Big Rivers
Team;Overall;Conf.
EC Memorial;3-0;1-0
Menomonie;3-0;1-0
Superior;3-0;1-0
River Falls;2-1;1-0
Chippewa Falls;0-3;0-1
Eau Claire North;0-3;0-1
Rice Lake;0-3;0-1
Hudson;0-3;0-1
Friday
Superior at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire North at Hudson, 7 p.m.
River Falls at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Overall;Conf.
Colby;3-0;3-0
Regis;3-0;3-0
Osseo-Fairchild;2-1;2-1
Neillsville/Granton;2-1;1-1
Stanley-Boyd;2-1;1-1
Spencer/Columbus;1-2;1-1
Cadott;1-2;1-2
Altoona;0-3;0-3
Fall Creek;0-3;0-3
Friday
Fall Creek at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Regis at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.
Cadott at Neillsville/Granton, 7 p.m.
Spencer/Columbus at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Colby at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Overall;Conf.
Mondovi;3-0;1-0
Spring Valley;3-0;1-0
Boyceville;2-1;1-0
Colfax;0-3;0-0
Durand;1-2;0-1
Elk Mound;1-2;0-1
Glenwood City;0-3;0-1
Friday
Mondovi at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Durand at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Colby at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Overall;Conf.
Blair-Taylor;2-1;1-0
Eleva-Strum;2-1;1-0
Melrose-Mindoro;2-1;1-0
Whitehall;2-1;1-0
Augusta;2-1;0-1
Cochrane-Fountain City;1-2;0-1
Independence/Gilmanton;0-3;0-1
Pepin/Alma;0-3;0-1
Friday
Blair-Taylor at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.
Whitehall at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Cochrane-Fountain City at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.
Heart O'North
Team;Overall;Conf.
Bloomer;3-0;3-0
Cumberland;3-0;3-0
Northwestern;3-0;3-0
Hayward;2-1;2-1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;1-2;1-2
Ladysmith;1-2;1-2
Spooner;1-2;1-2
St. Croix Falls;1-2;1-2
Barron;0-3;0-3
Cameron;0-3;0-3
Friday
Hayward at Bloomer, 7 p.m.
Ladysmith at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Barron at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.
Cloverwood
Team;Overall;Conf.
Abbotsford;3-0;1-0
Greenwood;3-0;1-0
Athens;2-1;1-0
Thorp;2-1;1-0
Gilman;2-1;0-1
Assumption;0-3;0-1
Loyal;0-3;0-1
Owen-Withee;0-3;0-1
Today
Loyal at Assumption, 7 p.m.
Friday
Abbotsford at Gilman, 7 p.m.
Greenwood at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.
Athens at Thorp, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Overall;Conf.
Turtle Lake;3-0;1-0
Unity;2-1;1-0
Lake Holc./Cornell;1-2;1-0
Webster;2-0;1-0
Clear Lake;2-1;0-1
Elmwood/Plum City;1-2;0-1
Grantsburg;1-2;0-1
Flambeau;1-2;0-1
Friday
Clear Lake at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.
Webster at Flambeau, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell, 7 p.m.
Grantsburg at Unity, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Overall;Conf.
Ellsworth;3-0;1-0
St. Croix Central;3-0;1-0
Baldwin-Woodville;2-1;1-0
New Richmond;2-1;1-0
Osceola;1-2;0-1
Somerset;1-2;0-1
Amery;0-3;0-1
Prescott;0-3;0-1
Friday
Baldwin-Woodville at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Osceola, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Amery at Prescott, 7 p.m.
South Lakeland 8-Man
Team;Overall;Conf.
Bruce;3-0;1-0
Luck;3-0;1-0
Frederic;1-2;1-0
Prairie Farm;2-1;0-0
New Auburn;2-1;0-1
Alma Center Lincoln;1-2;0-1
Clayton;1-2;0-1
Friday
Bruce at Luck, 7 p.m.
Clayton at Alma Center Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Mellen at Frederic, 7 p.m.
Prairie Farm at New Auburn, 7 p.m.