Colby 65, Altoona 0
Colby;14;29;8;14 — 65
Altoona;0;0;0;0 — 0
First Quarter
C: Tyler Klement 1 run (Harley Schmetzler kick), 8:30.
C: Klement 15 run (Schmetzler kick), 4:43.
Second Quarter
C: Klement 62 run (Schmetzler kick), 10:32.
C: Isaac Karl 52 pass from Roman Schmitt (Run failed), 7:59.
C: Schmetzler 48 pass from Schmitt (Gavino Lopez run), 4:10.
C: Brent Jeske 27 run (Klement run), 2:09.
Third Quarter
C: Mason Voss 3 run (Noah Robida pass from Jeske), 7:08.
Fourth Quarter
C: Caden Healy 5 run (Mateo Lopez run), 9:20.
C: Kevin Rue 25 run (Run failed), 2:58.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Colby (35-320): Klement 14-166. Altoona (23-42): Paxton Gluch 10-39.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colby (5-7-0-145): Schmitt 5-7-0-145. Altoona (3-12-2-25): Nate McMahon 3-12-2-25.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Colby: Karl 1-52; Schmetzler 2-63; Joe Hawthorne 2-30. Altoona: Marsten Salsbury-Parks 1-12.
Spring Valley 35, Durand 14
Spring Valley;14;7;7;7 — 35
Durand;0;0;7;7 — 14
First Quarter
SPR: Spencer Sabelko kickoff. Brenden Williams 88 return (Aaron Borgerding kick), 11:46.
SPR: Nathan Fesenmaier 2 run (Borgerding kick), 3:15.
Second Quarter
SPR: Williams 72 run (Borgerding kick), 11:47.
Third Quarter
DUR: Simon Bauer 2 run (Caden Berger kick), 6:24.
SPR: Brady Bednarek 6 run (Borgerding kick), 3:05.
Fourth Quarter
DUR: Sabelko 7 pass from Joey Biesterveld (Berger kick), 9:46.
SPR: Borgerding 5 run (Borgerding kick) 1:56.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Spring Valley (39-242): Williams 7-100, Borgerding 16-59, Fesenmaier 12-57, Brayden Wolf 3-20, Bednarek 1-6. Durand (35-159): Bauer 28-141, Lucas Zeilinger 6-18, Biesterveld 1-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Spring Valley (4-7-0-51): Borgerding 4-7-0-51. Durand (13-25-2-101): Biesterveld 12-22-2-81 , Bauer 1-2-0-20, berger 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Spring Valley: Connor Ducklow 2-24, Williams 1-16, Fesenmaier 1-11. Durand: Berger 5-58, Kadin O’keefe 3-26, Sabelko 4-13, Zeilinger 1-4.
Neillsville/Granton 41, Colfax 0
Colfax;0;0;0;0 - 0
N/G;19;0;22;0 - 41
First Quarter
NG: Jonah Zonschke 1 run (Hunter Roenz kick), 9:32.
NG: Zoschke 23 run (kick failed), 7:00.
NG: Tommy Friemoth 2 run (run failed), 0:08.
Third Quarter
NG: Friemoth 3 run (Roenz kick), 6:11.
NG: Friemoth 23 run (Braden Trunkel run), 4:36.
NG: Monte Diestler blocked punt return (Roenz kick), 2:18.
Individual & Team Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Colfax (27-71): Mitchell Harmon 22-46, Cole Keikhafer 3-31, Noah Albricht 2-(-6). Neillsville/Granton (43-234): Zoschke 20-75, Friemoth 8-62, Trunkel 5-46, Dante Erickson 3-23, Andrew Brown 5-12, Carson Opelt 1-11, Luke Erickson 1-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colfax: (7-17-1-44): Albricht 7-17-1-44. Neillsville/Granton (5-6-1-73): Trunkel 5-5-0-73, Diestler 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Colfax: Ryan Albricht 3-28, Keikhafer 3-12, Hunter Rebak 1-4. Neillsville/Granton: Diestler 3-47, Carrson Mohr 1-24, Zoschke 1-2.
Eleva-Strum 33, Augusta 24
Eleva-Strum;0;14;6;13 — 33
Augusta;0;8;0;16 — 24
Second Quarter
ELE: Andrew Schoen 5 run (Nick Higley kick), 9:42.
ELE: Cade McSorely 16 pass from Higley (Higley kick), 1:33.
AUG: Traven Fabian 5 run (2-point good), 0:35.
Third Quarter
ELE: Higley 16 run (kick failed), 7:16.
Fourth Quarter
AUG: Ethan White 66 pass from Traven Fabian (Fabian 2-point), 10:33.
ELE: Schoen 44 run (Higley kick), 9:40.
AUG: Fabian 90 return (Fabian 2-point), 9:25.
ELE: McSorely 15 pass from Higley (kick failed), 1:14.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Eleva-Strum (35-266): Schoen 22-180, Higley 10-74, Anthony Kimes 1-8, Jacob Palkowski 1-3, Andrew Hoch 1-1. Augusta (45-248): Camron Stensen 15-99, Fabian 17-72, Gavin Schingtgen 8-51, Marcus Livingston 5-26.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Eleva-Strum (7-12-1-93): Higley 6-11-1-82, Schoen 1-1-0-11. Augusta (5-14-4-110): Fabian 4-12-3-95, Stensen 1-1-0-15, Livinston 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Eleva-Strum: McSorley 5-67, Hoch 1-14, Palkowski 1-12. Augusta: White 3-99, Schingtgen 2-11.
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 55, Fall Creek 0
Fall Creek;0;0;0;0 — 0
Spencer/Columbus Catholic;22;27;0;6 — 55
First Quarter
S: Austin Bacon 51 run (Bacon run), 11:23.
S: Eden Jacobson 6 run (Jacobson run), 7:48.
S: Bacon 34 pass from Gage Stratman (run failed), 2:32.
Second Quarter
S: Bacon 99 run (Bacon run), 10:57.
S: Jacobson 3 run (kick failed), 9:27.
S: Bacon 12 run (Ty McDonald kick), 3:48.
S: Jacobson 40 run (kick failed), 2:28.
Fourth Quarter
S: Will Gorst 17 run (kick failed), 5:47.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Fall Creek (28-42): Jack Monnier 13-27. Spencer/Columbus Catholic (36-447): Bacon 9-213.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Fall Creek (8-21-3-81): Brock Laube 8-20-3-81. Spencer/Columbus Catholic (4-5-0-84): Stratman 4-5-0-84.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Fall Creek: Monnier 3-41. Spencer/Columbus Catholic: Bacon 3-46.
Bloomer 50, Spooner 15
Bloomer 6 22 22 0 — 50
Spooner 8 0 7 0 — 15
First Quarter
B: Leif Iverson 63 run (2-point failed).
S: Jack Meister 3 run (Jackson Bassett run)
Second Quarter
B: Iverson 2 run (Iverson run).
B: Ethan Rothbauer 22 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Iverson run).
B: Connor Crane 25 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (2-point failed).
Third Quarter
B: Carter Rubenzer 4 run (2-point failed).
S: 34 pass from Carter Rubenzer (Andrew Nauertz kick).
B: Dalton Grambo 9 pass from LaGesse (Iverson run).
B: Colton Buchli 32 pass from LaGesse (Grambo run).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (21-139): Iverson 8-83; Rubenzer 4-52. Spooner (48-159): J. Meister 18-82; J. Bassett 6-26.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Bloomer (11-17-1-246): LaGesse 11-17-1-246. Spooner (7-11-0-92): C. Childs 7-11-1-246.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: Grambo 5-74; Iverson 1-60; Rubenzer 2-33; Buchli 1-32. Spooner: N. Christianson 3-36.
Thorp 48, Assumption 20
Thorp;14;8;20;6 — 48
Assumption;7;7;0;6 — 20
First Quarter
T: Zander Rockow 3 run (run failed).
A: Reed Duellman 76 run (Alec Sullivan kick), 7:18.
T: Isac Soumis 34 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (Logan Kroeplin pass from Rosemeyer).
Second Quarter
A: Jaret Hartley 1 run (Sullivan kick), 9:51.
T: Kroeplin 35 pass from Rosemeyer (Rockow run), 4:53.
Third Quarter
T: Rosemeyer 1 run (Soumis pass from Rosemeyer).
T: Ayden Webster fumble recovery (run failed).
T: Jack Syryczuk fumble recover (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
T: Rockow 60 run (pass failed), 11:05.
A: Derek Bathke 15 run (kick failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Thorp (15-107): Rockow 14-198. Assumption (48-246): Bathke 12-123.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Thorp (3-7-0-69): Rosemeyer 3-7-0-69. Assumption (2-4-1-7): Hartley 2-2-0-7.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Thorp: Kroeplin 1-35. Assumption: Bathke 1-5.
Boyceville 21, Glenwood City 18
Glenwood City;0;12;0;6 — 18
Boyceville;8;6;0;7 — 21
First Quarter
B: Logan Knudtson 88 run (Connor Sempf run), 1:29.
Second Quarter
G: Daniel Loring 7 run (conversion failed), 6:54.
B: Brendan Sempf 65 run (kick failed), 6:15.
G: Bryce Wickman 60 punt return (conversion failed), 1:39.
Fourth Quarter
B: Sempf 8 run (Jacob Granley kick) 4:13.
G: Brandyn Hallquist 11 pass from Gavin Johnson (kick failed), 2:30.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Glenwood City (59-240): Loring 36-164. Boyceville (32-339): Brendan Sempf 18-209, Knudtson 6-115.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Glenwood City (3-5-0-45): Johnson 3-5-0-45. Boyceville (4-8-0-48): Connor Sempf 4-8-0-48.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Hallquist: 2-43. Boyceville: Brendan Sempf 1-27.
St. Croix Falls 55, Chetek-Weyerhauser 14
SCF;13;29;7;6 — 55
CW;0;7;0;7 — 14
First Quarter
SCF: Anthony Will 20 run (kick failed).
SCF: Caleb Steffen 9 run (Kaleb Bents kick).
Second Quarter
SCF: Will 2 run (Bents kick).
SCF: Derek Fisk 4 run (Bents kick).
SCF: Steffen 16 run (2-point good).
CW: Sam Grotberg 58 pass from Dakota Herrmann (Carter Hanson kick).
SCF: Fisk 2 run (Bents kick).
Third Quarter
SCF: 4 run (Bents kick).
Fourth Quarter
CW: Ashton Kummett 4 run (Hanson kick).
SCF: Grady Guggisberg 5 run (2-point failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): SCF (48-365): Fisk 12-118; Will 13-83; D. Oye 3-44. CW (27-78): Kummett 5-27; Will Peters 6-25.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): SFC (1-2-0-13): C. Clark 1-2-0-13. CW (5-8-0-76): Herrmann 5-8-0-76.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): SFC: C. Leahy 1-13. CW: Grotberg 2-64.
Northwestern 42, Ladysmith 0
Northwestern;7;21;14;0 — 42
Ladysmith;0;0;0;0 — 0
First Quarter
N: Bryson Mazur 59 run (Isaac Nichols kick), 6:15.
Second Quarter
N: Mazur 4 run (Nichols kick), 11:10.
N: Jake Brill 23 run (Nichols kick), 4:04.
N: Nichols 9 pass from Brill (Nichols kick), :34.
Third Quarter
N: Colin Trautt 14 run (Nichols kick), 12:42.
N: Isaac Nichols 4 run (Nichols kick), 3:59.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Northwestern (33-288): Mazur 5-129; Trautt 8-38; Brill 5-48. Ladysmith (22-57): Carter Closs 4-25.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Northwestern (6-11-0-69): Brill 6-11-0-69. Ladysmith (12-23-2-65): Peyton Rodgers 12-23-2-65.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Northwestern: Trautt 4-54. Home: Spencer Draghi 7-39; Closs 3-19.
Whitehall 13, Independence/Gilmanton 6
Independence/Gilmanton;0;0;6;0 — 6
Whitehall;13;0;0;0 — 13
First Quarter
WHI: Johnathan Thorn 25 pass from Ryan Kleinhans (Luke Beighley kick), 9:51.
WHI: Kleinhans 1 run (kick failed), 3:21.
Third Quarter
IND: Ben Pyka interception (2-point failed).
RUSHING (att-yds): Independence/Gilmanton (28-22): Chris Killian 15-7, Alex Risler 8-5, Whyatt Keurschner 2-(-8), Narcisco Fernando 2-(-8). Whitehall (45-181): Johnathan Thorn 7-59, Liam Herrick 7-48, Isaac Skoyen 2-37, Justin Fremstad 8-20, Hunter Ross 5-19, Jon Schwartz 3-11, Kleinhans 10-(-6), Aidan Sonsalla 3-(-7).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Independence/Gilmanton (4-19-1-19): Killian 4-19-1-19. Whitehall (4-12-4-69): Kleinhans 4-11-3-69, Sonsalla 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Independence/Gilmanton: Connor Smieja 1-19, Pyka 2-5, Fernando 1-(-5). Whitehall: Skoyen 3-44, Thorn 1-25.