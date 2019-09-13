Chippewa Falls 16, Rice Lake 12
Chippewa Falls 0 14 0 2 — 16
Rice Lake 6 6 0 0 — 12
First Quarter
RL: Jayden Perkins 32 pass from Tyson Tomesh (conversion failed)
Second Quarter
RL: Zack Fisher 3 run (conversion failed).
CF: Ben Steinmetz 9 run (kick).
CF: Ben Carani 14 pass from Hayden Goodman (kick).
Fourth Quarter
CF — Safety
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Chippewa Falls (46-198): Ben Steinmetz 20-105, Tyler Bohland 13-71; Rice Lake (46-165): Zach Fisher 21-69, Tomesh 12-57
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Chippewa Falls (2-7-1-11): Goodman 2-7-1-11. Rice Lake (5-16-0-71): Tomesh 5-16-0-71.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Chippewa Falls: Ben Carani 1-14. Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 4-39, Perkins 1-32
Altoona 34, Fall Creek 8
Fall Creek 0 0 0 8 — 8
Altoona 8 14 6 6 — 34
First Quarter
A: Paxton Gluch 1 run (Jake Varsho pass from Nate McMahon), 9:35.
Second Quarter
A: McMahon 29 run (pass failed), 11:14.
A: McMahon 1 run (Donovan Adrian pass from McMahon), :16.
Third Quarter
A: Keshawn Harris 78 pass from McMahon (run failed), 5:50.
A: Gluch 4 run (run failed), 3:32.
Fourth Quarter
FC: Luke Olson 18 pass from Brock Laube (Ryan Whittlinger pass from Laube), :03.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Fall Creek (35-117): Laube 6-49, Tegan Yoder 10-32; Jack Monnier 8-23. Altoona (46-343): McMahon 16-174, Gluch 23-121; Harris 6-52.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Fall Creek (8-18-0-70): Laube 8-18-0-70. Altoona (3-6-0-96): McMahon 3-6-0-96.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Fall Creek: Olson 2-32; Riley Wathke 2-19; Monnier 2-16. Altoona: Harris 1-78; Gluch 1-14.
Regis 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Regis 6 21 14 7 — 48
Osseo-Fairchild 6 0 6 8 — 20
First Quarter
Regis: Hayden Reinders 80 run (2pt failed), 9:08.
OF: Brice Shimon 1 run (2pt failed), 0:47.
Second Quarter
Regis: Payton Mayer 2 run (kick Tristan Root), 10:34.
Regis: Root 46 run (Root kick), 3:11.
Regis: Root 25 run (Root kick), 1:23.
Third Quarter
Regis: Gus Theisen 47 run (Root kick), 10:29.
Regis: Reinders 3 run (Root kick), 6:09.
OF: Jason Kostka pass from Jackson Johnson (2-point failed), 4:01.
Fourth Quarter
Regis: Brooks Wahl 10 run (Root kick), 6:41.
OF: Shimon 1 run (2-point by Johnson), 3:00.
Individual & Team Statistics
Individual stats not reported
Spencer/Columbus 47, Stanley-Boyd 14
Spencer/Columbus 16 6 12 13 — 47
Stanley-Boyd 0 7 7 0 — 14
First Quarter
SPE : Austin Bacon 5 run (Bacon run), 5:29.
SPE : Eden Jacobson 2 run (Jacobson run), 1:57.
Second Quarter
SPE : Bacon 2 run (2-point failed), 7:57.
SB : Cooper Nichols 81 punt return (Bo Chwala kick), 7:43.
Third Quarter
SPE : Jacobson 2 run (2-point failed), 8:35.
SPE : Bacon 2 run (2-point failed), 4:48.
SB : Carsen Hause 2 run (Michael Karlen kick), 2:16.
Fourth Quarter
SPE : Will Schlafke 4 pass from Gage Stratman (Zach Dunbar kick), 1:38.
SB: Hause 2 run (Karlen kick), 0:37.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Spencer/Columbus (67-291): Bacon 29-121, Jacobson 31-121, Stratman 3-36, Cile Timmler 2-8, Will Gorst 2-5. Stanley-Boyd (19-72): Brady Potaczek 4-36, Cooper Nichols 3-14, Hause 4-13, Chwala 6-9, Karlen 1-1, Lucas Smith 1-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Spencer/Columbus (5-9-0-56): Stratman 5-7-0-56, Bacon 0-1-0-0, Ty McDonald 0-1-0-0. Stanley-Boyd (6-16-2-19): Hause 6-16-2-19.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Spencer/Columbus: Brett Kasch 1-27, Bacon 2-20, Jacobson 1-5, Schlafke 1-4. Stanley-Boyd: Brady Ingersoll 2-19, Chwala 2-6, Lucas Krueger 1-1, Smith 1-(-7).
Elk Mound 49, Boyceville 12
Boyceville 6 0 0 6 — 12
Elk Mound 14 14 14 7 — 49
First Quarter
EM: Blaze Todd 54 run (Gaelen Young), 10:14.
B: Connor Sempf 2 run (run failed), 5:07.
EM: Todd 9 run (Young kick), 1:36.
Second Quarter
EM: Todd 13 run (Young kick), 7:19.
EM: Todd 6 run (Young kick), :57.
Third Quarter
EM: Todd 11 run (Young kick), 8:24.
EM: Avery Kaanta 7 run (Young kick), 1:57.
Fourth Quarter
B: Connor Sempf 36 run (run failed), 7:14.
EM: Kaanta 85 kickoff (Young kick), 6:59.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Boyceville (38-144): Brendan Sempf 13-37. Elk Mound (32-344): Todd 23-273.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Boyceville (6-11-0-149): Connor Sempf 6-11-0-149. Elk Mound (2-5-0-8): Chase Rhude 2-5-0-8.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Boyceville: Brendan Sempf 4-73. Home: Ben Heath 1-9.
Durand 35, Glenwood City 8
Durand 21 14 0 0 — 35
Glenwood City 0 0 0 8 — 8
First Quarter
D: Lucas Zeilinger 69 run (Simon Bauer run) 9:53
D: Bauer 11 run (run failed)
D: Kadin O’Keefe 46 pass from Josh Biesterveld (Caden Berger kick) 2:11
Second Quarter
D: Biesterveld 22 run (Berger kick) 9:50.
D: Zeilinger 22 run (Berger kick) 1:24
Fourth Quarter
GC: Maxwell Janson 31 pass from Gabe Knops (Brady McCarthy run) 3:03
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Durand (42-324): Zeilinger 8-135, Bauer 14-90, Biesterveld 6-62; Glenwood City (33-112): Janson 5-39
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Durand (4-5-0-126): Biesterveld 4-5-0-126; Glenwood City (1-6-0-31): Knops 1-2-0-31.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Durand: O’Keefe 1-46, Spencer Sabelko 1-43; Glenwood City: Janson 1-31.
Athens 18, Thorp 12
Athens 6 6 6 0 — 18
Thorp 0 12 0 0 — 12
First Quarter
ATH: Cooper Diedrich 84 run (kick failed), 0:55.
Second Quarter
THO: Zander Rockow 59 run (2-point failed), 11:45.
ATH: Diedrich 35 run (2-point failed), 9:06.
THO: Issac Soumis 30 yard pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (kick failed), 3:47.
Third Quarter
ATH: Diedrich 38 run (2-point failed), 3:53.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING:(att-yds): Athens (41-306): Diedrich 11-204, Dayne Diethelm 21-81, Jake Denzine 5-10, Sawyer Schriener 2-6, Carter Brunke 2-5. Thorp (25-103): Rockow 18-111, Aidan Reis 4-4, Rosemeyer 3-(-12).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Athens (3-6-1-54): Diedrich 8-4-1-54, Diethelm 0-2-0-0. Thorp (5-12-1-121): Rosemeyer 5-11-0-121, Rockow 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Athens: Denzine 2-46, Schriener 1-8. Thorp: Soumis 4-90, Reis 1-31.
Spooner 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 13
Spooner 36 8 0 6 — 49
C-W 7 0 6 0 — 13
First Quarter
S: Noah Chrstianson 60 kick return(run failed)
S: Thomas Kissack 4 run (run good).
CW: Sam grotberg 70 return (kick).
S: Jack Meister 4 run (run good).
S: Meister 5 run (Hanson kick).
S: Brandon Meister 2 run (Hanson kick).
Second Quarter
S: Kissack 24 run (Hanson kick).
Third Quarter
CW: Ashton Kumnet 26 run (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
S: Alexander Daniels 6 run (Hanson kick).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Spooner (40-208): Meister (8-56) Thomas kissack (5-52) Brandon Meister (9-48). Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (36-164): Carter Hanson (7-56) A. Kumnet (8-60) C. Kumnet (7-27).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Spooner (0-5 3-0): Hanson (0-5 3-0). Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (0-1-0-0) Tyler Razim (0-1-0-0).
St. Croix Falls 63, Barron 14
Barron 7 7 0 0 — 14
SCF 14 42 7 0 — 63
First Quarter
SCF: McKinley Erickson 2 run (Kaleb Bents kick), 10:46.
B: Wyatt Boe 63 pass from Andrew Williams (Chase Peltier kick), 5:32.
SCF: Derek Fisk 1 run (Bents kick), 1:07.
Second Quarter
B: Gavin Gordon 10 pass from Williams (Peltier kick), 11:49.
SCF: Fisk 64 run (Bents kick), 11:30.
B: Calan Leahy interception (Bents kick), 11:17.
B: Caleb Steffen interception (pass failed), 9:32.
SCF: Erickson 1 run (Erickson run), 3:36.
SCF: Clay Vanbuskirk 28 pass from Clark (Bents kick), 0:00.
Third Quarter
SCF: Clark 1 run (Bents kick), 6:31.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Barron (18-28): Lucas Pond 3-25. SCF (41-361): Erickson 12-120; Fisk 5-85; Leahy 4-50; Anthony Will 4-38.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Barron (15-30-2-207): Williams 12-23-2-210; Colin Kappel 3-7-0-(-3). SCF (4-6-1-75): Clark 4-6-1-75.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Barron: Boe 5-111; Colin Kappel 1-45; Chase Peltier 2-39. SCF: Caleb Steffen 2-35.
Bloomer 52, Hayward 26
Bloomer 6 32 8 6 — 52
Home 0 6 6 14 — 26
First Quarter
B: Ethan Rothbauer 59 run (conversion failed)
Second Quarter
H: Nate Sorenson 1 run (conversion failed)
B: Leif Iverson 37 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (conversion failed).
B: Carter Rubenzer 9 run (conversion failed).
B:Rothbauer 50 pass from LaGesse (conversion failed).
B: Rothbauer 15 run (conversion failed).
B: Iverson 67 pass from LaGesse (Rubenzer run)
Third Quarter
H: Sorensen 6 run (failed converson).
B: Rubenzer 76 kickoff return (Iverson run).
Fourth Quarter
H: Sorensen 6 run (Two-point conversion)
B: Colton Buchli 1 run (conversion failed)
H: 25 run (failed conversion)
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (35-282): Iverson 10-113, Rothbauer 5-102 Hayward (48-262): Sorensen 35-169, Chase Briggs 1-40
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Bloomer (7-16-0-195): LaGesse 7-16-0-195. Hayward (8-23-1-113): Austin Wessel 8-22-0-113.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: Iverson 4-139, Rothbauer 1-50; Hayward: Derrick Miller 2-35.
Spring Valley 39, Colby 0
Colby 0 0 0 0 — 0
Spring Valley 0 13 14 12 — 39
Second Quarter
SPR : Aaron Borgerding 2 run (kick failed), 6:39.
SPR : Borgerding 1 run (Borgerding kick), 0:14.
Third Quarter
SPR : Borgerding 2 run (Borgerding kick), 6:34.
SPR : Brayden Wolf 32 run (Borgerding kick), 1:30.
Fourth Quarter
SPR : Nathan Fesenmaier 2 run (2-point failed), 8:41.
SPR : Wolf 4 run (kick blocked), 2:36.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Colby (34-123): Tyler Klement 14-52, Gavino Lopez 10-36, Mason Voss 3-17, Mateo Lopez 1-13, Joe Hawthorne 1-7, Roman Schmitt 3-0, Carter Grewe 1-0, Tucker Meyer 1-(-2). Spring Valley (55-396): Fesenmaier 25-155, Wolf 6-90, Borgerding 16-83, Justin Rielly 1-37, Brenden Williams 5-22, Brady Bednarek 1-7, Connor Ducklow 1-2.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colby (4-7-1-25): Roman Schmitt 4-7-1-25. Spring Valley (4-4-0-59): Borgerding 4-4-0-59.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Spring Valley: Ducklow 1-35, Williams 2-17, Deppa 1-7.
Augusta 34, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Augusta 8 12 7 7 — 34
Independence/Gilmanton 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
AUG : Traven Fabian 67 run (Fabian run), 1:39.
Second Quarter
AUG : Fabian 4 run (2-point failed),11:06.
AUG : Fabian 31 eun (2-point failed), 8:27.
Third Quarter
AUG : Camron Stensen 1 run (kick failed), 3:36.
Fourth Quarter
AUG : Stensen interception (Nathan Sobotta kick), 11:50.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Augusta (47-304): Fabian 8-116, (NUMBER 37) 11-63, Gavin Schingtgen 5-52, Marcus Livingston 6-33, Stensen 12-25, Ben Dickensen 2-11, Colin Schintgen 1-2, Hunter Breaker 2-2. Independence/Gilmanton (23-17): Chris Killian 17-49, Wyatt Kuerschner 2-(-8), Narcisco Fernando 1-(-10), Alex Risler 3-(-14).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Augusta (1-5-0-14): Fabian 1-4-0-14, Livingston 0-1-0-0. Independence/Gilmanton (12-30-2-108): Killian 11-29-2-80, John Halama 1-1-0-28.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Augusta: Livingston 1-14. Independence/Gilmanton: Ben Pyka 3-47, Kuerschner 4-28, Riselr 3-20, Halama 2-13.
Alma Center Lincoln 38, Clayton 18
Clayton 6 6 6 0 — 18
ACL 0 14 8 16 — 38
First Quarter
C: Kolte Zacharias 5 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
ACL: Trent Tondola 1 pass from Anderson (Tondola pass from Anderson)
C: Ryan Becker 2 run (run failed)
ACL: Ethan Breheim 16 pass from Anderson (run failed)
Third Quarter
ACL: Rowecamp 2 pass from Anderson (Tondola pass from Anderson).
C: Nolan Kvidera 14 pass from Zacharias (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
ACL: Austin Calkins 52 pass Anderson (Tondola pass from Anderson).
ACL: Breheim 2 pass from Anderson (Tondola pass from Anderson)
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Clayton (14-204): Becker 29-123 Lincoln (24-84): Jacob Ross 9-37.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Clatyon (4-6-4-45): Zacharias 4-6-4-56. Lincoln (13-16-0-152): Anderson 13-16--0-152.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Clayton: Nolan Kvidera 2-40. ACL: Justin Rowecamp 6-73.
Clear Lake 33, Elmwood/Plum City 8
Clear Lake 20 6 0 7 — 33
Elmwood/PC 0 0 0 8 — 8
First Quarter
CL: Ivan Ruble 53 run(Jarret Marlett run),11:48.
CL: Ruble 2 run(kick failed), 8:46.
CL: Brett Benson 48 punt return(run failed), 6:21
Second Quarter
CL: Benson 18 from Angel Guillen(run failed), 8:18.
Fourth Quarter
CL: Guillen 39 run(Riley Peterson kick), 11:50.
E/PC: Dalton Binkowski 7 run(Levi Burch pass from Zack Phillips), 3:28.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Clear Lake (33-122): Ruble 7-68, Guillen 8-63, Jackson Fuller 5-22, Jackson Steinberger 5-1. Elmwood/Plum City (48-129): Binkowski 24-91, Ryden Carson 4-32, Luke Webb 5-25, Eli Gansluckner 2-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Clear Lake (1-5-0-18): Guillen (1-4-0-18), Benson(0-1-0-0). Elmwood/ Plum City (1-9-3-0): Gansluckner (0-1-1-0), Phillips (1-8-2-0)
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Clear Lake: Benson 1-18. Elmwood/Plum City: Levi Bursch 1-0.