hawthorne 50 return (Brost kick), 0:28.
COL: Gavino Lopez 53 run (Brost kick), 0:31.
Third Quarter
COL: Ross Elmhorst 20 run (Brent Jeske run), 6:02.
Fourth Quarter
COL: Mateo Lopez 3 run (M. Lopez run), 5:42.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Colby (27-285): G. Lopez 2-77, Klement 3-62, Mason Voss 3-42, M. Lopez 5-25, Schmitt 1-24, (#24) 2-21, Elmhorst 2-15, Jeske 1-8, Tevin Rue 1-6, Isaac Raatz 4-3, Tristen Rue 1-2, Tucker Meyer 2-0. Fall Creek (33-49): Zachri Youngquist 2-18, Jack Monnier 6-8, Ben Kelly 1-8, Teigen Ploeckelman 5-8, Tegan Yoder 3-5, Riley Wathke 4-2, Caleb VanDong 3-1, Brock Laube 6-1, Sebastian Maher 2-0, Cameron Martzke 1-(-2).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colby (2-2-0-45): Schmitt 1-1-0-39, Jeske 1-1-0-6. Fall Creek (7-11-1-40): Laube 6-10-1-25, Kelly 1-1-0-15.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Colby: Joe Hawthorne 1-39, Mason Schmutzler 1-6. Fall Creek: Maher 2-26, Leo Hagberg 1-15, Wathkke 1-1, Monnier 3-(-2).
Blair-Taylor 49, Independence/Gilmanton 0
I/G 0 0 0 0 — 0
B-T 21 14 7 7 — 49
First Quarter
B-T: Logan Shramek 23 run (Rafael DaCosta kick), 7:46.
B-T: Matthew Brandenburg 66 run (DeCosta kick), 5:45.
B-T: Shramek 3 run (DaCosta kick), 2:38.
Second Quarter
B-T: Isaac Nerby 18 pass from Cain Fremsrad (DaCosta kick), 9:36.
B-T: Matthew Waldera 46 pass from Fremsrad (DaCosta kick), 1:17.
Third Quarter
B-T: Matthew Brandenburg 3 run (DaCosta kick), 6:44.
Fourth Quarter
B-T: Daniel Lambright interception (DaCosta kick), 9:37.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Independence/Gilmanton (29-28): Wyatt Kuerschner 8-19; John Halama 2-5; Connor Smieja 2-4; Alex Risler 4-3. Blair-Taylor (29-320): Matthew Brandenburg 13-207; Logan Shramek 8-50; Jeff Doerr 2-42.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Independence/Gilmanton (5-11-1-14): Chris Killian 5-11-1-14. Blair-Taylor (6-10-0-135): Fremsrad 6-10-0-135.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Independence/Gilmanton: Ben Pyka 4-10; Narcisco Fernando 1-4. Blair-Taylor: Matthew Waldera 2-59; Kyle Steien 2-44; Isaac Nerby 1-18; Logan Smith 1-14.
Baldwin-Woodville 35, Osceola 7
Osceola 7 0 0 0 — 7
Baldwin-Woodville 0 12 16 7 — 35
First Quarter
O: Matthew Germain 53 run (Nicholas Carlson kick) 2:25
Second Quarter
BW: Ross Roemhild 1 run (run fail) 7:32
BW: Zach Nilssen 20 pass from Roemhild (fun failed) 2:43
Third Quarter
BW: Jacob Lindquist 2 run (Austin Hanson run) 6:54
BW: Isiah Randall 47 run (Lindquist run) 3:15
Fourth Quarter
BW: Roemhild 4 run (Jacob Maurer kick) 3:45
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Osceola (33-149): Matthew Germain 5-75, Aaron schmidt 12-43. Baldwin-Woodville (49-239): Isiah Randall 10-137, Ross Roemhild 7-57,
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Osceola (0-3-0-0): Schmidt 0-3-0-0. Baldwin-Woodville (12-17-1-157): Roemhild (11-16-1-144).
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Osceola: 0-0. Baldwin-Woodville: Austin Hanson 3-51, Zach Nillsen 3-40, Brett Paulson 2-20.
Northwestern 52 Barron 7
Northwestern 14 23 7 8 — 52
Barron 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
NW: Dayne Evanson 21 pass from Jake Brill (Isaac Nichols kick) 5:08; NW —Evanson 12 pass from Brill (Nichols kick) :43
Second Quarter
NW: Nichols 2 run (Nichols kick) 9:06. NW—Nichols 1 run (Nichols kick) 3:57; NW-Evanson 21 pass from Brill (Nichols kick) :06
Third Quarter
NW: Brennen Werner 2 run (Nichols kick) :06
Fourth Quarter
B: Bryce Jenness 40 run (Chase Peltier kick) 8:29; NW—#45 3 run,(Cameron Benesch run)
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Northwestern (41-320): Nichols 5-89, Werner 7-56 Barron (24-94): Jenness 1-40.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Northwestern (4-8-1-173): Brill 4-8-1-173 Barron (7-18-0-81): Kappel 7-18-0-81.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Northwestern: Evanson 4-89 Barron: Wyatt Boe 2-59.