Big Rivers
Team;Overall;Conf.
EC Memorial;2-0;0-0
Menomonie;2-0;0-0
Superior;2-0;0-0
River Falls;1-1;0-0
Chippewa Falls;0-2;0-0
Eau Claire North;0-2;0-0
Rice Lake;0-2;0-0
Hudson;0-2;0-0
Friday
Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire North at Superior, 7 p.m.
Hudson at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Overall;Conf.
Colby;2-0;2-0
Regis;2-0;2-0
Stanley-Boyd;2-0;1-0
Cadott;1-1;1-1
Neillsville/Granton;1-1;1-1
Osseo-Fairchild;1-1;1-1
Spencer/Columbus;0-2;0-1
Altoona;0-2;0-2
Fall Creek;0-2;0-2
Today
Stanley-Boyd at Regis, 7 p.m.
Friday
Colby at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott, 7 p.m.
Fall Creek at Spencer/Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Overall;Conf.
Mondovi;2-0;0-0
Spring Valley;2-0;0-0
Boyceville;1-1;0-0
Durand;1-1;0-0
Elk Mound;1-1;0-0
Colfax;0-2;0-0
Glenwood City;0-2;0-0
Friday
Elk Mound at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Durand, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Overall;Conf.
Augusta;2-0;0-0
Blair-Taylor;1-1;0-0
Cochrane-Fountain City;1-1;0-0
Eleva-Strum;1-1;0-0
Melrose-Mindoro;1-1;0-0
Whitehall;1-1;0-0
Independence/Gilmanton;0-2;0-0
Pepin/Alma;0-2;0-0
Friday
Eleva-Strum at Augusta, 7 p.m.
Cochrane-Fountain City at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.
Independence/Gilmanton at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Pepin/Alma at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Heart O'North
Team;Overall;Conf.
Bloomer;2-0;2-0
Cumberland;2-0;2-0
Northwestern;2-0;2-0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;1-1;1-1
Hayward;1-1;1-1
Ladysmith;1-1;1-1
Spooner;1-1;1-1
Barron;0-2;0-2
Cameron;0-2;0-2
St. Croix Falls;0-2;0-2
Friday
Bloomer at Spooner, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.
Barron at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Hayward, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Cloverwood
Team;Overall;Conf.
Abbotsford;2-0;0-0
Gilman;2-0;0-0
Greenwood;2-0;0-0
Athens;1-1;0-0
Thorp;1-1;0-0
Assumption;0-2;0-0
Loyal;0-2;0-0
Owen-Withee;0-2;0-0
Friday
Thorp at Assumption, 7 p.m.
Gilman at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Loyal, 7 p.m.
Athens at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Overall;Conf.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell;1-1;1-0
Clear Lake;2-0;0-0
Turtle Lake;2-0;0-0
Webster;1-0;0-0
Elmwood/Plum City;1-1;0-0
Grantsburg;1-1;0-0
Unity;1-1;0-0
Flambeau;0-2;0-1
Friday
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Flambeau at Unity, 7 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City at Webster, 7 p.m.
Grantsburg at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Overall;Conf.
Ellsworth;2-0;0-0
St. Croix Central;2-0;0-0
Baldwin-Woodville;1-1;0-0
New Richmond;1-1;0-0
Osceola;1-1;0-0
Somerset;1-1;0-0
Amery;0-2;0-0
Prescott;0-2;0-0
Friday
Baldwin-Woodville at Amery, 7 p.m.
New Richmond at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at Prescott, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Somerest, 7 p.m.
South Lakeland 8-Man
Team;Overall;Conf.
Bruce;2-0;0-0
Luck;2-0;0-0
New Auburn;2-0;0-0
Alma Center Lincoln;1-1;0-0
Clayton;1-1;0-0
Prairie Farm;1-1;0-0
Frederic;0-2;0-0
Thursday
Prairie Farm at Winter/Birchwood, 7 p.m.
Friday
New Auburn at Bruce, 7 p.m.
Alma Center Lincoln at Frederic, 7 p.m.
Luck at Clayton, 7 p.m.