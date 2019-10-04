Osseo-Fairchild 43, Altoona 0
Altoona 0 0 0 0 — 0
O-F 16 6 15 6 — 43
First Quarter
OF: Jackson Johnson 8 run (Dayne Vojtik), 7:06
OF: Ben Jacobson 12 pass from Johnson (Bret Kostka run), 4:48.
Second Quarter
OF: Johnson 5 run (run failed), 2:09.
Third Quarter
OF: Vojtik 5 run (Vojtik run), 8:43.
OF: Kostka 2 run (Kostka kick), 3:10
Fourth Quarter
OF: Keyton Boettcher 1 run (run failed), 1:57.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona (30-59): Paxton Gluch 13-52. Osseo-Fairchild (37-194): Vojtik 17-90.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona (2-8-0-20): Nate McMahon 2-8-0-20. Osseo-Fairchild (13-24-0-162): Johnson 13-24-0-62.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Gluch 1-11. Osseo-Fairchild: Ben Jacobson 3-56.
Thorp 42, Owen-Withee 0
O-W 0 0 0 0 — 0
Thorp 0 12 22 8 — 52
Second Quarter
T: Zander Rockow 34 run (pass failed), 5:22.
T: Isaac Soumis 20 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (pass failed), :35.
Third Quarter
T: Rockow 3 run (Jack Syryczuk pass from Rosemeyer), 9:23.
T: Rockow interception (run failed), 2:44.
T: Aidan Reis 65 pass from Rosemeyer (Kalvin Lara run), :24.
Fourth Quarter
T: Rockow 3 run (Logan Kroeplin run), 5:20.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Owen-Withee (36-74): P.J. Heggemeier 23-60, Timothy Stanton 2-13. Thorp (33-182): Rockow 24-150, Reis 6-23.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Owen-Withee (6-12-3-36): Heggemeier 6-12-3-36. Thorp (8-11-0-206): Rosemeyer 8-11-0-206.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Owen-Withee: Tyler Weaver 4-27. Thorp: Reis 5-126, Soumis 2-64, Rockow 1-16.
Durand 47, Colfax 6
Durand 28 12 7 0 — 47
Colfax 6 0 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
C: Trey Hovde 70 pass from Noah Albright (run failed), 11:03.
D: Joey Biestervelt 19 run (Simon Bauer run), 7:31.
D: Lucas Zeilinger 10 run (run failed), 5:53.
D: Kadin O’Keefe 63 pass from Biestervelt (pass failed), :05.
Second Quarter
D: Zeilinger fumble return (kick failed), 11:51.
D: Bauer 1 run (kick failed), 2:05.
Third Quarter
D: Zeilinger 3 run (Caden Berger kick), 10:02.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Durand (25-166): Bauer 8-77, Zeilinger 8-44, Biestervelt 4-40. Colfax (33-44): Hovde 10-45, Mitchell Harmon 13-39, Cole Kiekhafer 2-12.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Durand (4-9-0-116): Biesterveld 4-9-0-116. Colfax (8-26-0-176): Albright 7-24-0-140, Harmon 1-1-0-36.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Durand: O’Keefe 2-92, Berger 2-24. Colfax: Hovde 2-69, Cole Kiekhafer 1-36.
Spring Valley 27, Elk Mound 0
Spring Valley 6 7 7 7 — 27
Elk Mound 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
SV: Tyler Bowman 12 run (kick failed).
Second Quarter
SV: Aaron Borgerding 1 run (Borgerding kick).
Third Quarter
SV: Borgerding 7 run (Borgerding kick).
Fourth Quarter
SV: Nathan Fesenmaier 1 run (Connor Ducklow kick)
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Spring Valley (47-298): Colin Anderson 19-115. Elk Mound (22-99): Blaze Todd 17-93.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Spring Valley (3-4-0-18): Borgerding 3-4-0-18. Elk Mound (5-12-3-28): Chase Rhude 5-12-3-28.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Spring Valley: Brayden Wolf 1-10. Elk Mound: Michael Jensen 3-15.
Bloomer 48, Barron 7
Bloomer 22 12 8 6 — 48
Barron 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
Bl: Leif Iverson 4 run (Iverson run), 9:16.
Ba: Gavin Gordon 18 pass from Andrew Williams (Chase Peltier kick), 6:58.
Bl: Carter Rubenzer 3 run (pass failed), 4:03.
Bl: Rubenzer 4 run (Dave Tallman pass from Isaiah LaGesse), :26.
Second Quarter
Bl: Iverson 29 run (run failed), 11:31.
Bl: Iverson 3 run (run failed), :14.
Third Quarter
Bl: Iverson 4 run (Rubenzer run), 8:21.
Fourth Quarter
Bl: Rothbauer 4 run (run failed), 9:47.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (49-305): Rubenzer 18-116, Iverson 16-106, Colton Buchli 7-60. Barron (24-79): Chase Peltier 7-23, Andrew Williams 6-17, Wyatt Boe 2-15, Lucas Pond 5-15.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Bloomer (9-26-0-115): LaGesse 9-26-0-115. Barron (9-22-2-60): Andrew Williams 8-20-2-60.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: Rothbauer 4-60. Barron: Boe 2-39, Gavin Gordon 4-22.
Neillsville/Granton 34, Stanley-Boyd 20
Stanley-Boyd 6 0 8 6 — 20
Neillsville/Granton 0 21 13 0 — 34
First Quarter
SB: Michael Karlen 3 run (kick failed) 1:58
Second Quarter
N/G: Tommy Friemoth 3 run (Hunter Roenz kick)
N/G: Friemoth 4 run (Roenz kick)
N/G: Braden Trunkel 5 run (Roenz kick) :41
Third Quarter
N/G: Carrson Mohr 29 pass from Braden Trunkel (Roenz kick) 10:02
N/G: Jonah Zoschke 50 run (Roenz kick) 6:12
S/B: Karlen 1 run (Karlen run) :47
Fourth Quarter
S-B: Brady Ingersoll 8 pass from Carsen Hause (run failed)
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Stanley-Boyd (27-120): Karlen 8-65 Neillsville/Granton (59-324): Friemoth24-137, Zoschke
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Stanley-Boyd (20-31-1-93): Hause 20-31-1-93. Neillsville/Granton (2-8-0-39): Trunkel.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 9-96, Ingersoll 4-39, Bo Chwala 4-39. Neillsville/Granton: Mohr 1-29.
Spencer/Columbus 28, Cadott 22
Spencer/Columbus 0 14 9 5 — 28
Cadott 0 8 8 6 — 22
Second Quarter
S/C: Austin Bacon 49 (run failed) 7:54
S/C: Bacon 65 run (Eden Jacobson run) 3:47
Brady Spaeth 62 run (Josh Briggs run) 2:44
Third Quarter
S/C: Cole Timmler 24 run (Jacobson run) 8:02
C: Briggs 9 run (Briggs run) 1:29
Fourth Quarter
S/C: Jacobson 19 run run failed) 7:55
C: Gavin Tegels 23 pass from Mason Poehls (run failed) 3:08
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Spencer/Columbus (55-425): Bacon 18-204, Jacobson 24-136, Hayden Bauman 6-49 Cadott (35-171): Spaeth 15-110.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Spencer/Columbus (0-0-0-0). Cadott (6-14-1-63): Jacob Ackley 4-6-0-47, Poehls 2-2-0-26.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cadott: Poehls 1-28, Tegels 1-23.
Eleva-Strum 35, Independence/Gilmanton 14
Independence 0 6 0 8 — 14
Eleva-Strum 7 14 7 7 — 35
First Quarter
ES: Andrew Schoen 3 run (Nicholas Higley kick), 8:36
Second Quarter
ES: Schoen 3 run (Higley Kick), 6:30
I: Christian Killan 72 pass from John Halama (run failed), 4:30
ES: Schoen 26 run (Higley kick), 3:12
Third Quarter
ES: Schoen 1 run (Higley kick), 7:23
Fourth Quarter
ES: Cade Mcsorley 23 pass from Higley (Higley kick), 11:52
I: Wyatt Kuerschner 8 run (Killian run), 1:40
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Independence/Gilmanton (39-166): Killan 10-48. Kuerschner 7-43. Eleva-Strum (33-180): Schoen 16-119.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Independence/Gilmanton (2-7-0-76): Halama 1-4-0-72.) Eleva-Strum (10-15-0-246): Higley (10-15-0-246)
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Independence/Gilmanton: Killian 1-72. Eleva-Strum: Andrew Hoch 2-81, Schoen 2-65, McSorley 2-52.
Glenwood City 31, Fall Creek 20
Fall Creek 0 7 7 6 — 20
Glenwood City 3 14 7 7 — 31
First Quarter
GC: Marcis DeSmith 32 kick, 3:08.
Second Quarter
FC: Tegan Yoder 1 run (Sebastian Maher kick), 9:09
GC: Brandyn Hallquist 32 return (DeSmith kick), 7:15
FC: Hallquist 6 run (DeSmith kick), 0:37
Third Quarter
FC: Maher 10 run (Maher kick), 8:56
GC: Drew Olson 15 pass from Bryce Wickman (DeSmith kick), 4:24
Fourth Quarter
FC: Maher 77 pass from Brock Laube (run failed), 11:20
GC: Wickman 4 run (DeSmith kick), 1:21
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Fall Creek (34-130): Tegan Yoder 12-59, Maher 4-39, Riley Wathke 12-39. Glenwood City (53-239): Brandyn Hallquist 15-122, Maxwell Janson 11-47, Justin Moe 15-35, Bryce Wickman 7-23.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Fall Creek (5-16-2-133): Brock Laube 5-14-2-133 . Glenwood City (6-8-0-50): Wickman 6-8-0-50.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Fall Creek: Sebastian Maher 2-106, Luke Olson 1-27. Glenwood City: Owen Swenby 1-27, Maxwell Janson 1-14, Drew Olson 3-13.
Pepin/Alma 36, Augusta 30
Pepin/Alma 6 8 6 16 — 36
Augusta 0 16 6 8 — 30
First Quarter
P/A: Lane Wieczorek 3 run (pass failed) 1:22
Second Quarter
A: Traven Fabian 1 run (Gavin Schintgen run) 10:41
A: Fabian 36 run (Schintgen run) 5:10
P/A: Wieczorek 1 run (Isaac Norman pass from Jordan Pearson) :22
Third Quarter
P/A: Wieczorek 1 run (run failed) 8:07
A: Ethan White 23 pass from Fabian (pass failed) 1:30
Fourth Quarter
P/A: Bryce Quinton 1 run (Norman pass from Pearson) 7:32
A: Schintgen 9 run (Fabian run) 2:47
P/A: Jalen Hetrick 3 pass from Pearson (Wieczorek run) :05
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Pepin/Alma (57-277): Wieczorek 31-174. Augusta (38-242): Fabian 13-110, Schintgen 9-75
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Pepin/Alma (4-6-0-64): Pearson 4-6-0-64. Augusta (4-7-0-96): Fabian.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Pepin/Alma: Norman 1-36. Augusta: Cameron Stensen 2-37.
Baldwin-Woodville 44, Ellsworth 26
Ellsworth 0 6 0 20 — 26
Baldwin-Woodville 6 14 16 8 — 44
First Quarter
BW: Isaiah Randall 5 run (run failed), :58
Second Quarter
BW: Brent Paulson 21 run (Hanson run) 7:21
BW: Hanson 26 pass from Ross Roemhild (run failed) :56.
E: Jaeger Quade 39 pass from Mason Anderson (kick failed) :06.
Third Quarter
BW: Zach Neilss 10 pass from Roemhild (Paulson from Roemhild), 7:48.
BW: Nilssen 15 pass from Roemhild (Hanson run) :02.
Fourth Quarter
E: Max Grand 1 run (pass failed) 9:16.
E: Jack Janke from Anderson (Quade from Janke) 8:24.
BW: Roemhild 62 run (Ty Margelofsky run).
E: Grand 2 run (pass failed) :04
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Ellsworth (30-103): Grand 21-92 Baldwin-Woodville (32-237): Randall 7-110, Roemhild 13-107
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Ellsworth (18-37-3-200): Anderson 18-36-3-200 Baldwin-Woodville (12-17-0-179): Roemhild.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Ellsworth: Janke 9-75, Quade 3-87; Baldwin-Woodville: Neillson 4-74, Paulson 3-50