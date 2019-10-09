Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

Menomonie;4-1;6-1

Superior;4-1;6-1

River Falls;4-1;5-2

EC Memorial;3-2;5-2

Hudson;3-2;3-4

Chippewa Falls;1-4;1-6

Rice Lake;1-4;1-6

EC North;0-5;0-7

Friday

Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

Menomonie at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Superior at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conf.;Overall

Regis;6-0;7-0

Colby;5-1;6-1

Osseo-Fairchild;4-2;4-3

Spencer/Columbus;4-2;4-3

Cadott;3-4;3-4

Neillsville/Granton;2-4;3-4

Stanley-Boyd;2-4;3-4

Altoona;2-5;2-5

Fall Creek;0-6;0-7

Today

Spencer/Columbus at Regis, 7 p.m.

Friday

Elk Mound at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Cadott at Colby, 7 p.m.

Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.

Osseo-Fairchild at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conf.;Overall

Mondovi;4-0;7-0

Spring Valley;4-0;7-0

Elk Mound;3-2;4-3

Durand;2-2;3-4

Colfax;1-3;1-6

Boyceville;1-4;2-5

Glenwood City;0-4;1-6

Friday

Spring Valley at Mondovi, 7 p.m.

Elk Mound at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Durand at Boyceville, 7 p.m.

Glenwood City at Colfax, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Blair-Taylor;4-1;5-2

Pepin/Alma;4-1;4-3

Augusta;3-2;5-2

Eleva-Strum;3-2;4-3

Melrose-Mindoro;3-2;4-3

Whitehall;2-3;3-4

Coch.-Fountain City;1-4;2-5

Independence/Gilmanton;0-5;0-7

Friday

Blair-Taylor at Augusta, 7 p.m.

Eleva-Strum at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.

Independence/Gilmanton at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.

Cochrane-Fountain City at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Heart O'North

Team;Conf.;Overall

Northwestern;7-0;7-0

Bloomer;6-1;6-1

Cumberland;6-1;6-1

Hayward;5-2;5-2

St. Croix Falls;3-4;3-4

Spooner;3-4;3-4

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;2-5;2-5

Ladysmith;2-5;2-5

Barron;1-6;1-6

Cameron;0-7;0-7

Friday

Northwestern at Bloomer, 7 p.m.

Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.

Ladysmith at Hayward, 7 p.m.

Cameron at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.

Cumberland at Spooner, 7 p.m.

Cloverwood

Team;Conf.;Overall

Abbotsford;5-0;7-0

Athens;4-1;5-2

Loyal;4-1;4-3

Gilman;3-2;5-2

Thorp;2-3;3-4

Greenwood;2-3;4-3

Assumption;0-5;0-7

Owen-Withee;0-5;0-7

Friday

Thorp at Loyal, 7 p.m.

Gilman at Athens, 7 p.m.

Assumption at Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Lake Holc./Cornell;5-0;5-2

Unity;5-0;6-1

Turtle Lake;3-2;5-2

Grantsburg;3-2;4-3

Clear Lake;2-3;4-3

Webster;2-3;3-3

Elmwood/Plum City;0-5;1-6

Flambeau;0-5;1-6

Friday

Elmwood/Plum City at Flambeau, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Unity, 7 p.m.

Grantsburg at Webster, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Conf.;Overall

Baldwin-Woodville;4-1;5-2

New Richmond;4-1;5-2

St. Croix Central;4-1;6-1

Ellsworth;3-2;5-2

Osceola;3-2;4-3

Somerset;1-4;2-5

Prescott;1-4;1-6

Amery;0-5;0-7

Friday

Baldwin-Woodville at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Amery, 7 p.m.

Ellsworth at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Osceola, 7 p.m.

South Lakeland 8-Man

Team;Conf.;Overall

Luck;4-0;7-0

Bruce;3-1;6-1

Frederic;3-1;4-3

Prairie Farm;2-2;4-3

Alma Center Lincoln;1-3;2-5

Clayton;1-4;2-5

New Auburn;1-4;3-4

Friday

Luck at Prairie Farm, 7 p.m.

Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce, 7 p.m.

Frederic at Clayton, 7 p.m.

New Auburn at Washburn/Bayfield, 7 p.m.