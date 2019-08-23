Football
Regis 57, Cadott 0
Regis 19 31 7 0 — 57
Cadott 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
R — Tristian Root 10 run (run failed); R — Root 47 Interception return (kick failed); R— Gus Tyson 11 run (Root kick)
Second Quarter
R — Root 73 pass from Bennett Seelan (Root kick); R — Hayden Reinders 9 run (Root kick); R— Root 42 kick) R— Reinders 18 run (Root kick); R—Tyson 21 run (Root kick)
Third Quarter
R—Root 63 run (Root kick)
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Regis (27-260): Root 3-79 Cadott (28-57): Brady Spaeth 13-47, Nelson Wahl 10-25
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Regis (1-3-1-73): Seelan 1-3-1-73. Cadott (9-14-3-46): Tristan Drier 5-8-2-20, Gavin Tegals 4-6-1-26
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Regis: Root 1-73. Cadott: Spaeth 2-17, Tegals 1-11
Holmen 27, Chippewa Falls 7
Chippewa Falls 0 0 0 7 — 7
Holmen 17 0 3 7 — 27
First Quarter
H — Nathan Nevala 14 run (Spencer Malone kick), 6:55.
H — Cameron Weber 14 run (Malone kick), 8:53.
H — Brekan Turner 41 kick, 4:27.
Third Quarter
H — Malone 26 kick, 3:18.
Fourth Quarter
H — Jaedon Abraham 4 run (Malone kick), 10:46.
CF — Benjamin Carani 23 pass from Hayden Goodman (Jack Meyer kick), 7:50.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Chippewa Falls (19-53): Tyler Bohland 5-25, Ben Steinmetz 5-15, Bohde Torkelson 4-13, Bruce Sanborn 1-1, Collin Beaudette 1-0, Hayden Goodman 2-(-1). Holmen (53-297): Jaedon Abraham 14-114, Brett Holden 16-73, Cameron Weber 15-57, Nathan Nevala 6-40, Caleb Matl 2-13.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Chippewa Falls (11-20-0-85): Gooman 11-20-0-85. Holmen (3-8-0-297): Weber 3-8-0-297.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Chippewa Falls: Benjamin Carani 4-37, Ben Steinmetz 4-27, Tyler Bohland 3-21. Holmen: Isaac Elsen 3-43.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40, Cameron 0
Cameron 0 0 0 0 — 0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14 18 8 0 — 40
First Quarter
CW — Dakota Herrmann 1 run (run failed); CW — Herrmann 11 run (Carter Hanson run).
Second Quarter
CW — Hanson 28 pass from Hermann (run failed). CW — Hanson 4 run (run failed); CW—Sam Grotberg 70 pass from Hermann (run failed)
Third Quarter
CW — Hermann 2 run (Carter Kumet run).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Cameron (18-61): Nick Schuman 6-43. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (37-227): Hermann 19-174
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Cameron (8-29-3-33): Ian Payne 5-10-1-8, Mark Daniels 3-18-2-18 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (9-10-0-259): Hermann 9-10-0-259.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Cameron: Payne 2-26. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Grotberg 3-128, Hanson 3-92
Bloomer 22, St. Croix Falls 7
St. Croix Falls 0 7 0 0 — 7
Bloomer 8 8 6 0 — 22
First Quarter
B — Charlie Herrick 37 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Dalton Grambo pass from LaGesse), 4:20.
Second Quarter
S — McKinley Erickson 2 run (Kaleb Bents kick), 10:34.
B — Grambo 5 pass from LaGesse (Herrick pass from LaGesse), 0:59.
Third Quarter
B — Ethan Rothbauer 58 run (pass failed), 5:04.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — St. Croix Falls (42-146): Erickson 30-124. Bloomer (35-182): Iverson 12-90.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — St. Croix Falls (10-21-1-57): Zack Clark 10-21-1-57. Bloomer (13-20-0-187): LaGesse 13-19-0-187.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — St. Croix Falls: Alex Mysicka 3-29. Bloomer: Rubenzer 5-65.
Elk Mound 40 Cochrane-Fountain City 0
Elk Mound 14 12 7 7 — 40
Cochrane-Fountain City 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
EM — Blaze Todd 54 run (Todd run) 9:16; EM — Todd 1 run (kick failed) 3:43.
Second Quarter
EM — Todd 54 run (run failed) 9:07; EM — Todd 9 run (run failed) 7:43.
Third Quarter
EM — Avery Kaanta 12 run (Chase Rhude kick) 9:52
Fourth Quarter
EM — Todd 30 run (Rhude kick) 11:53
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Elk Mound (32-327): Todd 18-254, Avery 6-61; C-FC (26-86)
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Elk Mound (8-9-0-141): Rhude 8-9-0-141; CFC (2-12-1-29)
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Elk Mound: Ben Heath 3-101
Spring Valley 28, Unity 21
Unity 7 6 0 8 — 21
Spring Valley 7 7 7 7 — 28
First Quarter
U — Jake Bloom 40 fumble return (Jack Nelson kick) 6:39; SV — Aaron Borgerding 2 run (Borgerding kick) 4:50.
Second Quarter
SV — Borgerding 39 run (Borgerding kick) 5:12; U — Luke Flaherty 10 pass from Bloom (kick failed) :08
Third Quarter
SV — Brenden Williams 2 run (Borgerding kick) 5:46
Fourth Quarter
U — Luke Flaherty 13 pass from Bloom (Adam Weihe run) 9:01; SV — Nathan Fesenmaier 39 run (Borgerding kick) 6:47.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Unity (40-119): Bloom 15-38, Heath Foeller 7-37 Spring Valley (37-292): Fesenmaier 22-195, Borgerding 9-65
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Unity (6-13-0-85): Bloom 6-13-0-85. Spring Valley (1-3-1-9): Borgerding 1-3-1-9.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Unity: Flaherty 3-56. Spring Valley: Brenden Williams 1-9.
Clear Lake 30, Glenwood City 0
Glenwood City 0 0 0 6 — 6
Clear Lake 12 6 6 6 — 30
First Quarter
CL — Angel Gullien 1 run (run failed) 9:15; CL — Ivan Ruble 20 run (run failed) 7:38.
Second Quarter
CL — Brett Benson pass 8 from Riley Peterson (run failed) :30
Third Quarter
CL — Jackson Fuller 21 run (kick failed) :31
Fourth Quarter
CL — Jackson Steinberger punt blocked return (kick failed) 10:35
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Glenwood City (33-48): Daniel Loring 12-34; Clear Lake (58-291): Guillen 14-93, Ruble 10-69.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Glenwood City (4-8-0-56): Daniel Loring 1-1-0-39, Gavin Janson 3-7-0-17 Clear Lake (1-3-0-8): Brett Benson 1-1-0-8.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Glenwood City: Bradyn Hallquist-DeSmith 2-39. Clear Lake: Peterson 1-8.
Saint Croix Central 41, Durand 6
Saint Croix Central 20 8 0 13 — 41
Durand 6 0 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
SCC — Trevor Kopacz 27 pass from Tadan Holzer (Jackson Pettit kick) 8:18; SCC — Jacob Roussopoulos 12 run (Pettit kick) 3:12; D— Simon Bauer 88 kick return (pass failed) 2:59; SCC— Luke Holme 49 pass from Holzer (kick failed)
Second Quarter
SCC — Roussopoulos 1 run (Roussopoulus run) 2:09
Fourth Quarter
SCC — Holzer 24 run (Pettit kick) 10:44; SCC — Kopacz 3 run (kick failed) 5:36
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Saint Croix Central (52-338): Kopacz 14-140, Holzer 15-103, Braeden Bloom 10-41; Durand (24-55): Simon Bauer 13-34
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Saint Croix Central (4-8-1-165): Holzer 4-8-1-165. Durand (10-24-3-141): Joey Biesterveld 10-24-3-141.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Saint Croix Central: Gabe Siler 2-89, Holme 1-49, Kopacz 1-27 Durand: Kadin O’Keefe 3-82, Caden Berger 3-63.
Boyceville 35, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Boyceville 14 0 13 8 — 35
Independence/Gilmanton 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
B — Preston Coombs punt block return (Jacob Graney kick), 2:55.
B — Brendan Sempf 12 run (Graney kick), 0:18.
Third Quarter
B— Logan Knudtson 61 pass from Connor Sempf (pass failed), 11:04.
B— Brendan Sempf 20 pass from Connor Sempf (Graney kick), 3:17.
Fourth Quarter
B — Nathan Stuart 6 run (Connor Sempf run).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Boyceville (29-129): Brendan Sempf 12-75. Independence/Gilmanton (38-56): Alex Risler 13-49.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Boyceville (5-8-0-106): Connor Sempf 5-8-0-106. Independence/Gilmanton (5-13-1-43): John Halama 5-8-0-43, Chris Killian 0-5-1-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Boyceville: Knudtson 2-61. Independence/Gilmanton: Killian 2-36.
Elmwood/Plum City 36, Pepin/Alma 24
Pepin/Alma 12 6 0 6 — 24
Elmwood/Plum City 8 14 14 0 — 36
First Quarter
P — Isaac Norman 22 pass from Jordan Pearson (pass failed), 9:11.
E — Luke Webb 25 run (Dalton Binkowski run), 7:00.
P – Thomas Milton 17 pass from Pearson (pass failed), 3:04.
Second Quarter
E — Eli Gansluckner 17 run (Binkowski run), 11:53.
P — Lane Wieczorek 73 run (run failed), 11:23.
E – Binkowski 39 run (pass failed), 2:15.
Third Quarter
E — Binkowski 1 run (Webb run), 7:31.
E — Levi Burch 10 pass from Zack Phillips (run failed), 0:09.
Fourth Quarter
P — Wieczorek 3 pass from Pearson (kick failed), 9:21.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds) — Pepin/Alma (23-190): Wieczorek 15-159. Elmwood/Plum City (64-323): Binkowski 31-174, Gansluckner 16-89, Webb 10-58.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Pepin/Alma (10-17-0-104): Pearson 10-16-0-104. Elmwood/Plum City (3-9-0-38): Phillips 3-9-0-38.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — Pepin/Alma: Milton 4-34. Elmwood/Plum City: Gansluckner 2-28.