Big Rivers

Team;Overall;Conf.

EC Memorial;3-0;1-0

Menomonie;3-0;1-0

Superior;3-0;1-0

River Falls;2-1;1-0

Chippewa Falls;0-3;0-1

Eau Claire North;0-3;0-1

Rice Lake;0-3;0-1

Hudson;0-3;0-1

Friday

Superior at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

Eau Claire North at Hudson, 7 p.m.

River Falls at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Overall;Conf.

Colby;3-0;3-0

Regis;3-0;3-0

Osseo-Fairchild;2-1;2-1

Neillsville/Granton;2-1;1-1

Stanley-Boyd;2-1;1-1

Spencer/Columbus;1-2;1-1

Cadott;1-2;1-2

Altoona;0-3;0-3

Fall Creek;0-3;0-3

Friday

Fall Creek at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Regis at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.

Cadott at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.

Spencer/Columbus at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.

Colby at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Overall;Conf.

Mondovi;3-0;1-0

Spring Valley;3-0;1-0

Boyceville;2-1;1-0

Colfax;0-3;0-0

Durand;1-2;0-1

Elk Mound;1-2;0-1

Glenwood City;0-3;0-1

Friday

Mondovi at Colfax, 7 p.m.

Boyceville at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.

Durand at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.

Colby at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Overall;Conf.

Blair-Taylor;2-1;1-0

Eleva-Strum;2-1;1-0

Melrose-Mindoro;2-1;1-0

Whitehall;2-1;1-0

Augusta;2-1;0-1

Cochrane-Fountain City;1-2;0-1

Independence/Gilmanton;0-3;0-1

Pepin/Alma;0-3;0-1

Friday

Blair-Taylor at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.

Whitehall at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.

Cochrane-Fountain City at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.

Heart O'North

Team;Overall;Conf.

Bloomer;3-0;3-0

Cumberland;3-0;3-0

Northwestern;3-0;3-0

Hayward;2-1;2-1

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;1-2;1-2

Ladysmith;1-2;1-2

Spooner;1-2;1-2

St. Croix Falls;1-2;1-2

Barron;0-3;0-3

Cameron;0-3;0-3

Friday

Hayward at Bloomer, 7 p.m.

Ladysmith at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.

Cumberland at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Barron at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.

Cloverwood

Team;Overall;Conf.

Abbotsford;3-0;1-0

Greenwood;3-0;1-0

Athens;2-1;1-0

Thorp;2-1;1-0

Gilman;2-1;0-1

Assumption;0-3;0-1

Loyal;0-3;0-1

Owen-Withee;0-3;0-1

Today

Loyal at Assumption, 7 p.m.

Friday

Abbotsford at Gilman, 7 p.m.

Greenwood at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.

Athens at Thorp, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Overall;Conf.

Turtle Lake;3-0;1-0

Unity;2-1;1-0

Lake Holc./Cornell;1-2;1-0

Webster;2-0;1-0

Clear Lake;2-1;0-1

Elmwood/Plum City;1-2;0-1

Grantsburg;1-2;0-1

Flambeau;1-2;0-1

Friday

Clear Lake at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.

Webster at Flambeau, 7 p.m.

Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 7 p.m.

Grantsburg at Unity, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Overall;Conf.

Ellsworth;3-0;1-0

St. Croix Central;3-0;1-0

Baldwin-Woodville;2-1;1-0

New Richmond;2-1;1-0

Osceola;1-2;0-1

Somerset;1-2;0-1

Amery;0-3;0-1

Prescott;0-3;0-1

Friday

Baldwin-Woodville at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Osceola, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Amery at Prescott, 7 p.m.

South Lakeland 8-Man

Team;Overall;Conf.

Bruce;3-0;1-0

Luck;3-0;1-0

Frederic;1-2;1-0

Prairie Farm;2-1;0-0

New Auburn;2-1;0-1

Alma Center Lincoln;1-2;0-1

Clayton;1-2;0-1

Friday

Bruce at Luck, 7 p.m.

Clayton at Alma Center Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Mellen at Frederic, 7 p.m.

Prairie Farm at New Auburn, 7 p.m.