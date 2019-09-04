Big Rivers

Team;Overall;Conf.

EC Memorial;2-0;0-0

Menomonie;2-0;0-0

Superior;2-0;0-0

River Falls;1-1;0-0

Chippewa Falls;0-2;0-0

Eau Claire North;0-2;0-0

Rice Lake;0-2;0-0

Hudson;0-2;0-0

Friday

Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

Eau Claire North at Superior, 7 p.m.

Hudson at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Overall;Conf.

Colby;2-0;2-0

Regis;2-0;2-0

Stanley-Boyd;2-0;1-0

Cadott;1-1;1-1

Neillsville/Granton;1-1;1-1

Osseo-Fairchild;1-1;1-1

Spencer/Columbus;0-2;0-1

Altoona;0-2;0-2

Fall Creek;0-2;0-2

Today

Stanley-Boyd at Regis, 7 p.m.

Friday

Colby at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott, 7 p.m.

Fall Creek at Spencer/Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colfax at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Overall;Conf.

Mondovi;2-0;0-0

Spring Valley;2-0;0-0

Boyceville;1-1;0-0

Durand;1-1;0-0

Elk Mound;1-1;0-0

Colfax;0-2;0-0

Glenwood City;0-2;0-0

Friday

Elk Mound at Mondovi, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Durand, 7 p.m.

Colfax at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.

Glenwood City at Boyceville, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Overall;Conf.

Augusta;2-0;0-0

Blair-Taylor;1-1;0-0

Cochrane-Fountain City;1-1;0-0

Eleva-Strum;1-1;0-0

Melrose-Mindoro;1-1;0-0

Whitehall;1-1;0-0

Independence/Gilmanton;0-2;0-0

Pepin/Alma;0-2;0-0

Friday

Eleva-Strum at Augusta, 7 p.m.

Cochrane-Fountain City at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.

Independence/Gilmanton at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Pepin/Alma at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.

Heart O'North

Team;Overall;Conf.

Bloomer;2-0;2-0

Cumberland;2-0;2-0

Northwestern;2-0;2-0

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;1-1;1-1

Hayward;1-1;1-1

Ladysmith;1-1;1-1

Spooner;1-1;1-1

Barron;0-2;0-2

Cameron;0-2;0-2

St. Croix Falls;0-2;0-2

Friday

Bloomer at Spooner, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.

Barron at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Cameron at Hayward, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.

Cloverwood

Team;Overall;Conf.

Abbotsford;2-0;0-0

Gilman;2-0;0-0

Greenwood;2-0;0-0

Athens;1-1;0-0

Thorp;1-1;0-0

Assumption;0-2;0-0

Loyal;0-2;0-0

Owen-Withee;0-2;0-0

Friday

Thorp at Assumption, 7 p.m.

Gilman at Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Loyal, 7 p.m.

Athens at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Overall;Conf.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell;1-1;1-0

Clear Lake;2-0;0-0

Turtle Lake;2-0;0-0

Webster;1-0;0-0

Elmwood/Plum City;1-1;0-0

Grantsburg;1-1;0-0

Unity;1-1;0-0

Flambeau;0-2;0-1

Friday

Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.

Flambeau at Unity, 7 p.m.

Elmwood/Plum City at Webster, 7 p.m.

Grantsburg at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Overall;Conf.

Ellsworth;2-0;0-0

St. Croix Central;2-0;0-0

Baldwin-Woodville;1-1;0-0

New Richmond;1-1;0-0

Osceola;1-1;0-0

Somerset;1-1;0-0

Amery;0-2;0-0

Prescott;0-2;0-0

Friday

Baldwin-Woodville at Amery, 7 p.m.

New Richmond at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Ellsworth at Prescott, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Somerest, 7 p.m.

South Lakeland 8-Man

Team;Overall;Conf.

Bruce;2-0;0-0

Luck;2-0;0-0

New Auburn;2-0;0-0

Alma Center Lincoln;1-1;0-0

Clayton;1-1;0-0

Prairie Farm;1-1;0-0

Frederic;0-2;0-0

Thursday

Prairie Farm at Winter/Birchwood, 7 p.m.

Friday

New Auburn at Bruce, 7 p.m.

Alma Center Lincoln at Frederic, 7 p.m.

Luck at Clayton, 7 p.m.