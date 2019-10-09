Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
Menomonie;4-1;6-1
Superior;4-1;6-1
River Falls;4-1;5-2
EC Memorial;3-2;5-2
Hudson;3-2;3-4
Chippewa Falls;1-4;1-6
Rice Lake;1-4;1-6
EC North;0-5;0-7
Friday
Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Menomonie at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Superior at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Regis;6-0;7-0
Colby;5-1;6-1
Osseo-Fairchild;4-2;4-3
Spencer/Columbus;4-2;4-3
Cadott;3-4;3-4
Neillsville/Granton;2-4;3-4
Stanley-Boyd;2-4;3-4
Altoona;2-5;2-5
Fall Creek;0-6;0-7
Today
Spencer/Columbus at Regis, 7 p.m.
Friday
Elk Mound at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Cadott at Colby, 7 p.m.
Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
Osseo-Fairchild at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Mondovi;4-0;7-0
Spring Valley;4-0;7-0
Elk Mound;3-2;4-3
Durand;2-2;3-4
Colfax;1-3;1-6
Boyceville;1-4;2-5
Glenwood City;0-4;1-6
Friday
Spring Valley at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Elk Mound at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Durand at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Blair-Taylor;4-1;5-2
Pepin/Alma;4-1;4-3
Augusta;3-2;5-2
Eleva-Strum;3-2;4-3
Melrose-Mindoro;3-2;4-3
Whitehall;2-3;3-4
Coch.-Fountain City;1-4;2-5
Independence/Gilmanton;0-5;0-7
Friday
Blair-Taylor at Augusta, 7 p.m.
Eleva-Strum at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Independence/Gilmanton at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.
Cochrane-Fountain City at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Heart O'North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Northwestern;7-0;7-0
Bloomer;6-1;6-1
Cumberland;6-1;6-1
Hayward;5-2;5-2
St. Croix Falls;3-4;3-4
Spooner;3-4;3-4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;2-5;2-5
Ladysmith;2-5;2-5
Barron;1-6;1-6
Cameron;0-7;0-7
Friday
Northwestern at Bloomer, 7 p.m.
Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.
Ladysmith at Hayward, 7 p.m.
Cameron at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Spooner, 7 p.m.
Cloverwood
Team;Conf.;Overall
Abbotsford;5-0;7-0
Athens;4-1;5-2
Loyal;4-1;4-3
Gilman;3-2;5-2
Thorp;2-3;3-4
Greenwood;2-3;4-3
Assumption;0-5;0-7
Owen-Withee;0-5;0-7
Friday
Thorp at Loyal, 7 p.m.
Gilman at Athens, 7 p.m.
Assumption at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Lake Holc./Cornell;5-0;5-2
Unity;5-0;6-1
Turtle Lake;3-2;5-2
Grantsburg;3-2;4-3
Clear Lake;2-3;4-3
Webster;2-3;3-3
Elmwood/Plum City;0-5;1-6
Flambeau;0-5;1-6
Friday
Elmwood/Plum City at Flambeau, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Unity, 7 p.m.
Grantsburg at Webster, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Baldwin-Woodville;4-1;5-2
New Richmond;4-1;5-2
St. Croix Central;4-1;6-1
Ellsworth;3-2;5-2
Osceola;3-2;4-3
Somerset;1-4;2-5
Prescott;1-4;1-6
Amery;0-5;0-7
Friday
Baldwin-Woodville at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Amery, 7 p.m.
Ellsworth at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Osceola, 7 p.m.
South Lakeland 8-Man
Team;Conf.;Overall
Luck;4-0;7-0
Bruce;3-1;6-1
Frederic;3-1;4-3
Prairie Farm;2-2;4-3
Alma Center Lincoln;1-3;2-5
Clayton;1-4;2-5
New Auburn;1-4;3-4
Friday
Luck at Prairie Farm, 7 p.m.
Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce, 7 p.m.
Frederic at Clayton, 7 p.m.
New Auburn at Washburn/Bayfield, 7 p.m.